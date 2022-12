FAIRBORN — FCS Transportation will offer two buses to transport students who would like to attend the Celebration of Life for Lily Clingner. They will be at Fairborn High School on December 27, loading between 4 and 4:15 p.m. in the front parking lot. If only one bus is needed at that time, the other bus will be delivered back to transportation.

FAIRBORN, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO