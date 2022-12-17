Read full article on original website
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Icy into Thursday, freezing rain by Friday
SEATTLE - After snow fell across Western Washington Tuesday, we're tracking frigid temperatures and icy side streets into Thursday. By Friday morning, our next round of active, wintry weather could arrive. This time, freezing rain could be a major concern. In the short term, we're forecasting highs to only reach...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Snow fades away for now, but extremely cold temperatures take over
SEATTLE - What a wild weather day across the region!. Our high today for Sea-Tac happened this morning with a reading of 42, but soon after a cold front hit the area dropping temperatures quickly. Let's get right into our weather and traffic headlines moving forward:. Overnight expect bone-chilling temperatures...
q13fox.com
Seattle: Snow to continue for some, rain for others
Snow arrived in the Seattle-metro area and it's expected to wrap up in the early afternoon. Snow will continue for some and others will get rain.
q13fox.com
Snow to wrap up, temperatures to drop
Lowland snow blanketed much of Western Washington on Tuesday, mainly from Seattle to the north. Officials said to expect compact snow on many roadways with icy slush in places.
Cold moves into the Puget Sound; Dangerous conditions remain
The snow is beginning to leave the Puget Sound region and the cold is moving in. “We are going to experience something rather rare. It’s called ‘flash freezing’ and it’s going to make a mess of the roads,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner said. Tuesday...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Snow day for some in Western Washington, chilly rain for others
SEATTLE - Many communities in the North Sound and Port Angeles woke up to heavy snow. The cold air won out in Seattle as the day went on Tuesday. The National Weather Service reported snow up to 12 inches of snow in parts of Whatcom County. In Bellingham, we got a report of 7.5 inches. Here's a look at other snow totals so far:
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Rain-snow line moves north bringing snow to North Sound, rain to South Sound
SEATTLE - Rain and snow is falling across Puget Sound as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in the days to come. The snow will continue to accumulate through the Tuesday morning and will begin to clear out in the afternoon. Snow totals are going to range, depending on where you are. The further north you are, the better odds of seeing higher snow totals. The further south you are, the more likely you'll experience rain and a winter mix at times.
q13fox.com
LIVE UPDATES: Snoqualmie Pass reopens after hours-long closure; freezing temps overnight
SEATTLE - Lowland snow blanketed much of Western Washington on Tuesday, mainly from Seattle to the north. Officials said to expect compact snow on many roadways with icy slush in places. FOX 13 chief meteorologist Lisa Villegas said temperature are expected to be freezing overnight into Wednesday, so roads with...
q13fox.com
Edmonds residents, crews prepare for storm and power outages
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Expected snowfall has residents in the North Sound preparing for potential power outages and icy roads, especially after the last storm left, people without power for hours. Resident, Kathy Jones "I lost it (power last snow storm) for about 20 hours actually, down here." This time,...
q13fox.com
Local organizations expand shelters ahead of Puget Sound snowfall
MARYSVILLE, Wash. - The snowy conditions are just part of the problem in Snohomish County this week. On top of the dangerous, snow covered roads, the temperatures are dropping overnight to dangerous levels. In Marysville, LINC NW is expanding the number of beds in the Marysville Cold Weather Shelter. "I...
q13fox.com
Planes, Trains & Automobiles: Potential ice storm would impact travel in I-5 corridor
TUKWILA, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says the potential for ice and freezing rain during round two of storms this week has become a big concern along the I-5 corridor. WSDOT is warning folks who are planning on driving along the corridor Thursday through Friday to...
q13fox.com
Icy roads in Snohomish County still need to be plowed
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Ice and snow-packed roads made it a treacherous commute for some drivers in unincorporated Snohomish County. Several neighborhoods on back roads have yet to see snowplows clear a path, causing road conditions to become very slippery. Even getting to work on the frozen grounds presented a challenge for some.
WEATHER UPDATE: ‘Winter Storm Warning’ now says up to 8 inches snow expected
UPDATED DEC. 19, 3:30 p.m.: The National Weather Service on Monday afternoon, Dec. 19, 2022 released a revised ‘Winter Storm Warning,’ effective starting 7 p.m. Monday night and continuing through Tuesday evening, Dec. 20. Prognosticators are warning residents to expect total snow accumulations between 2 to 7 inches.
q13fox.com
Tomorrow's forecast: Lowland snow for some and dangerous wind chills
Seattle - It's going to be cold with isolated showers and flurries tonight. Most of the area will be dry as temperatures continue to fluctuated between the mid-upper 30s. Here is a look at your morning forecast:. Tomorrow is hent he fun begins! Temperatures will be in the 30s for...
q13fox.com
Heavy round of snow in Snohomish County brought joy for some, plenty of work for others
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - On Tuesday, road crews working for Snohomish County Public Works were well into 24/7 coverage, which meant employees took 12-hour shifts to keep every county plow operating day and night. "We’re in full-swing," said Jim Parker, the road maintenance director. "I know folks can get frustrated...
q13fox.com
WSP trooper offers tips for driving safe on winter roads
Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding is talking to Good Day Seattle about the road conditions as falls over Western Washington. Harding recommends people to stay home but if you have to go out, slow down and give enough following distance.
The Stranger
Slog AM: More Snow Is Inbound, 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California, Washingtonians Aren't Buying as Much Weed
All you people ever want to talk about is the weather: And, honestly, same. Seattle didn't get any snow overnight, but—oh boy!—is it on its way. In a couple of hours winds will bring in cold air to the Seattle area, also bringing in the possibility of "an inch or two of snow" at most, reports the Seattle Times. And in Everett, over 1,000 customers lost power after a winter storm blasted the area last night. If you're flying somewhere, make sure your flight hasn't been delayed or canceled. Commute safe, everyone. The Times has a live blog on the weather situation if you're into that kind of thing.
q13fox.com
Weather causes hundreds of flight delays, cancellations at Sea-Tac Airport
SEATAC, Wash. - Hundreds of flights in and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have been canceled or delayed due to winter weather, according to FlightAware. According to FlightAware.com, at one point, there were nearly 200 cancellations and over 350 delays as of Tuesday evening. Alaska Airlines said it has pre-canceled...
q13fox.com
Everett Gospel Mission helps provide dozens of warm beds during winter storm
EVERETT, Wash. - Dozens seeking shelter from the freezing temperatures in Everett found a bed and a warm place to stay at the First Baptist Church. The Everett Gospel Mission is operating the cold weather shelter inside the church. Organizers say they had more than 70 people use the services just in one night.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Gear up Snohomies, County preparing for upcoming snow event
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, December 16, 2022—Much cooler weather expected in Snohomish County this weekend through Thursday with temperatures fluctuating between a low of 25°F to a high of 40°F (three degree drop in both low and high temperatures) according to the National Weather Service. Rain/Snow expected late Saturday morning that will transition to a light accumulation of snow by that evening and will last until Sunday.
