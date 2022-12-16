Read full article on original website
SOMSD appoints three directors to district leadership roles
This slideshow requires JavaScript. MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — At its Dec. 15 meeting, the South Orange–Maplewood Board of Education approved three district appointments. Zoila A. Correa, the assistant principal at Clinton Elementary School, was appointed director of curriculum and instruction; Tunde Adedoyin has been appointed director of human resources; and Kerri Waibel has been appointed director of access and equity.
Charter school in Newark and partners support scholars in need
This slideshow requires JavaScript. NEWARK, NJ — Great Oaks Legacy Charter School in Newark partnered with two organizations to provide gifts to scholars in need ahead of this holiday season. Precious Dreams donated comfort bags with blankets, journals, socks and more for scholars who either live in shelters, temporary homes or have been displaced, to empower them to self-comfort while navigating uncertainty. From the Sole created a “shopping experience” for the scholars, providing 100 pairs of shoes for students to choose from and setting an example for how they should expect to be treated when walking into a retail space.
NJ Transit conducts second public forum on accessibility
NEWARK, NJ — On Dec. 15, NJ Transit hosted its second accessibility forum as part of its continuing efforts to communicate with the public about the organization’s efforts to expand inclusion and access to public transportation for customers with disabilities. The forum was held live at NJ Transit headquarters with virtual attendance and viewing via Zoom and YouTube.
Glen Ridge hockey team defeats Montclair for first win
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge senior Rowan Brennan scored a hat trick to lead the Verona–Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team to a 3-0 win over Montclair High School on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The win was the first of the season for the team, which improved...
Columbia HS girls hoops tops East Orange to begin the season
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Talia Baptiste had 11 points and three rebounds, Bella Galatt had 10 points and four assists, and Allie Harris had 9 points and five rebounds to lead the Columbia High School girls basketball team to a 47-25 win over East Orange Campus High School on Thursday, Dec. 15, at home.
West Orange HS Drama Club holds open-mic art event
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School Drama Club held its first coffeehouse event of the school year on Dec. 2, an open-to-all event that allows students to act, sing, dance, recite poetry and perform in front of an audience. The event was held in the Little Theatre, located inside the high school.
Jane Stack
On Wednesday December 14, 2022, Jane Stack passed away peacefully at the age of 90. Born in Bloomfield to the late Jacob and Lilian Kugelmann, Jane attended Immaculate Conception High school, class of 1950. Jane belonged to the St. Thomas September Club and the Belleville Club, where she enjoyed many activities with her friends. By nature, Jane was very friendly and a social butterfly. She also loved the beach, traveling, and dancing. Most importantly, Jane treasured her family.
Belleville officials break ground on The Kelsey luxury apartment complex
BELLEVILLE, NJ — Mayor Michael Melham and other Belleville officials dug their ceremonial shovels into the ground on Thursday, Dec. 8, marking the beginning of construction of a six-story luxury apartment building that will be erected at the site of a shuttered foam factory. Deputy Mayor Thomas Graziano and...
Newark man convicted of attempted aggravated arson
NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Dec. 15 that an Essex County jury has convicted Delvin Wilson, 56, of Newark, of second-degree attempted aggravated arson and third-degree making terroristic threats. On Oct. 13, 2021, at about 3:20 a.m., Wilson was captured on video...
Hillside production company tackles black families and addiction in first movie release
This slideshow requires JavaScript. NEWARK, NJ — Lions Vision Productions Studios, a black-owned production company located in Hillside, held a private screening on Dec. 8 at CityPlex 12 Newark of its first feature film, “The Lions Vision Productions Addiction Trilogy: Conflicted. Addicted. Convicted.” The film was written, directed and produced by LaTia McNeely-Sandiford, author of the memoir, “Burdens in My Backpack,” chronicling her life as the child of heroin addicts who loses her entire family to addiction. The film has been submitted to the Sundance, Atlanta, Tribeca and Pan African film festivals.
West Orange HS military alumni gather at Army-Navy game
WEST ORANGE, NJ — It was a homecoming of sorts at the annual Army-Navy game on Dec. 10 as several West Orange High School alumni gathered in Philadelphia to catch up and watch the game. Army beat Navy 20-17 in double overtime. From left are Colin Morgan, USMA Class of 2023; Elijah Millington, USNA Class of 2024; Royson Folas, USMA Class of 2025; Vanessa Letman, USMA Class of 2024; Serena Henry, USMA Class of 2027; and Pierce Moul, USMA Class of 2024.
East Orange Basketball Hall of Fame accepts nominees for second induction class
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange High School Basketball Hall of Fame is accepting nominees for its second induction class. To nominate, go to eohsbballhalloffame.com. The East Orange High School Basketball Hall of Fame had a great turnout at its inaugural induction ceremony held at the Appian Way restaurant and banquet hall in Orange on Friday night, May 20.
Glen Ridge HS girls hoops starts season with two victories
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team defeated Verona and Newark East Side high schools to begin the season at 2-0. GRHS defeated Verona 40-27 on Thursday, Dec. 15, at home. Allison Snyder had 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks; Savannah Steele had...
West Orange HS girls basketball team starts season 2-0
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls basketball team defeated both Mount St. Dominic Academy and Columbia High School to begin the season. Sophomore Kyley Gary-Grayson had 20 points and six assists, junior Alexa Chapman had 11 points and four rebounds, and junior Adrienne Taylor-Kamara had 7 points and 10 rebounds in the 57-37 win over Mount St. Dominic Academy on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Bloomfield HS girls basketball team improves to 2-0 on the season
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team defeated Livingston High School and Nutley High School to improve to 2-0 on the season. BHS defeated Livingston High School 45-11 in the season opener on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Livingston. Sophomore Ava Barker had 15 points, six rebounds and four steals; sophomore Gabrielle Kot had 10 points; junior Aniyah Brown had 8 points and six rebounds; and senior Stella Schmidt had 7 points to lead the Lady Bengals.
Irvington HS boys hoops tops North Star to begin the season
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys basketball team defeated North Star Academy 44-37 in the season opener on Friday, Dec. 16, at home. Sean Agard scored 18 points with four assists, four steals and three rebounds; Sheik Sheriff had 10 points, eight rebounds and two assists; Renaldo Cambronne had 7 points and nine rebounds; and Famah Toure had 7 points, four rebounds and three steals to lead the IHS Blue Knights. Jason Francois had three rebounds, Vaboue Toure had 2 points and two blocks, Denzel Ruddock had 4 points, and Princewill Onwuzurike had 1 point.
Seton Hall Prep basketball team opens the season with two victories
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team started the season with two victories last week. On Thursday, Dec. 15, the team defeated Central 66-46 at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium and Coach Farrell Court. Senior guard Ethan Maynard led the Pirates with 20 points and four steals. Nineteen of his points were in the first half when the Pirates jumped to a 35-7 halftime lead. Senior guard Jackson Bleecker had 10 points, and senior center Darrius Phillips scored 8 points and pulled down 13 rebounds.
EOCHS boys basketball loses to East Side in season opener
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team fell to Newark East Side 55-44 in the season opener on Thursday, Dec. 15, at home. Josh Richards scored 16 points and Kaiyri Barkley had 12 points to pace the EOCHS Jaguars. Before the game, a...
