Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
4 Bars Worth Visiting in Lancaster City and Beyond This HolidayMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Is This The Best Holiday-Decorated Restaurant in Lancaster City?Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
USPS Confirms Delays for the Upcoming HolidaysBryan DijkhuizenLancaster, PA
A Blast from the Past: Oreo Cheesecake Cookies, a Delicious Holiday TreatMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Santa Claus makes a surprise visit to a local Harrisburg hospital
HARRISBURG, Pa. — In Harrisburg, Santa traded in the sleigh for a helicopter to visit a local children's hospital. The jolly elf made a grand appearance at UPMC Harrisburg to deliver presents and holiday cheer to kids in the hospital's pediatric unit. The event was a way to help...
WGAL
Toy giveaway held at Salvation Army in York
YORK, Pa. — People got in line Tuesday for a special giveaway at the Salvation Army in York. More than 800 families are able to give their children presents for Christmas this year, thanks to a toy distribution. The distribution was made possible by donations, support from the community...
Is This The Best Holiday-Decorated Restaurant in Lancaster City?
It's impossible to miss these days, the gorgeous building on 66 North Queen Street. Lit up in holiday blue and sparkly lights, Yorgos Restaurant & Lounge, a casual and friendly gathering spot for locals, looks absolutely stunning - almost like an urban winter wonderland.
Dauphin County drive-thru donation event continues to make a difference for local families
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A holiday event in Harrisburg is marking 14 years of giving back to the Dauphin County community. The annual drive-thru donation parade at the Pennsylvania State Farm Show Complex is continuing to benefit underprivileged local families each year. Hundreds of families, including more than 1,500 children...
Wrightsville resident Steve Webb's woodworking creations give Santa a run for his money
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — A Central Pennsylvania Vietnam Veteran might be giving Santa a run for his money this season. Steve Webb, of Wrightsville, says he creates between 400 and 500 wooden toys and boxes in his shop every year. FOX43 Photojournalist Zach Wynn met with Webb to capture his...
‘Honor people that are ignored, looked down upon, and treated poorly:’ Nonprofits remember and combat homelessness in York County
YORK, Pa. — The Homeless Remembrance Blanket Project started in Washington, D.C., as an effort to bring awareness to the growing homeless population. A number of organizations, including Valley Youth House and York County Coalition, are now bringing the project to York County due to the rise in homelessness and the dropping temperatures.
York Co. organization provides sweet treats for success
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Community members had the chance to try some holiday treats in York County. Cookies for a Cause hosted a bake sale for local youth on Dec. 18. Organizers provided freshly baked goods, such as cookies, sugar cakes, and fudge. People also had the chance to...
York County's Roundtop Mountain Resort prepares for the winter season
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — With winter approaching, a number of resorts around the state are preparing their hills for the skiing and snow tubing crowd, including one location in York County. Roundtop Mountain Resort in Warrington Township is almost ready for the start of its busy season this week.
Iron Valley Tubing prepares for their winter season
CORNWALL, Pa. — The winter season is here!. And Iron Valley in Lebanon County is beginning to take out their tubes from storage. Snowmaking on Iron Valley's Tubing lanes began early last week. Crews planned for customers to have fun in the snow on Monday, Dec. 26, for their opening day.
Pa. area bakery’s shoo-fly pies highlighted on ‘Today’ show
When it comes to the holiday season, homemade pies almost always become center stage. So in that case, there’s no better time than any for Bird-in-Hand Bakery & Café and its shoo-fly pies to take center stage too. The bakery, café was the focus of a “Today” show segment on Tuesday morning, according to Lancaster Online.
Harrisburg cathedral gives those in need a warm and safe space this winter
HARRISBURG, Pa. — As the frigid temperatures stick around in south-central Pennsylvania, a local church is making sure everyone in need is warm this winter season. The St. Stephen's Episcopal Cathedral in Harrisburg opened a warming shelter for women and children on Dec. 18. From snacks and hygiene products...
20 years later, triple murder casts a shadow over Christmas memories in Middletown
It had the look of a Christmas Day right out of a Norman Rockwell painting. Twenty years ago, Middletown, Pa., was wrapped in a fresh blanket of new-fallen snow. The world seemed silent and peaceful.
Furry Friends with Grinch, the dog!
YORK, Pa. — This week's Furry Friend is Grinch, brought to us by Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue. Rescue staff says your heart will grow three sizes when you meet this sweet boy!. Grinch loves to play and gets along well with other dogs and kids. He doesn't mind cats...
Harrisburg Walmart is giving away free Christmas trees
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg-area Walmart is giving away free Christmas trees Tuesday. "Your Harrisburg Walmart believes every family deserves a Christmas tree," the store posted on Facebook. The trees are available at the store's front entrance, while supplies last. The store is located at 6535 Grayson Road. Download...
abc27.com
Children’s Christmas party held in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 21st annual children’s Christmas party was held at John Harris High School on Sunday. The event for inner-city families was hosted by Estamos Unidos de Pennsylvania. it provides a cultural learning experience focused on the holidays, family, and transitions. But, they also handed out gifts, books, and food.
abc27.com
Redevelopment of Cumberland County shopping center reaches final stage
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Campbell Commercial Real Estate, Inc. and the Development Authority for Lower Allen Township officially announced the final transaction in the redevelopment of the Lower Allen Commons shopping center. The 17,500-square-foot retail building in the Lower Allen Commons shopping center recently sold for $10 million....
Tourist or Local: This is Where You Can Ride an Amish Buggy in Lancaster During The Holiday Season
Rural Lancaster County is gorgeous during the winter season. If you're visiting around the holidays, it's the ideal time to experience what it is like to ride an Amish Buggy. There are a handful of options when it comes businesses offering rides these days, some of which are featured below:
Teen missing from Pine Grove Furnace State Park located safe
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 19-year-old was found safe after going missing Monday in a state park in Cumberland County. Crews from multiple agencies searched through the night before finding him Tuesday afternoon. The South Central Pennsylvania Task Force (SCTF) says Luke Rissler was reported missing at 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. He was last […]
Cracker Barrel waitresses receive generous tip in Harford County
Barb Harris had an idea. She rounded up two wise men, (her son and friend), and 22 wiser women to have breakfast together.
abc27.com
Free PA Farm Show milkshakes available this week
(WHTM) – The PA Dairymen’s Association is offering free milkshakes made famous at the PA Farm Show at a pop-up location later this week. The first 50 people who show up at the Milkshakes on the Moo-ve Birthday Pop-Up event will be able to get one free milkshake.
