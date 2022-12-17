ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Failed human smuggling attempt ends in crash

By Melissa Luna
KTSM
KTSM
 5 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — Two people were taken into custody following a crash in West El Paso Friday.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Executive Center Boulevard and Paisano Drive when a black Dodge Charger crashed. KTSM crews saw Border Patrol take two young men into custody and another taken to a local hospital by ambulance. A fourth person who appeared to be inside the vehicle that crashed was not taken into custody and remained on the scene.

U.S. Border Patrol declined to provide additional information but confirmed the crash was part of a failed human smuggling attempt.

Chicana n proud
5d ago

I'm confused??? Human smuggling....mmmm. that doesn't sound right. The border is opened so no one needs to be smuggled. Cartels and Coyote's are loosing money with this border opened the way it is.

Steven Mayo
4d ago

yall watched a smuggling attempt when 2000 of them just ran across the rio grande....so whos the real crimanal.

