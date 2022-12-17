ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Icy into Thursday, freezing rain by Friday

SEATTLE - After snow fell across Western Washington Tuesday, we're tracking frigid temperatures and icy side streets into Thursday. By Friday morning, our next round of active, wintry weather could arrive. This time, freezing rain could be a major concern. In the short term, we're forecasting highs to only reach...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Snow to wrap up, temperatures to drop

Lowland snow blanketed much of Western Washington on Tuesday, mainly from Seattle to the north. Officials said to expect compact snow on many roadways with icy slush in places.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Rain-snow line moves north bringing snow to North Sound, rain to South Sound

SEATTLE - Rain and snow is falling across Puget Sound as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in the days to come. The snow will continue to accumulate through the Tuesday morning and will begin to clear out in the afternoon. Snow totals are going to range, depending on where you are. The further north you are, the better odds of seeing higher snow totals. The further south you are, the more likely you'll experience rain and a winter mix at times.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Edmonds residents, crews prepare for storm and power outages

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Expected snowfall has residents in the North Sound preparing for potential power outages and icy roads, especially after the last storm left, people without power for hours. Resident, Kathy Jones "I lost it (power last snow storm) for about 20 hours actually, down here." This time,...
EDMONDS, WA
q13fox.com

Local organizations expand shelters ahead of Puget Sound snowfall

MARYSVILLE, Wash. - The snowy conditions are just part of the problem in Snohomish County this week. On top of the dangerous, snow covered roads, the temperatures are dropping overnight to dangerous levels. In Marysville, LINC NW is expanding the number of beds in the Marysville Cold Weather Shelter. "I...
MARYSVILLE, WA
q13fox.com

Icy roads in Snohomish County still need to be plowed

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Ice and snow-packed roads made it a treacherous commute for some drivers in unincorporated Snohomish County. Several neighborhoods on back roads have yet to see snowplows clear a path, causing road conditions to become very slippery. Even getting to work on the frozen grounds presented a challenge for some.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

WSP trooper offers tips for driving safe on winter roads

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding is talking to Good Day Seattle about the road conditions as falls over Western Washington. Harding recommends people to stay home but if you have to go out, slow down and give enough following distance.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Slog AM: More Snow Is Inbound, 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California, Washingtonians Aren't Buying as Much Weed

All you people ever want to talk about is the weather: And, honestly, same. Seattle didn't get any snow overnight, but—oh boy!—is it on its way. In a couple of hours winds will bring in cold air to the Seattle area, also bringing in the possibility of "an inch or two of snow" at most, reports the Seattle Times. And in Everett, over 1,000 customers lost power after a winter storm blasted the area last night. If you're flying somewhere, make sure your flight hasn't been delayed or canceled. Commute safe, everyone. The Times has a live blog on the weather situation if you're into that kind of thing.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Weather causes hundreds of flight delays, cancellations at Sea-Tac Airport

SEATAC, Wash. - Hundreds of flights in and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have been canceled or delayed due to winter weather, according to FlightAware. According to FlightAware.com, at one point, there were nearly 200 cancellations and over 350 delays as of Tuesday evening. Alaska Airlines said it has pre-canceled...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Gear up Snohomies, County preparing for upcoming snow event

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, December 16, 2022—Much cooler weather expected in Snohomish County this weekend through Thursday with temperatures fluctuating between a low of 25°F to a high of 40°F (three degree drop in both low and high temperatures) according to the National Weather Service. Rain/Snow expected late Saturday morning that will transition to a light accumulation of snow by that evening and will last until Sunday.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

