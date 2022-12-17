ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

CBS LA

Clippers use full roster to rout Hornets 126-105

Paul George scored 22 points, Nicolas Batum added 21 and the injury-ravaged Los Angeles Clippers had their whole roster available in a 126-105 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.George, Ivica Zubac, Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell returned to the lineup, with Powell making his first appearance since Nov. 29 after missing 10 games because of a groin injury.After the entire roster practiced together for the first time Tuesday, the Clippers shot 50.6% from the field and held the Hornets to 40.2%.Charlotte star LaMelo Ball, from nearby Chino Hills, had his first triple-double of the season. Ball had 25...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS LA

Boldy's goal sends Wild to 13th straight win over Ducks, 4-1

Matt Boldy scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and added two assists, and the Minnesota Wild won their season-best sixth straight game while continuing their two-year domination of the Anaheim Ducks with a 4-1 victory Wednesday night.Connor Dewar and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for the Wild, who have earned 13 consecutive victories over the Ducks since January 2021. Last-place Anaheim has earned only four points during that stretch of the rivalry."They're in the same league as us," Boldy said. "Their record is what it is, but no game is a...
ANAHEIM, CA

