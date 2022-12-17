Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Death Notices: Dec. 22, 2022
• NELSON H. LANCHESTER JR. 78, Glenoma, died Dec. 16 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • JUANITA K. (TORRES) BAUTISTA, 32, Portland, died Dec. 15 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • RHENNELL...
Chronicle
Julie McDonald: Chehalis Club Honors Deceased Members With Book Donations
Earlier this month, at its regular meeting, the St. Helens Club in Chehalis welcomed the daughter, son and granddaughter of Suzi Vander Stoep, who had been a member of the historic club for 56 years when she passed away May 8. The occasion was the donation of two nonfiction books...
Chronicle
Birders Flock to Lewis County, Braving ‘Fowl’ Weather for Christmas Count
The superheroes of ornithological data collection live among us in Lewis County — that is, everyday people who count birds can genuinely make a difference in science. The Lewis County Christmas Bird Count is a local branch of the world’s longest-running citizen science project, put on by the National Audubon Society. For one day, residents of and travelers to a circle around most of Centralia and Chehalis count as many bird species and individuals as possible. Locally, the event was established in 2018 by Dalton Spencer, who graduated from Adna High School the following year.
Chronicle
T-Birds Drop A Tight Contest in Hardwood Invite Finale
Tumwater: L. Brewer 37, Collins 12, Hopkins 6, Reid 3, Oram 2, Harroun 2, T. Brewer 2. Camas: Currie 8, Chillian 5, McMillan 15, Dabasinkas 17, Washington 10, Carlisle 6, Harris 4. Trailing for a majority of the game, the Tumwater boys basketball team made a late push before falling...
Chronicle
Tigers Hooked By Fishermen
Ilwaco: Morris 26, Turner 26, West 9, Cutting 4, Rogers 4, Needham 4, Gordon 3, Kuhn 2. Centralia: Ballard 20, Vallejo 11, Haines 9, Wasson 8, Daarud 6, Sprague 4, Yeung 4. The Centralia boys basketball team fell at home in a non-league matchup Monday, losing 76-62 to 2B Ilwaco.
Chronicle
After Fellow Marine’s Suicide, Local Veteran Becomes Counselor and Helps Start Veterans Journey Forward
Jesse Lloyd, director of the Veterans Journey Forward at the Veterans Memorial Museum in Chehalis, was toiling with his own mental health struggles while serving in the Marine Corps when a fellow Marine in his company died by suicide. From that day forward, Lloyd struggled with regret for not being...
Chronicle
Pe Ell School WE Club Raises Over $1,000 to Buy, Wrap and Deliver Christmas Gifts to Local Kids
Flamingos aren’t well-known for being entrepreneurs, but in the hands of the Pe Ell School WE Club, a flamboyance that flocked Pe Ell yards in recent weeks raised the club over $1,000 to buy Christmas gifts for local kids. As part of the fundraiser, aptly called “You’ve Been Flocked,”...
Chronicle
United Way Gift Giveaway Provides Toys, Books for 270 Lewis County Kids
On Saturday at Centralia College, United Way of Lewis County hosted 270 kids for a gift giveaway, with each receiving a new toy and book from Santa Claus. Community partners also in attendance handed out resource information materials. Those were Valley View Health Center, Family Education & Support Services, Red Cross and Centralia College.
Chronicle
Salvation Army Supplies 622 Lewis County Kids With Holiday Gifts
Thanks to donations, a toy drive and a few driven staff members at the Salvation Army, 622 children in Lewis County will each receive three presents this holiday season. For many, this will be the only set of gifts their parents can provide them. “Most of them are working families,”...
Chronicle
Mountaineers Hammer Beavers
The Rainier girls basketball team had absolutely no issues with Tenino whatsoever Tuesday, blowing the Beavers out 72-6 in a non-league contest. The Mountaineers shut the Beavers out 24-0 in the first quarter, and allowed just two points in each of the following three. Brooklynn Swenson scored 28 points to...
Chronicle
CORE Health Lewis County Recipient of Lewis County Dignity Guild December Donation
The Lewis County Dignity Guild board has selected CORE Health Lewis County as the recipient of its December community solidarity action. The selection meant that the Dignity Guild donated 60 backpack care kits, each containing personal hygiene items, a scarf, gloves, a beanie and hand warmers to CORE Health for it to distribute to its patrons as needed.
