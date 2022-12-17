ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Can gift wrap be recycled?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Over the holidays, most people have more trash than usual, or is it recycling?. Waste Management in Reno says they see a 25% increase in volume as trucks push more unwanted items into their facility. “When people are shopping, when they are celebrating with their families...
KOLO TV Reno

Amazon donates $28,000 to Washoe County school

GERLACH, Nev. (KOLO) - Online retail giant Amazon has donated $28,000 to Gerlach K-12 School. This year’s donation is the eighth consecutive year Reno’s Amazon center has supported the school with gifts and donations. “During this important time of year when we all come together, we want to...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks PD gives back to families for the holidays

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department and several other local stores and organizations teamed up to give a little back to local families this holiday season. They partnered with Scheels, Grocery Outlet, a local church, the Sparks Police Protective Association, the Sparks Police Supervisors Association, the Sparks Police S.W.A.T. Team, to provide enough food to cover all holiday meals and a gift card for additional necessities.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

15,000 plus travelers expected at Reno airport this holiday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Tahoe International Airport is expecting a busy holiday season. They say they are expecting more than 15,000 passengers to come through their airport over the holidays. Their busiest days are anticipated to be Dec. 23, Dec. 26, Dec. 30, and Jan. 2. With the...
RENO, NV
thenevadaindependent.com

A cry for bold solutions: 'Don't visit Tahoe'

To the resounding shock and horror of tourism officials, major international tourism guide Fodor's recently listed Lake Tahoe as one of the top 10 places in the entire world NOT to visit. Tahoe residents - long ignored witnesses to the degradation of the Jewel of the Sierra at the mercy of unfettered tourism - simply nodded their heads. Trash, dusty air, slimy beaches and rocks from polluted runoff… the list goes on and on. And no one really wants to drive to Tahoe to get stuck in what has become Sacramento-like traffic. Without solutions, we are all losers, the lake included.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Southwest Gas reminds customers of home and kitchen safety this holiday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Most of us are making plans to get together with our families for the holidays, but there are some safety concerns. Southwest Gas is reminding its customers to stay safe when heating appliances. They say natural gas leaks are a prevalent worry. Be aware of the smell of rotten eggs and the sound of hissing or roaring coming from the ground or natural gas appliance.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Buy now, pay later pitfalls; things to consider while holiday shopping

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - ‘Tis the season for holiday shopping and financial experts with Greater Nevada Credit Union are advising shoppers to read the fine print before signing up for those appealing shop now, pay later options. Options like Afterpay, Klarna, and Affirm to name a few - can...
KOLO TV Reno

RTC releases bus schedule for Christmas, New Year

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission has released a bus schedule for this Christmas and New Year’s. Sunday, December 25: Transit on Sunday-level schedule. Monday, December 26: Transit on Sunday-level schedule. RTC administrative offices closed. Saturday, December 31: Transit on Saturday-level schedule. RTC FREE Safe RIDE service...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fire in northeast Reno displaces 3

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire on Hood Avenue displaced three people Wednesday afternoon. Just after 12:30 p.m., six engines and a truck with the Reno Fire Department responded to the area for reports of smoke. Upon arriving, they discovered a vehicle that had become engulfed in flames. Those flames...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Wild Horses along Washoe Lake

On our latest adventure, we spotted these wild horses along Washoe Lake after more than a foot of snow about a week before Christmas. Located just south of Reno, NV, you can hike along the shores of Washoe Lake with beautiful views you see here. Thanks for watching Adventures with Jeff!
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Fire Department hosts Children’s Holiday Party

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Sunday afternoon, Reno Fire Department hosted its annual Children’s Holiday Party, a tradition since 2001. Over 60 local children got to enjoy the holiday festivities. “To watch the excitement and to see the awe in their eyes when they’re looking at the lights and...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

DETR to adopt new ID security for claimants

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation is unveiling new security features it says will help protect the identities of those seeking unemployment benefits. Active or new unemployment claimants will be required to log into their existing accounts or complete a new identity verification upon...
KOLO TV Reno

Saint Mary’s allowing patients to book an appointment with the ER

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center is unveiling a new way for patients to be seen in the ER. The new technology, called GetCareNow, allows patients to reserve an appointment to the ER via the hospital’s main webpage. A prospective patient will need to fill...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno-Tahoe International Airport to offer routes to Houston, Austin

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Tahoe International Airport will now be offering non-stop flights to Houston and Austin, Texas. The Reno-Tahoe Regional Air Service Corporation said these new flights will be offered as a way to expand air services for area residents. Flights to Houston will now be three-and-a-half...
RENO, NV

