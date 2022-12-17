Read full article on original website
Related
Charlevoix girls win third straight, Pletcher gets point No. 1,000 for Lancers
EAST JORDAN — The second try at getting in the East Jordan vs. Charlevoix girls’ basketball game was a success, at least for the Rayders. After the game was originally called off due to EJ schools being closed due to sickness last Friday, Charlevoix made the trip down to East Jordan Wednesday and...
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Boogie Ellis, Drew Peterson help USC put away Colorado State
Boogie Ellis finished with 19 points, Drew Peterson scored 18 points and USC beat Colorado State 73-64 at the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix.
Clippers use full roster to rout Hornets 126-105
Paul George scored 22 points, Nicolas Batum added 21 and the injury-ravaged Los Angeles Clippers had their whole roster available in a 126-105 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.George, Ivica Zubac, Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell returned to the lineup, with Powell making his first appearance since Nov. 29 after missing 10 games because of a groin injury.After the entire roster practiced together for the first time Tuesday, the Clippers shot 50.6% from the field and held the Hornets to 40.2%.Charlotte star LaMelo Ball, from nearby Chino Hills, had his first triple-double of the season. Ball had 25...
Boldy's goal sends Wild to 13th straight win over Ducks, 4-1
Matt Boldy scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and added two assists, and the Minnesota Wild won their season-best sixth straight game while continuing their two-year domination of the Anaheim Ducks with a 4-1 victory Wednesday night.Connor Dewar and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for the Wild, who have earned 13 consecutive victories over the Ducks since January 2021. Last-place Anaheim has earned only four points during that stretch of the rivalry."They're in the same league as us," Boldy said. "Their record is what it is, but no game is a...
Comments / 0