cardinalnews.org
Some of Virginia’s poorest localities help pay for their students’ community college tuition
Want more education news? There’s no full-time education reporter west of Richmond. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap recently announced...
12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman)
On Friday, December 16, 2022, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office, arrested Richard Keith Hartman, 60, of Buena Vista, VA. Hartman turned himself in to Special Agents with the Virginia State Police. Hartman has been charged under the Code of Virginia, 18.2-112, for one felony count of Misuse of Public Assets. Hartman was released on a secured bond, and the investigation remains on-going at this time. The post 12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman) appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WDBJ7.com
Camper stolen in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a stolen camper. The white 2014 Wildwood X-lite ES Camper was stolen from the Huddleston area of Bedford County. Deputies say the camper was last reported seen Tuesday afternoon. The camper has a new spare tire...
wfxrtv.com
Vehicle fire on I-81 north in Montgomery Co. cleared
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A vehicle fire on Interstate 81 north at mile marker 130 near the Lafayette area has caused delays, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). VDOT says traffic is backed up over one mile and the right shoulder is closed at this time.
WSET
Scam Alert: Man allegedly scamming people in Campbell County neighborhoods
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — If you live in Campbell County keep a lookout for a man knocking on your door. Folks believe he's a scammer going around neighborhoods in the area. Melissa Campbell lives on George Street in Campbell County. She said a man has been going up...
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia?
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has officially ordered that the flags of the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia be lowered to half-staff in memory of Brodnax Town Police Chief Joseph Edward Carey, Sr., who was killed in the line of duty.
WestRock’s Covington Mill announces position changes
COVINGTON, VIRGINIA (VR) – WestRock’s Alleghany Highlands Operations announces position changes that were internally announced in May and June 2022. Tim Elmore has accepted the position of reliability engineer in the E&I department. In this role he will be the technical lead supporting production, maintenance, and engineering on projects related to continuing process improvement and reliability. Elmore earned an A.A.S. in Electrical Engineering Technology from DSLCC in 1989, and his B.S. in Electronic Engineering Technology from West Virginia Institute of Technology in 1991. He joined Gala Industries in 1991 and spent time as an electrical engineer and a field service technician. In...
cardinalnews.org
Five Southside counties added to fire ant quarantine zone; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. On split vote, Roanoke County supervisors approve rezoning for unnamed grocery store. — The Roanoke Times. Proposed development in Montgomery County is tabled. — The Roanoke Times. Bids sought for design of Danville’s...
wfxrtv.com
Train derails in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department is asking drivers to avoid the Lancers Truck Stop area near Northfork road after a train derails in Montgomery County. There are no reported injuries or hazards at this time. This is a developing story. WFXR news will update...
VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridor
Travel on Thursday in and through Virginia is not advised, VDOT warned today. The department is strongly encouraging people to change travel plans for Thursday, and travel today instead if possible.
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville PD investigating altercation involving middle school resource officer and student
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville Police Department is conducting an internal investigation into an incident involving a Martinsville Middle School Resource Officer. The investigation comes after a video was posted on social media of an altercation between a student and the resource officer that occurred on and off a school bus.
WSET
Virginia Veterinarian issues permit for Santa's reindeer to enter the Commonwealth
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Dr. Charlie Broaddus, State Veterinarian with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS), in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), has issued a permit to Nicolas “Santa” Claus, of the North Pole, to bring his herd of “eight tiny reindeer” and one additional rare, red-nosed reindeer into Virginia on Christmas Eve.
WSET
Storm advice from Lynchburg Public Works, VDOT, AEP
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The incoming storm may produce slick road conditions and could lead to power outages. Lynchburg public works, VDOT, and AEP have already taken steps to prepare to keep you safe. Lynchburg Public Works:. Lynchburg Public Works said that they'll be hitting the roads around midnight...
wfxrtv.com
Digging Deeper: Concerns for panhandling and homelessness in Roanoke City
One growing concern for Roanoke City this year has been the issue of panhandling and homeless beggars on sidewalks and in parking lots. Digging Deeper: Concerns for panhandling and homelessness …. One growing concern for Roanoke City this year has been the issue of panhandling and homeless beggars on sidewalks...
VDOT: I-64 widening project approved, set to begin soon
RICHMOND, Va. — If you've ever driven to Richmond from Hampton Roads, chances are you're familiar with the I-64 stretch between Williamsburg and the capital. The interstate lanes narrow from three lanes down to two, and that merge can cause some major traffic delays. On Tuesday, the Virginia Secretary...
WSET
Danville Police Department seeking public's help regarding recent vehicle break-ins
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is asking for the public’s help regarding recent vehicle break-ins. If you have any photos or video of activity you believe may be related to past offenses or otherwise suspicious, Danville police said to please contact patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, 911, email here, or use their crime tips app "CARE" here.
wakg.com
14-year-old Arrested for Martinsville Wal-Mart Bomb Threat
On Sunday afternoon the Wal-mart in Martinsville was evacuated after a bomb threat was called in to the store. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office Explosives Detection Canine, along with canines from the Virginia State Police, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia Tech Police Department conducted a systematic search of the property. Nothing suspicious was located.
WSET
Hit-and-run fugitive arrested in Christiansburg: Police
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WSET) — A man wanted for two separate hit-and-runs was arrested early Tuesday morning in Christiansburg. Virginia State Troopers were following up on a crash investigation at a house in Christiansburg around 1 a.m. searching for 30-year-old Brandon Lee Pigg. The initial incident which the state troopers wanted him for questioning for was a hit-and-run on November 9.
12-20-22 Christiansburg Barricaded Subject
At approximately 1:00 a.m. this morning, Virginia State Police Troopers were following up on a crash investigation at a residence in the 400 block of College Avenue, in the Town of Christiansburg. The male occupant of the residence was wanted for questioning in the Hit and Run which occurred on November 9, 2022, on Interstate 81, southbound at the 132-mile marker in Montgomery County. During this investigation, troopers also found the same suspect was also wanted for a felony Hit and Run on November 14, 2022, in Jacksonville, NC. involving a head-on crash with a police officer. Virginia State Police requested...
washingtonstatenews.net
Electrical Issue Blamed for Franklin County Fire
Franklin County Fire District 3 officials say electrical issues are likely the cause of an early morning fire that destroyed this home on Haugen Road. Fire officials say the smoke alarm did not go off until the family was evacuating. The mobile home, located about 8 miles northeast of Pasco,...
