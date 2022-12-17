Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning for Wednesday, December 21st
Mostly sunny and windy to start the day before an Arctic front moves in tonight. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the mountains. Snow can be expected overnight with 1 to 3 inches possible for the valley and up to a foot along the Divide. Frigid temperatures and...
Monday, December 19th Weather
A mostly sunny and cool start to the week. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 41. Look for an overnight low of 17. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 35, a low of 7. Leadville and Fairplay will warm up to 23 with a...
Salida Hospital District’s Mill Levy May Not Comply with the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights
In November, it was brought to the attention of the Salida Hospital District that the District may have been setting its mill levy for operating purposes in a manner that did not comply with the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. The District’s Chief Financial Officer Lesley Fagerberg began an internal...
Chaffee Fire hires wildfire and mitigation coordinator ￼
Chaffee County Fire Protection District has hired long-time firefighter Jeff Zechman as the department’s new wildfire and mitigation coordinator to help residents get ready for a wildfire. “Chaffee County is due for a significant wildfire. We can throw all the money we have at fighting that fire but that...
Teller County Sheriff’s Office Executed Three Warrants
The Teller County Sheriff’s Office executed three warrants Tuesday, Dec. 20th: one arrest warrant and two search warrants. According to the sheriff’s office, 60-year-old Shawn Swisher of Florissant was arrested at his home for sexual assault on a child by a person in the position of trust. A search warrant for Swisher’s home was completed at the time of his arrest.
BlueTriton conservation easement finalized
BlueTriton Brands and Colorado Parks and Wildlife have finalized the conservation easement for 118.85 acres of BlueTriton property just north of Browns Canyon National Monument near Nathrop. The easement was recorded Dec. 13 in Chaffee County. Establishing the conservation easement by Dec. 31 is a requirement of the 1041 permit...
