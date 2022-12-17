Read full article on original website
Girls basketball: Buford shuts down NoFo in 2nd half to win; Rabun routs Lakeview
LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Buford used its defense to pull away from North Forsyth in the second half en route to a 51-38 win at Walnut Grove on Wednesday. North Forsyth (5-4) jumped on the Lady Wolves in the first quarter, behind six points from London Weaver, to take a 14-9 lead.
Girls basketball: Chestatee routs Forsyth Central; Hab knocks off Lakeview; Buford wins; White Co. falls
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Addison Boyd scored 13 points to lead the Chestatee girls past Forsyth Central, 64-19, at home on Tuesday. Boyd was one of three Lady War Eagles (8-3, 3-1) in double figures. Sierra Yarbrough and Riley Black added 11 points each, and Caroline Bull chipped in 8.
Boys basketball: Lakeview edges Rabun Co.; Commerce beats Lincoln Co.
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Tayden Ware scored 20 points to help lead the Lakeview boys past Rabun County, 61-60, at home on Wednesday. Ware was one of three Lions in double figures. Brock Graham hit for 15 points, and Jack Collins chipped in 14. Justyce Sadler had 7. COMMERCE 58,
Basketball: Banks Co. girls snap streak vs. Lady Wildcats; Rabun boys rally for win
HOMER, Ga. — In a showcase of ranked teams Tuesday night, Class 2A No. 5 Banks County showed it will be a force to be reckoned with after taking an impressive 76-38 win over Class A Division 1 fifth-ranked Rabun County at the Banks County gym. Even at home,...
Girls basketball: White Co. rolls into Hilton Head tourney semifinals
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — White County won its 12th straight game with a 45-31 win over Sumter (SC) in the first round of the Hilton Head Island Seahawk Holiday Classic. The Lady Warriors (12-1) used a dominating defensive effort, holding Sumter to just 15 points through the first three quarters. Meanwhile, the offense was able to build a 35-15 lead heading into the final period.
Jackson County wreck claims life of Watkinsville man
A Watkinsville man died Wednesday in a three-vehicle wreck in Commerce. Luis Montanez Villafane, 71, died when the green 2011 Honda CRV he was driving collided head-on with a Ford U-Haul box truck, the Georgia State Patrol reported. The GSP investigation revealed the CRV was traveling southbound on Homer Road...
Julius Harold Dickerson, Jr.
Julius Harold Dickerson Jr. “Jute” age 86, of Dillard, Georgia passed away on December 20, 2022. Jute was born the son of the late Julius Harold Dickerson Sr. and the late Louise Fowler Dickerson on May 28, 1936 in Clayton, Georgia. He was a graduate of Rabun County High School Class of 1954. In his professional life Jute worked as an engineer for Burlington Industries, Sangamo Weston, Rockwell International, Lockheed, and Siemens. He was involved in the aerospace industry as a fireman during the Atlas Rocket Tests at Cape Canaveral.
Kimberly Michelle Sheridan
Kimberly Michelle Sheridan, age 50 of Gainesville, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Born in Greenville, South Carolina on October 25, 1972, she was a daughter of Judy Burts Poole of Demorest, Georgia & the late Larry James Roberts. Kimberly was a homemaker. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, reading, fishing, and gardening. Most of all she loved her family, especially her grandchildren.
Marion Kay Smith Moon
Mrs. Marion Kay Smith Moon, age 80 of Toccoa passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Pruitt Health Toccoa. A daughter of the late William Terrell Smith and Martha Cecile Jones Smith, she was born July 8, 1942 in Stephens County, Georgia where she lived for a number of years. She was a 1960 graduate of Toccoa High School and later attended Business School in Atlanta. She was employed with Coats and Clark while living in Toccoa. She later moved to Augusta, Georgia where she lived for 40 years. While living in Augusta, she managed apartments for about 37 years. She was a member of Pine View Baptist Church in Martinez, Georgia. She has been back in Toccoa for about four years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Martha Lynn Kesler and by a brother, Ken Smith.
