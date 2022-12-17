Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Windsor Boy's Basketball Comes Back at Susquehanna Valley
Windsor trailed by double-digits late in the second quarter, but speared its way back into the game as the Black Knights come out of Susquehanna Valley with a 56-53 win. Windsor goes on a 7-2 run in the final 4:53 to win.
Union-Endicott Boy's Basketball Takes Down Vestal in Rivalry Matchup
The wins keep coming for Union-Endicott as the Tigers take down Vestal 82-49. Mekai Lindsey leads with way with 18, Larry Morse scores 17 for the Tigers. William Newberry leads Vestal with 15.
Harpursville Boy's Basketball Gets Past Afton at Home
Harpursville and Afton went to battle with the Hornets coming out on top 62-54. Brayden Sakowsky scored a team-high 15 for HCS while Ashton Villeco popped in nine. Afton's Braden Sadlemire scored 16 with Ryan Dawson having 11.
Maine-Endwell Boy's Basketball Picks Up First Win Against Binghamton
The Maine-Endwell Spartans are on the board after picking up an 89-56 win over Binghamton. Cullen Green led the way with 24 for the Spartans.
Vestal's Tim Smith Commits to Run for Binghamton University
Vestal's Tim Smith made it official on Tuesday by signing the dotted line on his National Letter of Intent to run at the collegiate level. Smith committed to Division I Binghamton University to run cross country and track. Smith is a four-year varsity athlete. Smith was the number-two scorer on Vestal's 1-8 sectional sweep and was the Section IV 2022 400 hurdles champion on top of earning a pair of cross-country state bids.
Jersey Mike's Subs Opening in Vestal
A new Jersey Mike's Subs shop will soon be opening in Vestal. The location is set to open in the University Plaza at 4690 Vestal Parkway East, in the old Colour Hair Salon suite. While no set date is listed on the building for an opening date, the website does list the location as opening soon.
Cause of Owego Fire Revealed
Officials now know the cause of a house fire in Owego last week. According to the Tioga County Senior Fire Investigator, the call initially came in around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, December 15th as a vehicle fire with exposure to a house on Carmichael Road and the flames spread from the vehicle to the house.
Binghamton Residents Arrested, Charged in Tioga County
Two people from Binghamton were charged after being arrested in Tioga County for separate incidents. Sibyl D. Reynolds was charged with DWI, Driving While Ability Impaired and No/Improper Turn Signal. Reynolds was issued appearance tickets to appear in court in January 2023. Stephen A. Jones was charged with violating Family...
Owego Police Blotter: December 12 to 18
During the week of Monday, December 12 to Sunday, December 18, the Owego Police Department had 130 service calls, 8 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 31 traffic tickets. Following a traffic stop, Erik L. Gillette of Owego was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd degree. He...
"Cops 4 A Cause" Donates Gift Cards to Union-Endicott School District For Families During Holidays
This week a local organization has continued its mission of giving local families a boost during the holidays. Today "Cops 4 A Cause" delivered about $2500 worth in gift cards to be distributed to students and families in the Union-Endicott Central School District, for grocery shopping ahead of the holidays.
Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Assault
A Binghamton man pleaded guilty in court after a stabbing in Johnson City this summer. According to the Broome County District Attorney's Office, Peter A. Scott pleaded guilty to Attempted Assault in the 2nd degree after admitting he stabbed a man in the arm with a knife during a dispute in Johnson City in June.
Miami Man Sentenced for Gas Station Skimming Scheme in Broome, Other Counties
A Miami man will spend over two years in prison for participating in an access device fraud conspiracy. According to the United States Department of Justice, Arley Gonzalez was sentenced to 27 months in prison after he admitted in May he conspired with others to build skimming devices designed to steal gas station customer information.
100 Years Ago: December 19, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, every child in this city under the age of 16 is invited to the annual Children’s Christmas Party to be held at the Binghamton Theater. The big Christmas celebration planned for Chenango Bridge this...
Former Felon Pleads Guilty to Burglary
A Binghamton man who was previously convicted in 2017 pleaded guilty to a burglary charge. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Justin M. Anderson pleaded guilty to Burglary in the 3rd degree after admitting he broke into a home on Mygatt Street in September 2022 and attempted to steal property.
An Endwell Family Finds a Fun Way to Celebrate the Holidays and Give Back to Local Charities
THE 12-FOOT TALL FIGURE THAT LIVES OUTSIDE SCOTT VARCADIPANE'S ENDWELL HOME HAS BECOME A FAN FAVORITE IN BROOME COUNTY, BUT IT WASN'T ALWAYS THAT WAY. The first year the Varcadipanes put Boris up, someone sent them a letter stating "It ruins the Christmas theme". this didn't discourage them. "SOMEBODY COMPLAINED...
Delaware County Sheriff's Office Blotter
The Delaware County Sheriff's Office announces arrests for various infractions in the county. A Bloomville man was charged with Driving While Intoxicated. The office says they responded to a crash in Delhi on December 15th and found the driver, William Smith, was operating the vehicle while in an intoxicated condition and had been involved in a crash.
Broome County Sheriff's Office Trying to ID Suspect After Weis Larceny
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a larceny at a Weis store a couple weeks ago. According to the sheriff's office Facebook page, the larceny occurred at the Weis store on Day Hollow Road on December 5th. Deputies are trying to identify the person in the pictures above....
Broome County Sheriff's Office Looking for Wanted Man
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for a wanted man and is asking for assistance in locating him. The office is looking for Haven Strong. Strong is described as a white male, six feet tall with blue eyes and brown hair. He does not have a known permanent address.
