Domantas Sabonis had 13 points, 21 rebounds and 12 assists to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 134-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.Sabonis recorded his second triple-double of the season to go along with nine straight double-doubles and his NBA-leading 22 this year."He's been rebounding the crap out of the ball," Kings coach Mike Brown said. "Even if he didn't get stats, how hard that he plays is unbelievable."All of Sacramento's starters scored in double figures. Rookie Keegan Murray matched his career high with 23 points. Kevin Huerter scored 26 points and Harrison Barnes added 20."Today...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 34 MINUTES AGO