ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair Receives Medical Treatment After Vicious Assault During WWE RAW
Bianca Belair worked hard to become the star that she is today in WWE. The RAW Women’s Champion always has a target on her back, and she knows anyone could be out for her championship. For a while now, Belair and Alexa Bliss had a common enemy in Damage CTRL. However, Bianca Belair was viciously attacked by Alexa Bliss on RAW this week. Afterwards, she required medical treatment due to how brutal the attack was.
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Cheating On Multiple Adult Film Stars?, One Indicates He’s In Rehab
It was reported last week here on eWn that Matt Riddle recently failed a second WWE Wellness Policy test, and he has now been forced to enter an in-patient drug treatment facility. At the time, there were some conflicting reports as to whether this was true or not as WWE...
The Internet is Thirsting Over This Photo of Austin Butler at a ‘Saturday Night Live’ Table Read
Austin Butler is set to host Saturday Night Live for the first time!. Ahead of his hosting debut this weekend, the official Twitter account for the show teased a photo of the 31-year-old actor during a recent table read–and fans cannot get enough of it. The photo showcased the...
Exclusive: Patricio Pitbull Says Dana White “Doesn’t Have The Balls” To Make A Bellator vs. UFC Event
Bellator champion, Patricio Pitbull Freire is certain that there will be no cross-promotion event with the UFC. The final Bellator event of the year is set to be a historic one. On December 31, four Bellator fighters will be headed to Japan to take on four Rizin fighters in a cross-promotional event being called Bellator MMA vs. Rizin FF. This special event will see current and former Bellator champions taking on some of Rizin’s finest stars. The event will broaden the spectrum of MMA fans and allow a peek into the conversation of which promotion is better.
ringsidenews.com
Eric Bischoff Says Goldberg’s Superkick Didn’t Cause Bret Hart’s Concussion
Bill Goldberg has been blamed for causing the concussion that ended Bret Hart’s wrestling career decades ago. That caused animosity between Goldberg and Bret. However, a legend in the pro wrestling business believes Hart’s claims were not true. On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, former...
ringsidenews.com
Iron Sheik Weighs In On Lacey Evans’ Scandal
Lacey Evans is no stranger to controversy and often finds herself making headlines for hitting back at her fans. WWE’s Southern Belle isn’t afraid to share her opinion and that may not sit right with everyone, which is what happened recently. Lacey Evans shared a video on her...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle’s Adult Film Star Companion Vents About Him Missing Christmas For Rehab
Matt Riddle just can’t seem to avoid controversy. The former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion has been embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his tweets in the past. However, this time he has landed himself in trouble without saying anything. It was reported that Matt...
Latto Gets Decked Out In All-Pink Body Paint For Star-Studded ‘Area 24’ Birthday Party
If there’s one thing Latto is gonna do, it’s throw an extravagant birthday party. After throwing a “Wild Wild West” birthday party for her 23rd trip around the sun, Latto had to do something extravagant to celebrate her 24th birthday. Last week, she announced just what that “something extravagant” would be, revealing to fans that the theme for this year’s party would be “Area 24.”
411mania.com
Adult Film Star Seems To Confirm Matt Riddle Is In Rehab
Matt Riddle was reported to have been in rehab following a recent WWE drug test failure, and that seems to have been confirmed by a woman that he was seeing. As noted last week, Riddle was pulled from live events and TV over what was reported at the time to have been a second violation of the WWE Wellness Policy, though it had been noted on Friday that his reported six-week absence does not line up with the announced Wellness Policy guidelines of 60 days for a second violation.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Another Former WWE Star Returning To The Company Soon
There have been a lot of WWE returns over the last few months and it doesn’t look like they’ll be stopping anytime soon. It was reported earlier this month that former Impact Wrestling World Champion Eric Young is returning to WWE, but it sounds like fans shouldn’t expect to see him on WWE programming until next year.
