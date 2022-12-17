Failed human smuggling attempt ends in crash

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — Two people were taken into custody following a crash in West El Paso Friday.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Executive Center Boulevard and Paisano Drive when a black Dodge Charger crashed. KTSM crews saw Border Patrol take two young men into custody and another taken to a local hospital by ambulance. A fourth person who appeared to be inside the vehicle that crashed was not taken into custody and remained on the scene.

U.S. Border Patrol declined to provide additional information but confirmed the crash was part of a failed human smuggling attempt.

