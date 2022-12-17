ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sequim, WA

Death Notices: Dec. 22, 2022

• NELSON H. LANCHESTER JR. 78, Glenoma, died Dec. 16 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • JUANITA K. (TORRES) BAUTISTA, 32, Portland, died Dec. 15 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • RHENNELL...
Birders Flock to Lewis County, Braving ‘Fowl’ Weather for Christmas Count

The superheroes of ornithological data collection live among us in Lewis County — that is, everyday people who count birds can genuinely make a difference in science. The Lewis County Christmas Bird Count is a local branch of the world’s longest-running citizen science project, put on by the National Audubon Society. For one day, residents of and travelers to a circle around most of Centralia and Chehalis count as many bird species and individuals as possible. Locally, the event was established in 2018 by Dalton Spencer, who graduated from Adna High School the following year.
Salkum, Silver Creek Post Offices See Temporary Closures

For the “very” short-term future, according to U.S. Postal Service spokesperson David Rupert, customers at the Silver Creek and Salkum post offices will need to head elsewhere to send their mail. “It’s very, very temporary until we can get someone to open them up,” Rupert said. “We’re getting...
YMCA’s Lawsuit Claims ‘Capricious, Discriminatory’ Action by Lewis County

Last Wednesday, the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) of Greater Seattle filed a lawsuit against Lewis County, claiming the county commissioners’ denial of a site-specific rezone on its property north of Mineral Lake was “not only erroneous, but also manifestly arbitrary and capricious, discriminatory, and based on rationale outside the record and contrary and antithetical to established land use principles,” according to court documents obtained by The Chronicle.
T-Birds Drop A Tight Contest in Hardwood Invite Finale

Tumwater: L. Brewer 37, Collins 12, Hopkins 6, Reid 3, Oram 2, Harroun 2, T. Brewer 2. Camas: Currie 8, Chillian 5, McMillan 15, Dabasinkas 17, Washington 10, Carlisle 6, Harris 4. Trailing for a majority of the game, the Tumwater boys basketball team made a late push before falling...
Thurston County Finishes Move to Pacific Avenue Site in Olympia

Thurston County's general government offices completed their move to a large building at 3000 Pacific Avenue last week. The Atrium, as the building is called, features 90,000 square feet of office space on two floors. The county started moving its offices to the building on Nov. 8. The last office to make the move opened to the public on Dec. 13.
Cascade Health Forum Sheds Light on Homeless Services in Lewis County

On Wednesday, state lawmakers representing the 19th and 20th legislative districts and other local leaders made up a panel of inquisitors at Cascade Community Healthcare, a mental health service provider in Centralia, during an annual forum ahead of the Jan. 9, 2023 legislative session. For about two hours, Lewis County...
United Way Gift Giveaway Provides Toys, Books for 270 Lewis County Kids

On Saturday at Centralia College, United Way of Lewis County hosted 270 kids for a gift giveaway, with each receiving a new toy and book from Santa Claus. Community partners also in attendance handed out resource information materials. Those were Valley View Health Center, Family Education & Support Services, Red Cross and Centralia College.
Salvation Army Supplies 622 Lewis County Kids With Holiday Gifts

Thanks to donations, a toy drive and a few driven staff members at the Salvation Army, 622 children in Lewis County will each receive three presents this holiday season. For many, this will be the only set of gifts their parents can provide them. “Most of them are working families,”...
Firefighters Rescue Stuck Cow in Tenino

The crew at South Thurston Fire & EMS started Tuesday morning off with what they called “a unique call for help.”. A cow had become stuck in a creek on a Tenino property. The cow’s owners and their neighbors had tried to get the cow free on their own after it first got stuck in vine maple the previous day, without success.
Tigers Hooked By Fishermen

Ilwaco: Morris 26, Turner 26, West 9, Cutting 4, Rogers 4, Needham 4, Gordon 3, Kuhn 2. Centralia: Ballard 20, Vallejo 11, Haines 9, Wasson 8, Daarud 6, Sprague 4, Yeung 4. The Centralia boys basketball team fell at home in a non-league matchup Monday, losing 76-62 to 2B Ilwaco.
‘Game Changer’: Centralia Acquires Sandbag Machine

When the City of Centralia came into millions of federal American Rescue Act Plan (ARPA) funds, local officials repeatedly warned these dollars are a one-and-done deal — they should be spent on sustainable projects. While the council continues to suss out where to put the bulk of those dollars,...
Officer Who Shot Man Saturday in Cowlitz County Named

Clark County officials announced Tuesday the Kelso officer who fatally shot a man Saturday is Austin Foley, 25. Police were called at 11:55 p.m. Saturday to the 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue in Longview because a man with a gun was reported to be suicidal and homicidal with his wife and children inside a home, according to officials. Joseph R. Coons, 38, died after being transferred to a hospital.
Santa, Mrs. Claus and Elves Visit Children at Lewis County Fire District 5

Lewis County Fire District 5’s conference room in Napavine was transformed to receive Mrs. Claus and area children on Saturday, Dec 17. Mrs. Claus read stories to the children and Santa made an appearance to give each child an age-appropriate book to take home, said District 5 in a news release. Lots of pictures were taken and the “firemen elves” and their helpers gave out bags of cookies and a candy cane as the children left.
Vikings Down Mules in Cathlamet

Mossyrock: Brooks 17, P. Torrey 12, C. Marshall 11, M. Torrey 6. Wahkiakum: Kerstetter 12, McKinley 8, Niemeyer 5, Fleming 2, Abdul-Kariem 1. The Mossyrock girls basketball team continued to punch up Tuesday, going to Cathlamet and besting Wahkiakum 46-28 with stifling defense and more than enough scoring to carry the day.
