Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Calling all students: Snag this holiday deal for Broadway’s ‘Hamilton’ in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up on a nice holiday deal from the organizers of Hamilton in Hawaii!. Hawaii students can now purchase discounted tickets to the popular Broadway musical. It’s $25 for any available performance through Jan. 29. Students must show a valid student ID on the day of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: Local nursery hopes to switch out the classic Christmas tree for a native plant
HNN News Brief (Dec. 21, 2022) -- Air travel has been a headache all this week, but brace yourselves it could actually get even worse in the coming days. -- Hawaiian Airlines is offering a travel waiver for all inter-island and mainland flights affected by severe weather. Sunrise News Roundup...
divenewswire.com
Incredible Opportunity: Scuba Shack Maui Now Available
Scuba Shack loves diving. If you’re like us and enjoy being underwater more than you like being above water- welcome aboard! Our experienced crew is here to guide you through our amazing underwater world in the waters around Maui. With our unique valet diving we offer you excellent service, a custom designed dive boat, brand new state-of-the-art dive gear, great fun, good pricing and we even have a hot shower onboard. Give us a call and find out why we’ve been rated the #1 dive shop on Maui, Hawaii, and the entire Pacific and Indian Oceans!
hawaiinewsnow.com
They buried a time capsule in Hawaii as newlyweds. 23 years later, they came back to find it
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A New Hampshire couple recently returned to Hawaii to dig up a time capsule. The high school sweethearts buried it 23 years ago while they were stationed here with the Marines. David and Alison Proulx, and their family, searched for six hours to find it using old...
hawaiinewsnow.com
It's the most wonderful time of year ... and for mail carriers, also the busiest
Massive Kalihi home under construction draws flurry of complaints ― and new city scrutiny. Neighbors said the project will clog up an already crowded cul-de-sac and will change the character of their working-class neighborhood. Get ready for ‘loud’ comeback of Chinatown’s Chinese New Year festivities. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Vet on the Set: Christmas gifts for your furry friend
Dust off those skates! After a 2-year closure, Ice Palace is reopening. After two years of being closed, Hawaii’s only ice skating rink is reopening its doors just in time for the holidays. Cleanup efforts underway after torrential rain, strong winds pummel state. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. As...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Flights From Phoenix to Hawaii On Sale | $129
Get a 2023 winter Hawaii vacation deal on flights from Phoenix to Hawaii today. Compared with normal prices, huge savings are available on travel to the Big Island! This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen in some time!. This unusual sale from Hawaiian Airlines indicates one of...
Air travel delays continue in Hawaii
For many travelers, the weather has thrown a wrench into their holiday plans, from a Kona low in the islands to a blizzard storm on the mainland. Hawaiian Airlines says it canceled 37 flights today, leading to numerous delays.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Morning Beat: State funds guards for morgue trailers
Giving cardboard new life: Nanakuli students awarded for efforts in sustainability. A west side high school was recently recognized for their efforts to reduce cardboard packaging and plastic waste. What's Trending: So adorable! This 3-year-old is learning to say 'aloha'. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Samantha turned 3 years old...
hawaiinewsnow.com
LIST: Get in the Christmas spirit with these holiday films shot in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Binging seasonal movies has become a holiday tradition for many. And the islands have been the backdrop for more than a few must-watch Christmas flicks. Here’s your must-have list of holiday movies filmed in Hawaii:. 1. Same Time, Next Christmas is a 2019 ABC film starring...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 21, 2022)
Their group takes cardboard, runs it through a shredder and repurposes it for all kinds of uses. Giving cardboard new life: Nanakuli students awarded for efforts in sustainability. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A west side high school was recently recognized for their efforts to reduce cardboard packaging and plastic...
KITV.com
Family, friends mourn woman killed in Hawaii shark attack
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Family and friends are mourning a Bellingham, Washington, woman who died in an apparent shark attack during a Hawaii vacation earlier this month. Kristine Allen, 60, vanished Dec. 8 while snorkeling as a large shark was seen cruising the waters near Keawakapu Point in south Maui, her husband Blake Allen told The Bellingham Herald.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Transmitter issue impacting HNN reception for some viewers on Maui, Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Severe weather has caused transmitters to go down, impacting Hawaii News Now reception for some viewers on Maui and Hawaii Island. HNN’s Engineering team said transmitter K28NN is down due to bad weather on Haleakala, thus impacting the K20NX transmitter. Power has been reported to be...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Friends remember ‘extraordinary’ flight nurse who died in air ambulance crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friends and loved ones are remembering one of the victims of the medical transport plane crash off Maui. Colleagues have identified the victim as medical flight nurse Courtney Parry. Parry and two others were on the plane that went missing last Thursday while enroute to a patient...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Refund 101: It's easier than ever to return that unwanted present
Roads blocked by downed trees, debris leave some Hawaii Island residents trapped. Several Hawaii Island communities were digging out Tuesday, a day after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. Fire at an abandoned Kalihi house triggers 2-alarm response from HFD. Updated: 49...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian Air CEO apologizes to frustrated passengers as strong winter storm threatens more delays
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re getting on a jet plane this holiday season, pack your patience. Travelers in Hawaii and nationally are encountering mounting delays and cancelations in the wake of a winter storm that impacted the state and as a “bomb cyclone” threatens extreme cold across much of the mainland.
Severe weather pounds Maui, Hawaii counties
From delayed flights to downed trees and flooding, major impacts are being felt in the eastern part of the state Monday night.
Cleanup efforts underway as kona low passes through Hawaii
Tuesday, Dec. 20, counties across Hawaii are cleaning up after flooding, downed trees and hail swept through Monday. Meanwhile, a high surf warning remains in place for portions of the state.
hawaiinewsnow.com
On Sakada Day, a recognition of first Filipino immigrants to Hawaii who paved way for others
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) — Tuesday marks Sakada Day in Hawaii, a time to recognize the contributions of the first Filipinos who immigrated to Hawaii more than 116 years ago. Sakada is a Filipino term for farm laborer and is used to refer to the plantation workers brought to Hawaii by the Hawaiian Sugar Planters’ Association from 1906 to 1946.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii Airport Parking Lots Are Full
News from the Hawaii Department of Transportation today is worth noting for visitors and residents who want to park at our island airports. And, a common arrival trick we’ve used ourselves may no longer work. This comes as visitors and residents all gear up for the return to holiday Hawaii vacations. Unprecedented demand at the holidays has returned for the first time in several years.
Comments / 1