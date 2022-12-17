ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kona Low Weather System Results in Widespread Damage Across Hawaii's Big Island

Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 brought severe storms to the state of Hawaii. Neighborhoods across the state were cleaning up the mess the following day. Trees were down in the middle of main roads, several streets were flooded, and families were without power. One of the hardest-hit islands was Hawaii Island, aka the Big Island — and unfortunately, recovery efforts are taking a while. But what is the Big Island's storm damage looking like?
HAWAII STATE
People

Hawaii Faces Extreme Cold Front and Winter Storm Warnings Weeks After Mauna Loa Eruption

Mauna Loa, one of the world's largest active volcanoes, erupted for the first time in 38 years in November Hawaii is facing another powerful change in weather. Just weeks after Mauna Loa, one of the world's largest active volcanoes, erupted for the first time in 38 years on Hawaii's Big Island, the National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for multiple areas on the Big Island summit. The warnings come in light of Mauna Loa's "longest quiet period on record." The last eruption occurred in 1984, with lava flow that missed...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Massive Surf

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Cleanup efforts underway after torrential rain, strong winds pummel state. Updated: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Gallery: Snow falls on Big Island summits

While several photos of storm damage are circulated on social media, photos of snow on Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa are also making an appearance. According to the Center for Mauna Kea Stewardship, Mauna Kea received 6 inches of snow Monday night. Crews on the mauna are working to get roads cleared within the next day or so.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Very little in the way of rain or wind is expected for the next several days. What kind of weather will Santa be flying through?. Cleanup efforts underway after torrential rain, strong winds pummel state. Updated: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST. |. As heavy rain and strong winds...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: High surf warning extended as winds weaken

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect light winds and limited showers Wednesday into the weekend. A weak front approaching from the northwest may increase showers near Kauai on Friday and Saturday. The chance for showers increases near Kauai again on Friday as a second weak front approaches from the northwest. Models show...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Clean up underway across Hawaii after the storm

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A winter storm is now gone, but some of the damage it made remains. After rain, wind, and even hail swept through the islands, many are now surveying the clean up and repairs. "The rain and wind started picking up like crazy, and right outside of our...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Air travel delays continue in Hawaii

For many travelers, the weather has thrown a wrench into their holiday plans, from a Kona low in the islands to a blizzard storm on the mainland. Hawaiian Airlines says it canceled 37 flights today, leading to numerous delays.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hail seen in several areas as threat of severe thunderstorms continues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Forecasters are warning that hail and damaging winds are possible as thundershowers move onshore through the afternoon. Hail has been reported in several areas, including on Oahu, Lanai and Hawaii Island. There were no immediate reports of damage. A severe thunderstorm watch remains up for Maui and...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Quiet weather conditions into the Christmas holiday weekend

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Massive Surf. Updated: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM HST. |. What kind of...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

'Be alert' | Meteorologists urge caution amid stormy weather in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- From Kaneohe to Waimanalo, Oahu's windward side saw strong winds Monday, leading to downed power lines along Kalanianaole Highway and slanted utility poles along Kamehameha Highway. Honolulu city officials released a preliminary accounting of storm damage that city crews have been called out to on Oahu. Downed...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 21, 2022)

Their group takes cardboard, runs it through a shredder and repurposes it for all kinds of uses. Giving cardboard new life: Nanakuli students awarded for efforts in sustainability. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A west side high school was recently recognized for their efforts to reduce cardboard packaging and plastic...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui storm updates: weather warnings, road closures, cancellations

*Monday storm updates are posted HERE. Numerous showers, heavy at times, and thunderstorms will continue through today as a kona storm moves through the region. Bands of thunderstorms are moving through islands ahead of a vigorous cold front that will sweep through the state from northwest to southeast today, according to the National Weather Service.

