KOLO TV Reno

Mendive Middle School evacuated

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mendive Middle School is being evacuated early Wednesday morning. In an alert, the Washoe County School District said the school was being evacuated while police investigate a report of a threat at the school. No other information has been made available at this time, and KOLO...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Amazon donates $28,000 to Washoe County school

GERLACH, Nev. (KOLO) - Online retail giant Amazon has donated $28,000 to Gerlach K-12 School. This year’s donation is the eighth consecutive year Reno’s Amazon center has supported the school with gifts and donations. “During this important time of year when we all come together, we want to...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Mendive Middle School briefly evacuated after threat

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Mendive Middle School was briefly evacuated Wednesday morning after they received a threat. In a statement, the Washoe County School District said school police investigated and conducted a search, and that the situation has been resolved without incident. Students and staff returned to the building and...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks PD gives back to families for the holidays

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department and several other local stores and organizations teamed up to give a little back to local families this holiday season. They partnered with Scheels, Grocery Outlet, a local church, the Sparks Police Protective Association, the Sparks Police Supervisors Association, the Sparks Police S.W.A.T. Team, to provide enough food to cover all holiday meals and a gift card for additional necessities.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

DETR to adopt new ID security for claimants

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation is unveiling new security features it says will help protect the identities of those seeking unemployment benefits. Active or new unemployment claimants will be required to log into their existing accounts or complete a new identity verification upon...
KOLO TV Reno

The Road Ahead with RTC: UNR Technology Partnership

Sponsored: The RTC is teaming up with the University of Nevada, Reno, on a new research project to advance technology in our community. The RTC’s electric and hybrid buses travel our city streets every day. Well, what if those same buses could monitor the maintenance of our streets and automatically report issues, such as damaged traffic signage, a damaged bus stop, or a broken traffic signal? A new technology developed by a University of Nevada, Reno, research group could make this a reality – and it’s being tested now in partnership with the RTC.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fire in northeast Reno displaces 3

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire on Hood Avenue displaced three people Wednesday afternoon. Just after 12:30 p.m., six engines and a truck with the Reno Fire Department responded to the area for reports of smoke. Upon arriving, they discovered a vehicle that had become engulfed in flames. Those flames...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Saint Mary’s allowing patients to book an appointment with the ER

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center is unveiling a new way for patients to be seen in the ER. The new technology, called GetCareNow, allows patients to reserve an appointment to the ER via the hospital’s main webpage. A prospective patient will need to fill...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Two Arizona men, one Nevada man prosecuted for drug possession, delivery

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Arizona men and a Nevada man have been prosecuted for bringing illegal drugs into the Magic Valley, Idaho area. According to court papers, on Dec. 14, Brian David Schroeder, 47, pled guilty in court to possessing large amounts of fentanyl and meth with the intention of selling them to others. He was stopped by sheriff’s deputies while driving near Jerome, Idaho, after deputies saw a marijuana container inside the car. Deputies found 3.25 pounds of fentanyl, 3.15 pounds of meth, and a loaded handgun. He will be sentenced on March 15.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Can gift wrap be recycled?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Over the holidays, most people have more trash than usual, or is it recycling?. Waste Management in Reno says they see a 25% increase in volume as trucks push more unwanted items into their facility. “When people are shopping, when they are celebrating with their families...
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Fire Department sends out warning to “Stay off the ice”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ponds, rivers, and other bodies of water are starting to freeze over here in Northern Nevada. The Reno Fire Department is warning us to stay off the ice. Activities like ice skating or ice fishing here in the Truckee Meadows are just not safe according to RFD. Our area’s weather is not reliable enough for water to completely freeze over.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

15,000 plus travelers expected at Reno airport this holiday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Tahoe International Airport is expecting a busy holiday season. They say they are expecting more than 15,000 passengers to come through their airport over the holidays. Their busiest days are anticipated to be Dec. 23, Dec. 26, Dec. 30, and Jan. 2. With the...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

RTC releases bus schedule for Christmas, New Year

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission has released a bus schedule for this Christmas and New Year’s. Sunday, December 25: Transit on Sunday-level schedule. Monday, December 26: Transit on Sunday-level schedule. RTC administrative offices closed. Saturday, December 31: Transit on Saturday-level schedule. RTC FREE Safe RIDE service...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Cruises to 78-66 Victory Over Norfolk State

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Will Baker scored a season-high 23 points on a perfect 9-9 shooting from the field, Jarod Lucas poured in 17 of his own, and Kenan Blackshear chipped in 12 points on 5-9 shooting, as the University of Nevada Men’s Basketball team remained undefeated at home and earned their 10th victory of the season over Norfolk State Wednesday.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Over-the-counter flu medicine in short supply

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As temperatures drop, many of us are spending more time indoors. But some are confined to their homes because of the flu. “They get really bad fevers, our kids, so I was pretty scared,” said Camille Webb, a Reno mom of three. Webb and her...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno-Tahoe International Airport to offer routes to Houston, Austin

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Tahoe International Airport will now be offering non-stop flights to Houston and Austin, Texas. The Reno-Tahoe Regional Air Service Corporation said these new flights will be offered as a way to expand air services for area residents. Flights to Houston will now be three-and-a-half...
RENO, NV

