Death Notices: Dec. 22, 2022
• NELSON H. LANCHESTER JR. 78, Glenoma, died Dec. 16 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • JUANITA K. (TORRES) BAUTISTA, 32, Portland, died Dec. 15 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • RHENNELL...
After Fellow Marine’s Suicide, Local Veteran Becomes Counselor and Helps Start Veterans Journey Forward
Jesse Lloyd, director of the Veterans Journey Forward at the Veterans Memorial Museum in Chehalis, was toiling with his own mental health struggles while serving in the Marine Corps when a fellow Marine in his company died by suicide. From that day forward, Lloyd struggled with regret for not being...
Birders Flock to Lewis County, Braving ‘Fowl’ Weather for Christmas Count
The superheroes of ornithological data collection live among us in Lewis County — that is, everyday people who count birds can genuinely make a difference in science. The Lewis County Christmas Bird Count is a local branch of the world’s longest-running citizen science project, put on by the National Audubon Society. For one day, residents of and travelers to a circle around most of Centralia and Chehalis count as many bird species and individuals as possible. Locally, the event was established in 2018 by Dalton Spencer, who graduated from Adna High School the following year.
CORE Health Lewis County Recipient of Lewis County Dignity Guild December Donation
The Lewis County Dignity Guild board has selected CORE Health Lewis County as the recipient of its December community solidarity action. The selection meant that the Dignity Guild donated 60 backpack care kits, each containing personal hygiene items, a scarf, gloves, a beanie and hand warmers to CORE Health for it to distribute to its patrons as needed.
Salkum, Silver Creek Post Offices See Temporary Closures
For the “very” short-term future, according to U.S. Postal Service spokesperson David Rupert, customers at the Silver Creek and Salkum post offices will need to head elsewhere to send their mail. “It’s very, very temporary until we can get someone to open them up,” Rupert said. “We’re getting...
YMCA’s Lawsuit Claims ‘Capricious, Discriminatory’ Action by Lewis County
Last Wednesday, the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) of Greater Seattle filed a lawsuit against Lewis County, claiming the county commissioners’ denial of a site-specific rezone on its property north of Mineral Lake was “not only erroneous, but also manifestly arbitrary and capricious, discriminatory, and based on rationale outside the record and contrary and antithetical to established land use principles,” according to court documents obtained by The Chronicle.
T-Birds Drop A Tight Contest in Hardwood Invite Finale
Tumwater: L. Brewer 37, Collins 12, Hopkins 6, Reid 3, Oram 2, Harroun 2, T. Brewer 2. Camas: Currie 8, Chillian 5, McMillan 15, Dabasinkas 17, Washington 10, Carlisle 6, Harris 4. Trailing for a majority of the game, the Tumwater boys basketball team made a late push before falling...
Thurston County Finishes Move to Pacific Avenue Site in Olympia
Thurston County's general government offices completed their move to a large building at 3000 Pacific Avenue last week. The Atrium, as the building is called, features 90,000 square feet of office space on two floors. The county started moving its offices to the building on Nov. 8. The last office to make the move opened to the public on Dec. 13.
Cascade Health Forum Sheds Light on Homeless Services in Lewis County
On Wednesday, state lawmakers representing the 19th and 20th legislative districts and other local leaders made up a panel of inquisitors at Cascade Community Healthcare, a mental health service provider in Centralia, during an annual forum ahead of the Jan. 9, 2023 legislative session. For about two hours, Lewis County...
United Way Gift Giveaway Provides Toys, Books for 270 Lewis County Kids
On Saturday at Centralia College, United Way of Lewis County hosted 270 kids for a gift giveaway, with each receiving a new toy and book from Santa Claus. Community partners also in attendance handed out resource information materials. Those were Valley View Health Center, Family Education & Support Services, Red Cross and Centralia College.
Michael Hadaller Sworn in as Lewis County Public Utility District Commissioner
Michael Hadaller was sworn in as Lewis County Public Utility District (PUD) commissioner at the PUD’s regular commission meeting on Tuesday in Chehalis. Lewis County Commissioner Lindsey Pollock administered the oath of office for Hadaller at the meeting. “It is the start of a new adventure,” Hadaller said in...
Salvation Army Supplies 622 Lewis County Kids With Holiday Gifts
Thanks to donations, a toy drive and a few driven staff members at the Salvation Army, 622 children in Lewis County will each receive three presents this holiday season. For many, this will be the only set of gifts their parents can provide them. “Most of them are working families,”...
Pe Ell School WE Club Raises Over $1,000 to Buy, Wrap and Deliver Christmas Gifts to Local Kids
Flamingos aren’t well-known for being entrepreneurs, but in the hands of the Pe Ell School WE Club, a flamboyance that flocked Pe Ell yards in recent weeks raised the club over $1,000 to buy Christmas gifts for local kids. As part of the fundraiser, aptly called “You’ve Been Flocked,”...
Firefighters Rescue Stuck Cow in Tenino
The crew at South Thurston Fire & EMS started Tuesday morning off with what they called “a unique call for help.”. A cow had become stuck in a creek on a Tenino property. The cow’s owners and their neighbors had tried to get the cow free on their own after it first got stuck in vine maple the previous day, without success.
Tigers Hooked By Fishermen
Ilwaco: Morris 26, Turner 26, West 9, Cutting 4, Rogers 4, Needham 4, Gordon 3, Kuhn 2. Centralia: Ballard 20, Vallejo 11, Haines 9, Wasson 8, Daarud 6, Sprague 4, Yeung 4. The Centralia boys basketball team fell at home in a non-league matchup Monday, losing 76-62 to 2B Ilwaco.
‘Game Changer’: Centralia Acquires Sandbag Machine
When the City of Centralia came into millions of federal American Rescue Act Plan (ARPA) funds, local officials repeatedly warned these dollars are a one-and-done deal — they should be spent on sustainable projects. While the council continues to suss out where to put the bulk of those dollars,...
Officer Who Shot Man Saturday in Cowlitz County Named
Clark County officials announced Tuesday the Kelso officer who fatally shot a man Saturday is Austin Foley, 25. Police were called at 11:55 p.m. Saturday to the 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue in Longview because a man with a gun was reported to be suicidal and homicidal with his wife and children inside a home, according to officials. Joseph R. Coons, 38, died after being transferred to a hospital.
Santa, Mrs. Claus and Elves Visit Children at Lewis County Fire District 5
Lewis County Fire District 5’s conference room in Napavine was transformed to receive Mrs. Claus and area children on Saturday, Dec 17. Mrs. Claus read stories to the children and Santa made an appearance to give each child an age-appropriate book to take home, said District 5 in a news release. Lots of pictures were taken and the “firemen elves” and their helpers gave out bags of cookies and a candy cane as the children left.
Vikings Down Mules in Cathlamet
Mossyrock: Brooks 17, P. Torrey 12, C. Marshall 11, M. Torrey 6. Wahkiakum: Kerstetter 12, McKinley 8, Niemeyer 5, Fleming 2, Abdul-Kariem 1. The Mossyrock girls basketball team continued to punch up Tuesday, going to Cathlamet and besting Wahkiakum 46-28 with stifling defense and more than enough scoring to carry the day.
Yelm Wrestling Coach Gaylord Strand Picks Up 400th Win in Victory Over Peninsula
Longtime Yelm head wrestling coach Gaylord Strand, who is in his 49th year of coaching the Tornados program, picked up his 400th career victory on Thursday, Dec. 15 in a South Sound Conference matchup against the Peninsula Seahawks. “If you stick around long enough, you’ll get those kinds of wins...
