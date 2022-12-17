Read full article on original website
Deborrah Shiffer
5d ago
I really have a hard time also & I'm not even blind so thank goodness you have your 🐕 to help you. Can't imagine having to do it blind, period.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Seeking shelter: ‘Survive or don’t survive, but I do my best’
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Sept. 18 just before 4 p.m., Anchorage Police found the body of 36-year-old Kou Yang. Yang was found dead off Tudor Road, inside a port-a-potty. Police reported that he had been dead for “quite some time,” but wrote that nothing suspicious was noted at the scene.
alaskasnewssource.com
Salvation Army gifts over 5,000 presents to families in need
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Salvation Army is hosting its gift event this week. On Tuesday, they were estimated to give out over 1,000 gifts to over 600 families, said Lt. Col. Doug Tollerud, divisional commander of The Salvation Army. “Many of them are shocked and surprised when the bags...
alaskasnewssource.com
Assembly votes to increase Sullivan Arena capacity to 360 beds
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly passed a resolution Tuesday night to expand the Sullivan Arena’s capacity to 360 clients total. The vote by the body allows for the increase of capacity to continue to the end of January 2023, and to include several reporting requirements. The passing...
alaskasnewssource.com
Homeless shelters across Anchorage seeing full capacity
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Homeless shelters across the Municipality of Anchorage remain at full capacity, according to those familiar with shelter operations. “The need is high; the weather kind of pushed everybody outdoors, and into the indoors,” Municipality of Anchorage Homeless Coordinator Alexis Johnson said. “It’s worse when it’s cold outside. It’s worse when the weather is inclement.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Southcentral Alaska meteor compilation - Dec. 21, 2022
The plaintiff’s side set out to prove two things; that Eastman is a member of the Oath Keepers organization, and that the group attempted to overthrow the United States government during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Since Monday, Alaska Airlines said they have canceled six flights...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage residents demand solution to homeless problem, but who’s responsible?
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The situation of homeless Anchorage residents has many people demanding something be done to solve the problem. The solution may lie in determining whose responsibility it is to step in and help. However, finding that answer is not always easy, and may depend upon who is asked.
alaskasnewssource.com
Ousted Anchorage municipal manager says termination was ‘retaliation’
Before both sides rested their case, David Eastman took the stand one last time answering “no” to direct questions about his desire to see or aid an overthrow of the government. Anchorage residents demand solution to homeless problem, but who’s responsible?. Updated: 5 hours ago. The situation...
alaskasnewssource.com
The Anchorage Fire Dept. is asking resident to help keep fire hydrants clear
The plaintiff’s side set out to prove two things; that Eastman is a member of the Oath Keepers organization, and that the group attempted to overthrow the United States government during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Since Monday, Alaska Airlines said they have canceled six flights...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage school busing protocols under scrutiny after 6-year-old was left at wrong stop
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the Anchorage School District grapples with closing a multimillion-dollar budget gap, it has spent much of its time working on major issues with transportation: the school year started with a shortage of drivers; weather and road conditions became part of the reasoning behind multiple inclement weather days, which kept kids from school beyond the amount allotted for this year; and now, the district is facing issues with its end-of-route protocol, which last week left a 6-year-old boy wandering the streets of Eagle River and its featured high traffic and snow berms.
alaskasnewssource.com
PNW weather could create flight cancelations to and from Alaska
The plaintiff’s side set out to prove two things; that Eastman is a member of the Oath Keepers organization, and that the group attempted to overthrow the United States government during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. According to a community alert sent out by Anchorage police,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Extreme cold grips mainland Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage saw some cold morning low temperatures — dropping to 12 below at the official site near the airport. Other temperatures around town dropped to the teens below zero, even around Lake Hood and Merrill Field, as well as the traditional cold spots like east Anchorage and the Campbell Creek Science Center.
alaskasnewssource.com
No more fog, but bitter cold remains
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The thermometer reached -10 degrees at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport Monday morning, the coldest temperature recorded there since Jan. 10 of 2020, and the coldest December temperature since 2013. Southcentral Alaskans are waking up to temperatures well below zero for the sixth morning in a...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage mayor rings up support for Salvation Army
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mayor Dave Bronson and his wife Debra Bronson did their part to drum up support for the Salvation Army of Alaska. The couple could be found ringing the organization’s famous red kettlebell on Monday afternoon at the 5th Avenue Mall’s sky bridge, hoping to bring awareness to the Army’s need for volunteers.
alaskasnewssource.com
Coast Guard responds to fishing vessel in distress; 4 passengers including a dog onboard
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Monday, Dec. 12, U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Hunter Beaudoin responded to a call of a boat that was in distress. According to the Beaudoin, a 45-foot fishing vessel ran aground on Esther Island in Prince William Sound. When the Coast Guard arrived on the scene, there was already a tow boat working on securing the vessel. However, in a split moment, the boat separated from the tow boat and started heading right into a set of rocks, sending Beaudoin’s team right into action.
alaskasnewssource.com
Temperatures rise as winter solstice occurs at 12:48 p.m.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After staying below zero on Tuesday, Anchorage finally saw temperatures rise into positive territory just after 3 a.m. Wednesday morning. As an arctic high pressure system over Interior Alaska slowly moves east, it’ll take the subzero readings with it. Slowly but surely, temperatures will climb through the single digits during the day, reaching early afternoon highs near 10 degrees with abundant sunshine. Brutal and dangerous temperatures in the minus-25 to minus-45 degree range along with wind chill (feels like) values as low as minus-55 degrees will continue over the central Interior today.
alaskasnewssource.com
Cold continues over mainland, snow heads to Panhandle
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While some Alaska residents are celebrating the winter solstice and the return of increasing amounts of daylight, the deep cold continues over Interior Alaska mid-week. The Interior will see lows drop to the 50s below at Fort Yukon and then range from the teens to 40s...
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla lawmaker’s fight to keep legislative seat nears closing arguments
Anchorage residents demand solution to homeless problem, but who’s responsible?. The situation of homeless Anchorage residents has many people demanding something be done to solve the problem. Seeking shelter: ‘Survive or don’t survive, but I do my best’. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Anchorage Police department's list...
alaskasnewssource.com
Fastcast December 19, 2022
As bitter cold temps continue, so too does the freezing fog & sun tug of war. Patchy areas of freezing fog/mist will continue to reduce visibilities to as low as a mile or two at times Monday morning. Temperatures remain bitter cold into mid-week. In Depth Alaska: Arctic Report Card.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly investigates after municipal manager fired
The plaintiff’s side set out to prove two things; that Eastman is a member of the Oath Keepers organization, and that the group attempted to overthrow the United States government during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. According to a community alert sent out by Anchorage police,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Flight delays and cancellations expected as winter weather moves in
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Shawn Ooszak, from Palmer, was returning from a several-month trip in Portland, Oregon after helping a friend when he found himself stuck at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. “Just had a 12 and half hour layover and my flight got canceled and they canceled tonight’s...
Comments / 3