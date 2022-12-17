ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Incredible Opportunity: Scuba Shack Maui Now Available

Scuba Shack loves diving. If you’re like us and enjoy being underwater more than you like being above water- welcome aboard! Our experienced crew is here to guide you through our amazing underwater world in the waters around Maui. With our unique valet diving we offer you excellent service, a custom designed dive boat, brand new state-of-the-art dive gear, great fun, good pricing and we even have a hot shower onboard. Give us a call and find out why we’ve been rated the #1 dive shop on Maui, Hawaii, and the entire Pacific and Indian Oceans!
It's the most wonderful time of year ... and for mail carriers, also the busiest

Massive Kalihi home under construction draws flurry of complaints ― and new city scrutiny. Neighbors said the project will clog up an already crowded cul-de-sac and will change the character of their working-class neighborhood. Get ready for ‘loud’ comeback of Chinatown’s Chinese New Year festivities. Updated:...
Vet on the Set: Christmas gifts for your furry friend

Dust off those skates! After a 2-year closure, Ice Palace is reopening. After two years of being closed, Hawaii’s only ice skating rink is reopening its doors just in time for the holidays. Cleanup efforts underway after torrential rain, strong winds pummel state. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. As...
Flights From Phoenix to Hawaii On Sale | $129

Get a 2023 winter Hawaii vacation deal on flights from Phoenix to Hawaii today. Compared with normal prices, huge savings are available on travel to the Big Island! This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen in some time!. This unusual sale from Hawaiian Airlines indicates one of...
Air travel delays continue in Hawaii

For many travelers, the weather has thrown a wrench into their holiday plans, from a Kona low in the islands to a blizzard storm on the mainland. Hawaiian Airlines says it canceled 37 flights today, leading to numerous delays.
Morning Beat: State funds guards for morgue trailers

Giving cardboard new life: Nanakuli students awarded for efforts in sustainability. A west side high school was recently recognized for their efforts to reduce cardboard packaging and plastic waste. What's Trending: So adorable! This 3-year-old is learning to say 'aloha'. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Samantha turned 3 years old...
LIST: Get in the Christmas spirit with these holiday films shot in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Binging seasonal movies has become a holiday tradition for many. And the islands have been the backdrop for more than a few must-watch Christmas flicks. Here’s your must-have list of holiday movies filmed in Hawaii:. 1. Same Time, Next Christmas is a 2019 ABC film starring...
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 21, 2022)

Their group takes cardboard, runs it through a shredder and repurposes it for all kinds of uses. Giving cardboard new life: Nanakuli students awarded for efforts in sustainability. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A west side high school was recently recognized for their efforts to reduce cardboard packaging and plastic...
Family, friends mourn woman killed in Hawaii shark attack

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Family and friends are mourning a Bellingham, Washington, woman who died in an apparent shark attack during a Hawaii vacation earlier this month. Kristine Allen, 60, vanished Dec. 8 while snorkeling as a large shark was seen cruising the waters near Keawakapu Point in south Maui, her husband Blake Allen told The Bellingham Herald.
Refund 101: It's easier than ever to return that unwanted present

Roads blocked by downed trees, debris leave some Hawaii Island residents trapped. Several Hawaii Island communities were digging out Tuesday, a day after a powerful winter storm barreled over the state with strong winds and torrential rains. Fire at an abandoned Kalihi house triggers 2-alarm response from HFD. Updated: 49...
Hawaii Airport Parking Lots Are Full

News from the Hawaii Department of Transportation today is worth noting for visitors and residents who want to park at our island airports. And, a common arrival trick we’ve used ourselves may no longer work. This comes as visitors and residents all gear up for the return to holiday Hawaii vacations. Unprecedented demand at the holidays has returned for the first time in several years.
