WGAL

Toy giveaway held at Salvation Army in York

YORK, Pa. — People got in line Tuesday for a special giveaway at the Salvation Army in York. More than 800 families are able to give their children presents for Christmas this year, thanks to a toy distribution. The distribution was made possible by donations, support from the community...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

‘Honor people that are ignored, looked down upon, and treated poorly:’ Nonprofits remember and combat homelessness in York County

YORK, Pa. — The Homeless Remembrance Blanket Project started in Washington, D.C., as an effort to bring awareness to the growing homeless population. A number of organizations, including Valley Youth House and York County Coalition, are now bringing the project to York County due to the rise in homelessness and the dropping temperatures.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

York Co. organization provides sweet treats for success

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Community members had the chance to try some holiday treats in York County. Cookies for a Cause hosted a bake sale for local youth on Dec. 18. Organizers provided freshly baked goods, such as cookies, sugar cakes, and fudge. People also had the chance to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Iron Valley Tubing prepares for their winter season

CORNWALL, Pa. — The winter season is here!. And Iron Valley in Lebanon County is beginning to take out their tubes from storage. Snowmaking on Iron Valley's Tubing lanes began early last week. Crews planned for customers to have fun in the snow on Monday, Dec. 26, for their opening day.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Furry Friends with Grinch, the dog!

YORK, Pa. — This week's Furry Friend is Grinch, brought to us by Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue. Rescue staff says your heart will grow three sizes when you meet this sweet boy!. Grinch loves to play and gets along well with other dogs and kids. He doesn't mind cats...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg Walmart is giving away free Christmas trees

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg-area Walmart is giving away free Christmas trees Tuesday. "Your Harrisburg Walmart believes every family deserves a Christmas tree," the store posted on Facebook. The trees are available at the store's front entrance, while supplies last. The store is located at 6535 Grayson Road. Download...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Children’s Christmas party held in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 21st annual children’s Christmas party was held at John Harris High School on Sunday. The event for inner-city families was hosted by Estamos Unidos de Pennsylvania. it provides a cultural learning experience focused on the holidays, family, and transitions. But, they also handed out gifts, books, and food.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Redevelopment of Cumberland County shopping center reaches final stage

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Campbell Commercial Real Estate, Inc. and the Development Authority for Lower Allen Township officially announced the final transaction in the redevelopment of the Lower Allen Commons shopping center. The 17,500-square-foot retail building in the Lower Allen Commons shopping center recently sold for $10 million....
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Teen missing from Pine Grove Furnace State Park located safe

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 19-year-old was found safe after going missing Monday in a state park in Cumberland County. Crews from multiple agencies searched through the night before finding him Tuesday afternoon. The South Central Pennsylvania Task Force (SCTF) says Luke Rissler was reported missing at 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. He was last […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Free PA Farm Show milkshakes available this week

(WHTM) – The PA Dairymen’s Association is offering free milkshakes made famous at the PA Farm Show at a pop-up location later this week. The first 50 people who show up at the Milkshakes on the Moo-ve Birthday Pop-Up event will be able to get one free milkshake.
GETTYSBURG, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

