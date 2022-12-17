ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HTC donates $5,000 for holiday initiative to help Horry County families in need

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — As part of a holiday initiative, HTC donated $5,000 to Churches Assisting People (CAP) to help provide Christmas to local families in need. In November, HTC pledged to donate $5 per new HTC TV Max subscription through Dec. 19. The drive combined with HTC employee donations resulted in the $5,000, according to a release.
Warming centers set to open in Pee Dee during cold Christmas weather

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Some locations across the Pee Dee are opening warming shelters ahead of the freezing temperatures coming to the area. The City of Darlington will open a shelter at the AW Stanley Gym located at 107 Gary Street. They will be open starting at 4:30 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Monday.
Woman with medical issues missing in Florence

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Police need help finding a missing Florence woman with medical issues. Kayla Brazell, 37, was reported missing by a family member and may be in danger, according to the Florence Police Dept. Brazell is 5'01" and weighs around 205 pounds, police said. She was last...
Woman missing in Florence found safe

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old woman who was missing in Florence has been found safe, according to police. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed from this story.
Clemson professor wins state award for environmental work in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Dr. James Frederick, professor and agricultural science specialist with Clemson University, is the recipient of the 2022 South Carolina Environmental Awareness Award. Frederick is a professor in the Clemson University Dept. of Plant and Environmental Sciences, where he serves as the agricultural sciences curriculum specialist.
Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two inmates helped a South Carolina corrections officer who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said. South Carolina Department of Corrections officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.
Leaving your pet out in the cold could bring criminal charges

(WPDE) — Ahead of the sub-freezing temperatures on the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, anyone leaving an animal outside could face criminal charges. On Friday an Arctic air mass will move into the south and a harsh cold is expected. Below are the laws where you live and the...
Deputies investigating shooting near Florence motel

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting near the Suburban Motel on West Lucas Street in Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nunn said the victim is being treated at a hospital. No word on the victim’s condition. ABC15...
First Chipotle opening in Conway area on Highway 501

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The wait is almost over!. Chipotle Mexican Grill will be opening its first Conway location on Wednesday, Dec. 21, according to a release. The restaurant, located at 2290 U.S. 501 East in Conway, will offer complimentary Chipotle Goods merch to the first five guests in line.
Man arrested in $9M Florence Co. drug bust denied bond

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Magistrate Mona Lisa Andrews denied bond Wednesday for a man out on bond for murder that was speeding on I-95 and busted with $9 million in cocaine. Sheldon Junior Alexander asked the judge why his bond was denied. Andrews told him his...