stillrealtous.com
Enzo Amore Makes Major Change To His Look
It’s been years since Enzo Amore has appeared on WWE programming, but the former Cruiserweight Champion still manages to make headlines. Recently Enzo appeared on Busted Open Radio where he discussed a potential promo battle with current AEW World Champion MJF. Enzo also showed off a new look when he appeared with a mustache as opposed to the full beard that fans are used to seeing.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Veteran Accuses John Laurinaitis Of Taking Advantage Of Girls In The Locker Room
John Laurinaitis was the Head of Talent Relations until he was released from his duties following Vince McMahon’s exit. Following his departure from the company, Jim Ross commented that Laurinaitis deserves to be out of a job for what he did to him. Dutch Mantell addressed Jim Ross’ comments...
nodq.com
Former WWE star admits to using steroids and says “I wish I would have taken more”
During an appearance on The Monte & The Pharaoh podcast, former WWE star Maven said the following about his wrestling career…. “I loved everything about it. the good, the bad, the ups, the downs. I’m not going to lie, the money. I’m the one wrestler, I’m going to be perfectly honest, whether you like or dislike my answer. I hate it when guys talk about, ‘Did you take steroids?’ and they beat around it. I did them. I did. I’m not sorry for it. I wish I would have taken more. I would have done everything the same. At this point in my life, at 46, there is no one I’m trying to get the approval of. Why lie?” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
SheKnows
One Life to Live Icon’s Blue Bloods Return Date Announced
A few familiar faces will be back in action for the CBS series’ return from winter break. In October we alerted fans that One Life to Live’s Erika Slezak (Viki) would be returning to Blue Bloods to reprise her role as Henry and Frank Reagan’s neighbor, Donna Duvall. Well viewers, you’re going to want to set your DVRs for Friday, January 6… not only because the network will be airing a new episode as the series returns from its winter break, but because the Llanview fave will be reappearing as well!
MMA Fighting
BKFC: Paige VanZant ‘welcome’ to compete again, but she’s doing ‘very, very well’ outside of fighting
Paige VanZant was originally scheduled to make her return to bare-knuckle competition in August, but her fight was cancelled, and the expectation was that she would be rebooked before the end of 2022. Unfortunately, no fight was ever rescheduled, and VanZant has kept busy lately with endeavors outside of fighting,...
Complex
Big Sean Hints at Marriage With Ring in New Studio Footage
Just a month after Big Sean and Jhené Aiko welcomed their first child into the world, the Detroit rapper has sparked marriage rumors after displaying what appeared to be a wedding ring in a new social media post. Big Sean took to Instagram this weekend to tease new music,...
411mania.com
411’s WWE RAW Talk Review: 12.19.22 – Bayley Celebrates Her Win Over Becky Lynch and More!
-So next week RAW is a Best of Show which is actually cool as it’s nice to see everyone getting time off for Christmas. With that though I assume we won’t have a RAW Talk, but the new Ric Flair documentary drops on Peacock, so I will have a recap of that. Also this week I will finally have Uncensored 97 done and then next week I finish out 1997 with Starrcade. For now, RAW Talk! Let’s get to it!
411mania.com
Quetzalli Bulnes Comments On Her WWE Release Earlier This Month
In an interview with Lucha Libre Online (via Fightful), Quetzalli Bulnes spoke about her release from WWE, which happened at the beginning of the month on December 1. Bulnes served as the host for WWE’s Spanish language web shows ‘El Brunch’ and ‘WWE Ahora’. On October 30, she was involved in an incident at a CDMX House Show in Mexico City, Mexico with the arena’s security team & Spanish Wrestling Content Creator Falbak. That was what led to her release.
411mania.com
WWE News: Doudrop Shares Twitter Update, Preview Video for Tonight’s NXT
– WWE Superstar Doudrop has been absent from WWE programming since she on NXT TV earlier in September, teaming with Nikki ASH against Toxic Attraction in a winning effort. The wrestler shared an update on her Twitter account this week, writing to her fans, “Not dead, don’t worry.” You can check out her tweet below:
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
