Girls hockey: Stillwater remains unbeaten in SEC

WOODBURY — The Stillwater girls hockey team moved into sole possession of first place in the Suburban East Conference with victories over East Ridge and Roseville/Mahtomedi. Those conference wins followed a 4-3 nonconference loss at 10th-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

Josie Lang, Olivia DeJarnett and Hunter Reardon each scored a goal in Stillwater’s 3-1 conference victory over East Ridge on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Health East Sports Center.

The ninth-ranked Ponies (7-0 SEC, 7-3) scored twice in the first three minutes of the game and Reardon extended the lead to 3-0 midway through the second period.

Lily Timmons finished with 24 saves for the Ponies, who are 0-3 against non-league opponents but have outscored SEC teams by a combined 38-6.

Stillwater 2 1 0 — 3

East Ridge 0 0 1 — 1

First period — 1. St, Josie Lang (Brooke Nelson) 2:22; 2. St, Olivia DeJarnett (Josie St. Martin) 3:03.

Second period — 3. St, Hunter Reardon (Lang) 7:40.

Third period — 1. ER, Syd Meyers (unassisted) 1:05.

Penalties — St, 5-10:00; ER, 5-10:00.

Saves — St (Lily Timmons) 10-5-9—24; ER (Annika Limpert) 10-12-16—38.

Stillwater 4, Roseville/Mahtomedi 2

In a battle of conference unbeatens, the Ponies received third-period goals from Alexa March and Myah Krueger to pull away for a 4-2 victory over Roseville/Mahtomedi on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.

Josie Lang scored a power play goal for the Ponies midway through the opening period, but Roseville/Mahtomedi (7-1 SEC, 7-4) answered with a power play goal from Rylee Bogren early in the second period.

Josie St. Martin also found the back of the net for the Ponies in the second period before March and Krueger extended the lead with goals in the first five minutes of the third period to pull away.

Roseville/Mahtomedi added a power play goal with less than six minutes remaining. Lily Timmons finished with 20 saves, but 13 of those came during the third period.

Ros/Mah 0 1 1 — 2

Stillwater 1 1 2 — 4

First period — 1. St, Josie Lang (Josie St. Martin, Kylie Ligday) pp, 6:42.

Second period — 1. Ros/Mah, Rylee Bogren (Shae Jakaboski, Sophie Martin) pp, 3:32; 2. St, St. Martin (Addison Finn, Myah Krueger) 11:30.

Third period — 3. St, Alexa March (Olivia DeJarnett, Finn) 1:36; 4. St, Krueger (St. Martin, Brooke Nelson) 5:05; 2. Ros/Mah, Kylie Jones (Olivia Martin) pp, 11:17.

Penalties — Ros/Mah, 3-6:00; St, 4-16:00.

Saves — Ros/Mah (Lily Peterfeso) 11-7-3—21; St (Lily Timmons) 4-3-13—20.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4, Stillwater 3

After the Ponies climbed back to tie the game in the third period, LuLu Rucinski scored her second goal of the game with just over two minutes remaining in the third to lift Benilde-St. Margaret’s to a 4-3 nonconference victory on Thursday, Dec. 8 at St. Louis Park Recreation Center.

Stillwater trailed 2-0 in the second period and 3-1 entering the third, but Josie Lang scored at 7:07 and Brooke Nelson followed with a power play goal at 10:05 to pull even at 3-all.

Myah Krueger also scored for the Ponies in the second period

Stillwater 0 1 2 — 3

Benilde-SM 1 2 1 — 4

First period — 1. B-SM, LuLu Rucinski (unassisted) 11:35.

Second period — 2. B-SM, Annie Jackniess (Kendall Hassler, Rucinski) sh, 3:23; 1. St, Myah Krueger (Alexa March, Josie St. Martin) 5:45; 3. B-SM, Ellie Stewart (Bailey Gray, Hassler) 14:43.

Third period — 2. St, Josie Lang (Krueger) 7:07; 3. St, Brooke Nelson (Krueger, Kylie Ligday) pp, 10:05; 4. B-SM, Rucinski (Ella Pasqua, Stewart) 14:44.

Penalties — St, 6-12:00; B-SM, 4-8:00.

Saves — St (Lily Timmons) 6-10-6—22; B-SM (Demetra Walsma) 9-1-11—21.