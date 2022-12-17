ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

CBS LA

Clippers use full roster to rout Hornets 126-105

Paul George scored 22 points, Nicolas Batum added 21 and the injury-ravaged Los Angeles Clippers had their whole roster available in a 126-105 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.George, Ivica Zubac, Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell returned to the lineup, with Powell making his first appearance since Nov. 29 after missing 10 games because of a groin injury.After the entire roster practiced together for the first time Tuesday, the Clippers shot 50.6% from the field and held the Hornets to 40.2%.Charlotte star LaMelo Ball, from nearby Chino Hills, had his first triple-double of the season. Ball had 25...
Detroit News

Lions notes: Assessing Elliott's injury, offensive line success and Carolina's QB

Allen Park — One day after Lions starting safety DeShon Elliott exited because of a shoulder injury, the team still didn't have an update on his long-term prognosis. "We’re getting studies on him right now," Lions coach Dan Campbell said Monday. "I know he was a little tender, the shoulder hurt a little bit, but we’ll know a lot more this afternoon."
Detroit News

Red Wings make three-way deal of AHL players, acquire center O'Regan

Hours before Monday night's 4-3 overtime loss in Washington, the Red Wings made a trade — two, actually. In a three-way swap of players all currently in the American Hockey League, Detroit sent forward Givani Smith to the Florida Panthers for defenseman Michael Del Zotto, who they then flipped to the Anaheim Ducks for 28-year-old center Danny O'Regan.
