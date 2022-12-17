ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napavine, WA

Death Notices: Dec. 22, 2022

• NELSON H. LANCHESTER JR. 78, Glenoma, died Dec. 16 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • JUANITA K. (TORRES) BAUTISTA, 32, Portland, died Dec. 15 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • RHENNELL...
CENTRALIA, WA
Birders Flock to Lewis County, Braving ‘Fowl’ Weather for Christmas Count

The superheroes of ornithological data collection live among us in Lewis County — that is, everyday people who count birds can genuinely make a difference in science. The Lewis County Christmas Bird Count is a local branch of the world’s longest-running citizen science project, put on by the National Audubon Society. For one day, residents of and travelers to a circle around most of Centralia and Chehalis count as many bird species and individuals as possible. Locally, the event was established in 2018 by Dalton Spencer, who graduated from Adna High School the following year.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
T-Birds Drop A Tight Contest in Hardwood Invite Finale

Tumwater: L. Brewer 37, Collins 12, Hopkins 6, Reid 3, Oram 2, Harroun 2, T. Brewer 2. Camas: Currie 8, Chillian 5, McMillan 15, Dabasinkas 17, Washington 10, Carlisle 6, Harris 4. Trailing for a majority of the game, the Tumwater boys basketball team made a late push before falling...
TUMWATER, WA
Tigers Hooked By Fishermen

Ilwaco: Morris 26, Turner 26, West 9, Cutting 4, Rogers 4, Needham 4, Gordon 3, Kuhn 2. Centralia: Ballard 20, Vallejo 11, Haines 9, Wasson 8, Daarud 6, Sprague 4, Yeung 4. The Centralia boys basketball team fell at home in a non-league matchup Monday, losing 76-62 to 2B Ilwaco.
CENTRALIA, WA
United Way Gift Giveaway Provides Toys, Books for 270 Lewis County Kids

On Saturday at Centralia College, United Way of Lewis County hosted 270 kids for a gift giveaway, with each receiving a new toy and book from Santa Claus. Community partners also in attendance handed out resource information materials. Those were Valley View Health Center, Family Education & Support Services, Red Cross and Centralia College.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Salvation Army Supplies 622 Lewis County Kids With Holiday Gifts

Thanks to donations, a toy drive and a few driven staff members at the Salvation Army, 622 children in Lewis County will each receive three presents this holiday season. For many, this will be the only set of gifts their parents can provide them. “Most of them are working families,”...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Mountaineers Hammer Beavers

The Rainier girls basketball team had absolutely no issues with Tenino whatsoever Tuesday, blowing the Beavers out 72-6 in a non-league contest. The Mountaineers shut the Beavers out 24-0 in the first quarter, and allowed just two points in each of the following three. Brooklynn Swenson scored 28 points to...
RAINIER, WA
Napavine Wins Ugly Against Davenport

Davenport: Soliday 6, Jacobsen 14, Schneider 4, Jacoby 7, Lathrop 4. Napavine: McCoy 2, Kaut 3, Gall 3, Tupuola 3, O’Neill 13, Schutz 6, Evander 7, Hamilton 14. Though it wasn’t the prettiest game, the Napavine girls basketball team got its road trip to Brewster off to a good start in a 51-35 win over Davenport Wednesday afternoon.
NAPAVINE, WA
Thunderbirds’ Strong Third Quarter Downs Blazers

Tumwater: Brewer 21, Sumrok 15, Gjurasic 11, Waltermeyer 7, Larson 6, Beebee 5, Woods 2, Simmons 2, Caldwell 2. In a mostly defensive battle through two quarters, the Tumwater girls basketball team erupted in the third quarter to take home a 71-45 victory over 3A Timberline Tuesday night on the road.
TUMWATER, WA
Pirates Outmuscled at Montesano

Adna: Hallom 14, B. Loose 6, Guard 12, Humphrey 4, K. VonMoos 6, Chapman 2. Montesano: King 5, Stanfield 8, Young 9, Karr 1, Prom 2, York 4, E. Dalan 12, M. Dalan 23. The Adna girls basketball team tasted defeat for the first time this season Tuesday, falling on the road 64-44 to perennial 1A power Montesano.
MONTESANO, WA
YMCA’s Lawsuit Claims ‘Capricious, Discriminatory’ Action by Lewis County

Last Wednesday, the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) of Greater Seattle filed a lawsuit against Lewis County, claiming the county commissioners’ denial of a site-specific rezone on its property north of Mineral Lake was “not only erroneous, but also manifestly arbitrary and capricious, discriminatory, and based on rationale outside the record and contrary and antithetical to established land use principles,” according to court documents obtained by The Chronicle.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Vikings Down Mules in Cathlamet

Mossyrock: Brooks 17, P. Torrey 12, C. Marshall 11, M. Torrey 6. Wahkiakum: Kerstetter 12, McKinley 8, Niemeyer 5, Fleming 2, Abdul-Kariem 1. The Mossyrock girls basketball team continued to punch up Tuesday, going to Cathlamet and besting Wahkiakum 46-28 with stifling defense and more than enough scoring to carry the day.
MOSSYROCK, WA
Salkum, Silver Creek Post Offices See Temporary Closures

For the “very” short-term future, according to U.S. Postal Service spokesperson David Rupert, customers at the Silver Creek and Salkum post offices will need to head elsewhere to send their mail. “It’s very, very temporary until we can get someone to open them up,” Rupert said. “We’re getting...
SILVER CREEK, WA
Gorillas Run Past Tigers in Neutral Site Showcase

Napavine: Kelly 2, Stanley 2, Grose 18, Denault 17, Nelson 2, Prather 9. Davenport: Rainwater 34, Soliday 14, Gunning 10, Colbert 9, Telecky 3, Schillinger 4. In its first major test of the season, the No. 6 Napavine boys basketball team was defeated in a neutral site contest against No. 4 Davenport, 74-50, Wednesday night.
NAPAVINE, WA
Mountaineers Hand Beavers First Loss

Tenino: Gonia 15, P. Snider 3, Schow 13, Feltus 12, Noonan 7. Rainier: Howell 4, Ja. Meldrum 17, Jo. Meldrum 11, Owen 10, Ji. Meldrum 11, Sprouffske 6. Hosting its neighbors just down the road on Highway 507, the 2B Rainier boys basketball team handed 1A Tenino its first loss of the season in a 59-50 win Tuesday night in non-league action.
TENINO, WA
Cascade Health Forum Sheds Light on Homeless Services in Lewis County

On Wednesday, state lawmakers representing the 19th and 20th legislative districts and other local leaders made up a panel of inquisitors at Cascade Community Healthcare, a mental health service provider in Centralia, during an annual forum ahead of the Jan. 9, 2023 legislative session. For about two hours, Lewis County...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

