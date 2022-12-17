Peachtree Ridge girls basketball improves to 9-0

SUWANEE, GEORGIA – The Peachtree Ridge girl’s basketball team bucked a slow start and ran away with a 46-28 victory over North Gwinnett to improve to 9-0 on the season Friday night.

According to first-year head coach Ulysses Haynes, it’s the best start in program history.

The duo of senior Aaliyah Hunt ( 17 points) and junior Sanaa Tripp (16 points) combined to score 33 of the team’s 46 points. No other Lion scored more than four points on the night.

Photo by Colin Hubbard

After allowing 10 points in the first quarter, the Lions (9-0) clamped down on defense and held the Bulldogs to just 18 points over the final three quarters. With the win, the Lions also improve to 3-0 in Region 7-AAAAAAA.

“I’m happy with the start to the season,” Haynes said. “We’re starting to gel a little bit and we’re playing really good defense. That’s what we pride ourselves on. Our goal is to hold opponents to under 40 points, but if we keep them under 30, most of the time we think we can win the game.”

The Lions and Bulldogs were tied at 10 after the first quarter. The Bulldogs then took an early lead in the second quarter, 13-11 before the Lions went on a sustained run.

From there, the Lions out-scored the Bulldogs 14-1 to get into halftime with a double-digit lead, 25-14.

Tripp had six points in the second quarter and 12 for the game thank to three 3-pointers.

Hunt nailed a 3-pointer to open the third quarter and then connected on a pair of mid-range jumpers over the next couple of minutes to build a huge lead for the Lions.

They led 32-14 before the Bulldogs hit their first shot since early in the second quarter, a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 32-17.

Photo by Colin Hubbard

The Bulldogs continued to play well over the final three minutes of the third quarter and went on to nail a 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut the Lions' lead to 36-24 heading into the fourth quarter.

Hunt scored nine of her 17 points in the third quarter.

Their lead was cut to 10 points after a quick layup, but the Bulldogs went cold from there. The Lions forced turnover after turnover on defense and quickly built their lead to 20 points with 2:30 remaining in the game.

Haynes said their strong second half was a credit to their defense.

“The defense locked in,” Haynes said. “I kind of got mad, too so I think they were like, OK, we’ve got to stop playing around. It was one of those things where we were giving up easy buckets and it shouldn’t have been. Our motto is, don’t let anyone out-work you and at first, we weren’t out-working our opponent. Once we started out-working our opponent, everything got better.”

Photo by Colin Hubbard

Haynes, who won a state championship while coaching in Alabama, said he’s never started 9-0 as a head coach. They’ve already earned a quality win over a talented Campbell team, but their schedule will get much tougher heading into next week.

“This is a pretty good accomplishment,” Haynes said. “We head up to South Carolina on Sunday and we’re playing in the United Bank Invitational. We’re going to play against the No. 2 player in the country in the first game, so we’ve got to come with it.”

The Lions will face Camden High School and will play against Joyce Edwards, who is currently ranked as one of the best players in the country for the Class of 2023.