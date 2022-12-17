Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Can gift wrap be recycled?
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Over the holidays, most people have more trash than usual, or is it recycling?. Waste Management in Reno says they see a 25% increase in volume as trucks push more unwanted items into their facility. “When people are shopping, when they are celebrating with their families...
KOLO TV Reno
Good Luck Macbeth raising funds to purchase current building, renovate space for local artists
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since 2009, Good Luck Macbeth Theatre has provided artistic opportunities to anyone looking for a space to share their passion. Located in Midtown, the theater has been a fixture of the community and they hope to keep it that way for decades to come. GLM’s new...
KOLO TV Reno
Amazon donates $28,000 to Washoe County school
GERLACH, Nev. (KOLO) - Online retail giant Amazon has donated $28,000 to Gerlach K-12 School. This year’s donation is the eighth consecutive year Reno’s Amazon center has supported the school with gifts and donations. “During this important time of year when we all come together, we want to...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks PD gives back to families for the holidays
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department and several other local stores and organizations teamed up to give a little back to local families this holiday season. They partnered with Scheels, Grocery Outlet, a local church, the Sparks Police Protective Association, the Sparks Police Supervisors Association, the Sparks Police S.W.A.T. Team, to provide enough food to cover all holiday meals and a gift card for additional necessities.
KOLO TV Reno
Monday Motivations: Giving the gift of presence instead of presents this holiday season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Spiritual life coach Leigh Hurst from Purposeful Living and Healing Center in Midtown Reno stopped by Morning Break to remind us of the ways we can slow down and be intentional this time of year. She teaches a class on the “gift of presence” that focuses...
KOLO TV Reno
15,000 plus travelers expected at Reno airport this holiday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Tahoe International Airport is expecting a busy holiday season. They say they are expecting more than 15,000 passengers to come through their airport over the holidays. Their busiest days are anticipated to be Dec. 23, Dec. 26, Dec. 30, and Jan. 2. With the...
KOLO TV Reno
Fifty-nine, disabled and four days from Christmas, homeless, evicted for being a student
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Emilia Olvera has a dream. Born in Mexico, a longtime legal resident of the U.S., she’s raised a family here and now at 59, she’s pursuing an education, expecting to gain a degree in criminal justice and psychology from TMCC in May. “I want to...
thenevadaindependent.com
A cry for bold solutions: 'Don't visit Tahoe'
To the resounding shock and horror of tourism officials, major international tourism guide Fodor's recently listed Lake Tahoe as one of the top 10 places in the entire world NOT to visit. Tahoe residents - long ignored witnesses to the degradation of the Jewel of the Sierra at the mercy of unfettered tourism - simply nodded their heads. Trash, dusty air, slimy beaches and rocks from polluted runoff… the list goes on and on. And no one really wants to drive to Tahoe to get stuck in what has become Sacramento-like traffic. Without solutions, we are all losers, the lake included.
KOLO TV Reno
Southwest Gas reminds customers of home and kitchen safety this holiday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Most of us are making plans to get together with our families for the holidays, but there are some safety concerns. Southwest Gas is reminding its customers to stay safe when heating appliances. They say natural gas leaks are a prevalent worry. Be aware of the smell of rotten eggs and the sound of hissing or roaring coming from the ground or natural gas appliance.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Chamber Orchestra hosting the Nevada Chamber Music Festival New Year’s Eve weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Celebrate the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023 with the Reno Chamber Orchestra’s winter holiday concert series. The annual five-day Nevada Chamber Music Festival will take place Dec. 28 through Jan. 1. Executive director, Amy Heald, and principal violaist, Dustin Budish, stopped by...
KOLO TV Reno
Buy now, pay later pitfalls; things to consider while holiday shopping
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - ‘Tis the season for holiday shopping and financial experts with Greater Nevada Credit Union are advising shoppers to read the fine print before signing up for those appealing shop now, pay later options. Options like Afterpay, Klarna, and Affirm to name a few - can...
KOLO TV Reno
Open for Business: Floss Dental Boutique offers tips for proper oral hygiene during the holidays
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Floss Dental Boutique is a new type of dental experience. Experts perform cosmetic, general, and family dentistry for all ages like routine teeth cleanings and checkups, dental veneers, dental crowns and bridges, root canals, Invisalign, BOTOX, fillers and teeth whitening. Dr. Summer Holloway stopped by Morning...
KOLO TV Reno
RTC releases bus schedule for Christmas, New Year
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission has released a bus schedule for this Christmas and New Year’s. Sunday, December 25: Transit on Sunday-level schedule. Monday, December 26: Transit on Sunday-level schedule. RTC administrative offices closed. Saturday, December 31: Transit on Saturday-level schedule. RTC FREE Safe RIDE service...
KOLO TV Reno
Fire in northeast Reno displaces 3
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire on Hood Avenue displaced three people Wednesday afternoon. Just after 12:30 p.m., six engines and a truck with the Reno Fire Department responded to the area for reports of smoke. Upon arriving, they discovered a vehicle that had become engulfed in flames. Those flames...
2news.com
Wild Horses along Washoe Lake
On our latest adventure, we spotted these wild horses along Washoe Lake after more than a foot of snow about a week before Christmas. Located just south of Reno, NV, you can hike along the shores of Washoe Lake with beautiful views you see here. Thanks for watching Adventures with Jeff!
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Fire Department hosts Children’s Holiday Party
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Sunday afternoon, Reno Fire Department hosted its annual Children’s Holiday Party, a tradition since 2001. Over 60 local children got to enjoy the holiday festivities. “To watch the excitement and to see the awe in their eyes when they’re looking at the lights and...
KOLO TV Reno
Seniors in Service looking for foster grandparents to have positive impact on children
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Seniors in Service offer volunteer opportunities to adults 55 years and older to help enrich Northern Nevada communities one life at a time. Executive director, Michelle Rector, stopped by Morning Break to encourage volunteers to sign up for the Foster Grandparent Program. Foster grandparents get to...
KOLO TV Reno
DETR to adopt new ID security for claimants
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation is unveiling new security features it says will help protect the identities of those seeking unemployment benefits. Active or new unemployment claimants will be required to log into their existing accounts or complete a new identity verification upon...
KOLO TV Reno
Saint Mary’s allowing patients to book an appointment with the ER
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center is unveiling a new way for patients to be seen in the ER. The new technology, called GetCareNow, allows patients to reserve an appointment to the ER via the hospital’s main webpage. A prospective patient will need to fill...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno-Tahoe International Airport to offer routes to Houston, Austin
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Tahoe International Airport will now be offering non-stop flights to Houston and Austin, Texas. The Reno-Tahoe Regional Air Service Corporation said these new flights will be offered as a way to expand air services for area residents. Flights to Houston will now be three-and-a-half...