Chronicle
Napavine Wins Ugly Against Davenport
Davenport: Soliday 6, Jacobsen 14, Schneider 4, Jacoby 7, Lathrop 4. Napavine: McCoy 2, Kaut 3, Gall 3, Tupuola 3, O’Neill 13, Schutz 6, Evander 7, Hamilton 14. Though it wasn’t the prettiest game, the Napavine girls basketball team got its road trip to Brewster off to a good start in a 51-35 win over Davenport Wednesday afternoon.
Chronicle
Thunderbirds’ Strong Third Quarter Downs Blazers
Tumwater: Brewer 21, Sumrok 15, Gjurasic 11, Waltermeyer 7, Larson 6, Beebee 5, Woods 2, Simmons 2, Caldwell 2. In a mostly defensive battle through two quarters, the Tumwater girls basketball team erupted in the third quarter to take home a 71-45 victory over 3A Timberline Tuesday night on the road.
Chronicle
Pirates Outmuscled at Montesano
Adna: Hallom 14, B. Loose 6, Guard 12, Humphrey 4, K. VonMoos 6, Chapman 2. Montesano: King 5, Stanfield 8, Young 9, Karr 1, Prom 2, York 4, E. Dalan 12, M. Dalan 23. The Adna girls basketball team tasted defeat for the first time this season Tuesday, falling on the road 64-44 to perennial 1A power Montesano.
Chronicle
YMCA’s Lawsuit Claims ‘Capricious, Discriminatory’ Action by Lewis County
Last Wednesday, the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) of Greater Seattle filed a lawsuit against Lewis County, claiming the county commissioners’ denial of a site-specific rezone on its property north of Mineral Lake was “not only erroneous, but also manifestly arbitrary and capricious, discriminatory, and based on rationale outside the record and contrary and antithetical to established land use principles,” according to court documents obtained by The Chronicle.
Chronicle
Vikings Down Mules in Cathlamet
Mossyrock: Brooks 17, P. Torrey 12, C. Marshall 11, M. Torrey 6. Wahkiakum: Kerstetter 12, McKinley 8, Niemeyer 5, Fleming 2, Abdul-Kariem 1. The Mossyrock girls basketball team continued to punch up Tuesday, going to Cathlamet and besting Wahkiakum 46-28 with stifling defense and more than enough scoring to carry the day.
Chronicle
Salkum, Silver Creek Post Offices See Temporary Closures
For the “very” short-term future, according to U.S. Postal Service spokesperson David Rupert, customers at the Silver Creek and Salkum post offices will need to head elsewhere to send their mail. “It’s very, very temporary until we can get someone to open them up,” Rupert said. “We’re getting...
Chronicle
Gorillas Run Past Tigers in Neutral Site Showcase
Napavine: Kelly 2, Stanley 2, Grose 18, Denault 17, Nelson 2, Prather 9. Davenport: Rainwater 34, Soliday 14, Gunning 10, Colbert 9, Telecky 3, Schillinger 4. In its first major test of the season, the No. 6 Napavine boys basketball team was defeated in a neutral site contest against No. 4 Davenport, 74-50, Wednesday night.
Chronicle
Mountaineers Hand Beavers First Loss
Tenino: Gonia 15, P. Snider 3, Schow 13, Feltus 12, Noonan 7. Rainier: Howell 4, Ja. Meldrum 17, Jo. Meldrum 11, Owen 10, Ji. Meldrum 11, Sprouffske 6. Hosting its neighbors just down the road on Highway 507, the 2B Rainier boys basketball team handed 1A Tenino its first loss of the season in a 59-50 win Tuesday night in non-league action.
Chronicle
Cascade Health Forum Sheds Light on Homeless Services in Lewis County
On Wednesday, state lawmakers representing the 19th and 20th legislative districts and other local leaders made up a panel of inquisitors at Cascade Community Healthcare, a mental health service provider in Centralia, during an annual forum ahead of the Jan. 9, 2023 legislative session. For about two hours, Lewis County...