James Michael “Train” Clark
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of James Michael “Train” Clark, age 54 of Carlton, Georgia who entered rest Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Mr. Clark was born in Athens, Georgia a son of the late Bobby R. Clark and Evelyn Mathis Clark Lilly of Turtletown, Tennessee. Mr. Clark was a Controller for Gold Kist Poultry for thirty years and was a Harley Davidson Enthusiast.
Wayne Deaton
Wayne Deaton, age 87, of Maysville, GA passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Born on December 14, 1935 in Atlanta, GA, to the late Mr. Ray and Francis Deaton. Mr. Deaton was a life-long salesman, member of the Masons and of the Methodist faith, he was married to his loving wife Judith Gifford Deaton for 38 years. They resided together in the Bell Acres Resort where they have made numerous friends.
Demorest officials report water main break on Hazel Creek Road
The City of Demorest reports a Tuesday-morning water main break near Mt. Airy that could affect a wide area. The water main break on Hazel Creek Road in an unincorporated area of Habersham County could affect all areas surrounding Hazel Creek Road. Demorest Water Department crews are working to repair...
Mary A. Gipson
Mary A Gipson, age 83 of Braselton GA, passed away on Wednesday December 21, 2022 at her residence. Mary was born on July 17, 1939 to James Calvin and Naomi Louise Gipson. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Kenneth Ellias Ebersole. She is survived by her son; John Henry Ebersole; sisters; Maggie F Allison & Nancy Elaine Neff both of Flowery Branch, GA; brother; James Larry Gipson, York, PA; grandchildren; Jenny Marie Mise, Mahanoy City, PA; Johnny Lynn Ebersole, Martin, GA; Brandy Nichole Ebersole, Cannon, GA; Zachary Ebersole, Cannon, GA; 8 great grandchildren.
Syre Denzel Scott King
On December 12, 2022, Heaven received a precious baby boy, Syre Denzel Scott King of Dahlonega. Although only in this world for six weeks, his life continues in the presence of God. Syre was born on December 25, 2022, to Trinity Grizzle and Jerime King. He was welcomed in Heaven...
Georgia cancellations, closures, postponements due to wintry weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta is expected to see freezing temperatures and possible strong wind gusts starting Friday, and some events in the area are being cancelled, relocated, or postponed. Here are the events that will be affected. This list will be updated as more come in.
Dawson and Gwinnett Counties to open warming shelters
Gwinnett County and Dawson County are opening temporary warming shelters for those in need of emergency shelter as the temperature drops in the region. Dawson County will have a warming shelter at Rock Creek Park gym, located at 445 Martin Rd., Dawsonville, Ga. The shelter will be open to the public from 5 p.m. on December 22 until December 25 at 7 p.m.
Tracy Cosbey Farmer
Tracy Cosbey Farmer, age 50 of Gainesville GA, passed away on Tuesday December 20, 2022 at the Emory University Hospital, Atlanta , GA. Tracy was born on August 9, 1972 to James Cosbey and Peggy Jean Farmer. He is preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Farmer. Left to cherish...
GSP releases name of Buford driver who died in Hall County wreck
A fatal, single-vehicle wreck Sunday night led to the closure of Cash Road at Elizabeth Lane in southern Hall County. The crash happened just after 7:00 when a driving driven by Valerie Anne Neuman, 46, of Buford failed to negotiate a curve and left the road, the Georgia State Patrol reported.
Linda Joann Robertson Hester
Mrs. Linda Joann Robertson Hester, age 81, a lifelong resident of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 26, 2022, from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Memorial Park Riverside Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at First Baptist Church, 1810 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Gainesville, Georgia. Interment will follow at Calvary Memorial Gardens in Gainesville.
Four arrested in Jackson County meth bust
Four people were arrested on methamphetamine-related charges after a search at a Hoschton-area home Friday. In a release, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said investigators conducted a search at the home on Sam Freeman Road and ultimately arrested Travis Wilson Tanner, 54, of Hoschton, Rhonda Mae Elrod, 54, of Braselton, Ricardo Andre Moreno, 39, of Braselton and Richard Newell Vondersmith, 52, of Tucker.
