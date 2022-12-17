Read full article on original website
New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 16 game?
The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings play on Saturday in a game on the NFL Week 16 schedule. Which team will win the game? Check out these NFL Week...
Why Packers must go '100 percent' all-in on Aaron Rodgers | THE HERD
The Green Bay Packers knocked the Los Angeles Rams out of playoff contention (numerically) with a 24-12 win on Monday Night Football. Aaron Rodgers threw for 229 yards and a touchdown to help improve his team to 6-8. However, with a $50M annual salary, it puts Green Bay in a tricky position on whether to rebuild or make Rodgers happy. Colin Cowherd explains why the front office needs to continue building around their current QB.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
NFL Analyst on Kirk Cousins in Comeback: “He Didn’t Do That Much.”
Somebody was instrumental in the Minnesota Vikings historic comeback against the Indianapolis Colts last weekend, but it certainly wasn’t quarterback Kirk Cousins, according to one prominent NFL analyst. On this week’s Pro Football Focus Week 15 podcast, Sam Monson explained, “People are complaining about Kirk Cousins’ [PFF grade] in...
How one Bills practice video should terrify the rest of the NFL
The Buffalo Bills are heading back to the playoffs after a huge win over the Miami Dolphins. A walk-off field goal from Tyler Bass secured the victory and has the Bills back in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. Buffalo’s defense is finding ways to survive without Von Miller...
Vikings Audition Interesting New QB
The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
Vikings Are Evidently Incredibly Fraudulent — and — Incredibly Special
Vikings Are Evidently Incredibly Fraudulent — and — Incredibly Special. There cannot be middle ground, so the 2022 Minnesota Vikings are both — incredibly fraudulent and incredibly special at the same time, according to NFL Network and, in particular, Kyle Brandt. The Vikings completed the largest comeback...
Nick won't pretend Josh Allen is a Top 3 QB in the AFC | What's Wright?
Is Nick Wright being biased when comparing Josh Allen's performance with the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 to Patrick Mahomes' performance with the Kansas City Chiefs? The questions is raised after some interesting Tweets during yesterday's games are brought up, and Nick Wright defends his opinion on the Buffalo QB. Watch as he explains why his win against the Miami Dolphins doesn't take away the fact that he's been subpar all season, anointed far too early than can be justified.
Ticket prices for Vikings wild card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium already sky high
MINNETONKA, Minn. – Christmas came early for Minnesota Vikings fans over the weekend.The team won the NFC North title with a historic comeback, and that means they're guaranteed to be in the wild card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium next month. Prices for those seats are already sky high.Immediately after Saturday's winning kick, fans swarmed the Fans HQ store in Ridgedale Mall, according to owner Shaun Hagglund."It's just been insane here since the game. Even like during the game we had crowds gathering in front of the store to watch the TVs that we had there," Haaglund said.There was...
Coastal Carolina-East Carolina best bet, odds and how to bet
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the East Carolina Pirates will face off in the Birmingham Bowl to wrap up their 2022 college football seasons. Coastal Carolina started the season 6-0 and then took an L to Old Dominion. Star quarterback, Grayson McCall got injured in that game and was banged up for a couple weeks. The Chanticleers finished the year 9-3 after losing to James Madison and Troy. McCall entered the transfer portal, so look for Jarrett Guest to be leading the offense for the Chanticleers in this one.
NFL picks, predictions for Week 16: Cowboys edge Eagles; Bengals beat Patriots; Lions, Jaguars on cusp of playoffs
The NFL playoff picture remains complicated heading into Week 16, and five 7-7 teams are in the spotlight looking for help on Christmas week. The Jets sit ninth in the AFC standings ahead of Thursday’s prime-time matchup against the Jaguars. Will Zach Wilson or Mike White get the start? That’s a development worth watching.
Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo best bet, odds and how to bet
The Georgia Southern Eagles and the Buffalo Bulls will face off in the Camellia Bowl. In Week 2, Georgia Southern beat Nebraska in Week 2 as 24-point underdogs but then lost a week later to UAB. The Eagles ended up beating Appalachian State to finish the year 6-6 and become bowl eligible.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Bills, Lions up; How far do Cowboys drop?
It truly is the most wonderful time of the year. Yes, yes; it's obviously the holiday season, and hopefully you're primed to spend the next week surrounded by friends, family and food. But as much as we might all be looking forward to that, don't let it distract from what figures to be another NFL playoff preview weekend. This past weekend was truly one of the most memorable in modern memory. Don't be surprised if the NFL manages to replicate the feat over Christmas weekend.
Vikings Worked Out Nine Players
Of this group, Minnesota signed on with Rosen to their practice squad. Jeter, 23, caught on with the Steelers after going undrafted out of Michigan back in May. He was among the team’s final roster cuts before being signed by the Commanders to their practice squad in September. In...
Dak, Cowboys fall to Jaguars after game ending pick-six, who is to blame for the loss? | SPEAK
Dave Helman weighs in on Dak Prescott’s pick-six in OT that cost the Dallas Cowboys a win in Week 15 and explains he does not blame Dak entirely for the loss. Helman explains the Cowboys defense did not show up vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars allowing them to score a season high 40 points against their defense.
NFL odds Week 16: Why you should fade the Cowboys and fly with the Jets
There are only three weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season, yet there is still a lot to be determined. Six teams have clinched a playoff spot, while five teams have already been eliminated. That means there are still 21 teams in the hunt, and all eight teams on this week's slate have either clinched or are alive and kicking for a spot.
Jets loss came down to Robert Saleh's bad clock management | THE CARTON SHOW
After a supposedly sleepless night, Robert Saleh, coach of the New York Jets, re-examined his role in his team's loss on Sunday vs. the Detroit Lions, and admits he overthought the timeout situation. Saleh said as much during a presser on Monday, and Craig Carton shares his thoughts on the coach's comments with James Jones and Nick Mangold.
Lions leap in, Bengals hold steady in Colin's 'Herd Hierarchy'
The 2022 NFL regular season is winding down, and teams are beginning to punch their ticket to the playoffs. How were the Minnesota Vikings impacted by their historic 33-point comeback victory over the Indianapolis Colts? Where do the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys stand after shaky Week 15 outings? Are the Philadelphia Eagles or the Cincinnati Bengals the team to beat?
NFL odds: Eagles-Cowboys lines, MVP odds on the move due to Jalen Hurts injury
Want to know a good way to find out just how valuable your favorite quarterback is? See what happens to the point spread when injury news gets reported. The NFL Week 16 odds board got a shaking up Monday afternoon for arguably the biggest game: Saturday’s Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys showdown at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App.
