HTC donates $5,000 for holiday initiative to help Horry County families in need
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — As part of a holiday initiative, HTC donated $5,000 to Churches Assisting People (CAP) to help provide Christmas to local families in need. In November, HTC pledged to donate $5 per new HTC TV Max subscription through Dec. 19. The drive combined with HTC employee donations resulted in the $5,000, according to a release.
Community Christmas Dinner: Volunteers prepare 22,000 pounds of chicken for Saturday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The 34th annual Community Christmas Dinner is Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Volunteers are busy preparing close to 34,000 pounds of food. There are over 22,000 pounds of chicken alone, which is enough to feed 14,000 people. It takes hundreds of volunteers to pull off...
Horry County resident displays holiday light show synced to music
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An Horry County resident is making Christmas extra special for neighbors and those passing by this year. David Maxwell has been setting up his holiday light display since early November but has been planning it all year long. Some of it was made by...
Heat lamps donated to keep animals warm at Darlington County shelter
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Nucor Steele donated 24 heat lamps and installed electrical outlets and wires Tuesday for them to be placed in kennels at the Darlington Humane Society's shelter. The company and its interns made sure the wiring and cords were safely installed and out of the...
Warming centers set to open in Pee Dee during cold Christmas weather
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Some locations across the Pee Dee are opening warming shelters ahead of the freezing temperatures coming to the area. The City of Darlington will open a shelter at the AW Stanley Gym located at 107 Gary Street. They will be open starting at 4:30 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Monday.
‘Makes my heart full’: Nearly 11,000 holiday wreaths for veterans laid at Florence National Cemetery
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A new record for holiday wreath donations was set Saturday during a ceremony for the Wreaths Across America campaign. Veterans buried at the Florence National Cemetery received their wreaths as those at the ceremony honored them. It also marked the first in-person ceremony in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Woman with medical issues missing in Florence
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Police need help finding a missing Florence woman with medical issues. Kayla Brazell, 37, was reported missing by a family member and may be in danger, according to the Florence Police Dept. Brazell is 5'01" and weighs around 205 pounds, police said. She was last...
Woman missing in Florence found safe
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old woman who was missing in Florence has been found safe, according to police. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed from this story.
Clemson professor wins state award for environmental work in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Dr. James Frederick, professor and agricultural science specialist with Clemson University, is the recipient of the 2022 South Carolina Environmental Awareness Award. Frederick is a professor in the Clemson University Dept. of Plant and Environmental Sciences, where he serves as the agricultural sciences curriculum specialist.
Crews caution parents after 'young person' suffers burns playing with flames
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Fire crews are asking parents to be on the lookout after a child in Horry County suffered burns playing with a flammable liquid and open flames. Horry County Fire Rescue said they recently ran an emergency in which a young person said they "did a dumb thing."
2 separate Hartsville fires caused by kids playing with matches, lighters: Officials
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Two fires over the weekend in Hartsville were caused by children playing with either matches or lighters, according to Hartsville Fire Chief Jeff Burr. Burr said the first fire happened Saturday at Pine Bridge Apartments in Hartsville. He added a child, younger than six years...
Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two inmates helped a South Carolina corrections officer who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said. South Carolina Department of Corrections officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.
Leaving your pet out in the cold could bring criminal charges
(WPDE) — Ahead of the sub-freezing temperatures on the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, anyone leaving an animal outside could face criminal charges. On Friday an Arctic air mass will move into the south and a harsh cold is expected. Below are the laws where you live and the...
Missing 12-year-old Marlboro Co. boy involved in stabbing will remain in custody: Deputies
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A missing 12-year-old boy with autism, who ran away after he stabbed and cut three people around 3 a.m. Monday will remain in custody at the S.C. Dept. of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) in Columbia for the time being, according to Chief Deputy Larry Turner with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies investigating shooting near Florence motel
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting near the Suburban Motel on West Lucas Street in Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nunn said the victim is being treated at a hospital. No word on the victim’s condition. ABC15...
1 week left to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance in South Carolina
(WPDE) — Individuals in Horry and Georgetown counties who lost their jobs or have been unable to work as a direct result of Hurricane Ian have one week left to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance. The deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 28 and benefits are available from Oct. 2, 2022,...
First Chipotle opening in Conway area on Highway 501
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The wait is almost over!. Chipotle Mexican Grill will be opening its first Conway location on Wednesday, Dec. 21, according to a release. The restaurant, located at 2290 U.S. 501 East in Conway, will offer complimentary Chipotle Goods merch to the first five guests in line.
Man arrested in $9M Florence Co. drug bust denied bond
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Magistrate Mona Lisa Andrews denied bond Wednesday for a man out on bond for murder that was speeding on I-95 and busted with $9 million in cocaine. Sheldon Junior Alexander asked the judge why his bond was denied. Andrews told him his...
Carolina Forest Goodwill evacuated as crews put out fire, officials say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Carolina Forest Goodwill was evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to a fire. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 12:09 p.m. to the 2000 block of Oakheart Road for a reported commercial structure fire. Photos of the scene show a ladder going up...
12-year-old with autism found after allegedly stabbing 2 people in Marlboro County
Editor’s note: Due to the person being a minor, all identifying information has been removed from this story. MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies have found a 12-year-old boy with autism who ran away after allegedly stabbing two people early Monday morning, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, the boy was […]
