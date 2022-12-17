Read full article on original website
Rental Registration Committee reviews alternative program
SIDNEY – The Rental Registration Ad Hoc Committee – started in response to a rental registration program ordinance introduced to City Council on Nov. 28 – reviewed a staff-proposed alternative rental registration program at a meeting on Dec. 20. After hearing concerns from the committee’s landlords from...
Broadband coverage information sought
SIDNEY — The Federal Communications Commission recently released new broadband maps that will be used to determine the amount of funding Ohio will receive to expand broadband access throughout the state. To improve the maps and ensure Ohio receives as much support as possible, the Shelby County Commissioners need your help.
Deputy director employment offer pending
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections held a special meeting to discuss the authorization of the board to extend an offer of employment to a qualified candidate for the position of Deputy Director. During the special meeting Tuesday afternoon, the board discussed extending an offer of employment...
$11,000 in scholarships offered by Midwest Electric
ST. MARYS — Do you know a graduating high school senior with plans for college or tech school? Children of Midwest Electric members have an advantage! The St. Marys-based electric cooperative is committed to empowering the communities it serves through one of its cooperative principles, “Education, Training, and Information.”
Lotz wins award
DAYTON — Jasmine Lotz, an employee of Greater Dayton – Ohio Living Home Health, has received named the 2022 Silver Heart Award – Endurance. Lotz is employed in the nursing department and has been with the company for 11 years. She was nominated by the Greater Dayton team and the executive management team from Ohio Living selected her as the winner.
Civil Service Commission certifies police chief candidate scores
SIDNEY – The Civil Service Commission certified scores and ranking for five candidates for the police chief position on Dec. 15. The city manager will then select his choice from the top three candidates and send out a conditional offer to the candidate. If the offer is accepted, the new chief will start on Jan. 23.
Moose Lodge donates dolls to local agencies
SIDNEY – Sidney Moose Lodge 568 donated stuffed Tommy Moose dolls to the Sidney Police Department and Sidney Fire Department in December. The officers and firefighters will give the dolls to children in traumatic or stressful situations to ease their fears, according to Carol Carity, the Sidney Moose Administrator who distributed the dolls. She also said that the Sidney Moose supports and donates to a number of different causes throughout the year.
Special delivery
Fully stocked shelves at the Shelby County Veterans Services on Monday, Dec. 19. Chris Roediger, left, and Dan Hamilton wheel donated food into the Shelby County Veterans Services offices on Monday, Dec. 19. More than 1,900 canned or boxed items were collected by Shelby County employees for Agape and the Veterans Service Food Pantry.
County record
-2:40 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 3000 block of Dorsey Hageman Road. -1:49 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 13000 block of state Route 29 in Anna. -11:11 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to a burglary in the 2000 block of...
Volunteer of the year
Shelby County Historical Society Director Tilda Phlipot, left, hands Jeanne Schlagetter, of Sidney, the 2022 Shelby County Historical Society volunteer of the year award on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The award was given during a dinner at the Ross Historical Center.
Middendorf begins second phase of subdivision
ANNA — Middendorf Builders Inc., of Fort Loramie, has just started constructing new homes in their second phase of the Timber Trail Subdivision in Anna. The new residential development plat contains 30 building sites with most of the sites being over ½ acre in size and with six of the lots being wooded or partially wooded. All building lots come with a 100% tax abatement for four years after the home is completed on the lot “which will save the average home owner about $15,000 over the 4-year span,” said Mitch Middendorf, president of Middendorf Builders Inc.
Marines helping Santa
Bob Bloom, local coordinator for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots program, picks up donations from American Legion Post 184 in Piqua earlier this week. Bloom has been volunteering for the program for the past 11 years. “All area donations remain in the local area,” said Bloom. His territory includes Miami and Shelby Counties. Donations are distributed through the Piqua and Sidney Salvation Army, as well as Tipp City Needy Baskets, and Miami County Children’s Services and Partners In Hope.
Dickman Supply acquires Lyons Electrical Supply and Lighting Showroom
SIDNEY — Jason Geise, president of Dickman Supply Inc., announced the purchase of Lyons Electrical Supply Company and Lighting Showroom from the Lyons family. The purchase of the landmark Dayton business marks the fifth location for Dickman Supply and expands the company’s geographical footprint in Indiana and Ohio.
Out of the past
————— A.W. Hall and Milt Applegate will open a shooting gallery in the Ackerly room on the west side of the square tomorrow. The Shelby County Motor Club today received the first sample of new emblems from the Wagner Manufacturing Co. The emblem is made of polished aluminum and bronze. These emblems are given free with each membership in the club and are to be displayed on the front of the automobile radiator.
Tree seedling/rain barrel sale underway
SIDNEY — The Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District is taking orders for its annual tree seedling sale. Orders will be taken through Friday, March 31. These seedlings are bare-root, 12-inches to 18-inches tall and will be available for planting the second week of April. A variety of large hardwoods, small trees, shrubs and conifers are available in packs of five. They will also be selling 55-gallon rain barrels with do-it-yourself converter kits.
City record
-9:50 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Taft Street. -2:58 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 700 block of Spruce Avenue. -2:28 p.m.: damage. Police responded to damage in progress in the 700 block of...
A free ride
Maleigha Dotson, 7, of Sidney, gives Kael Franklin, 5, of Piqua, a piggyback ride during recreation time while they were attending the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA Child Development Center on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Maleigha is the daughter of Kenya Steel and Ryan Robinson. Kael is the son of Alyssa Withrow.
Live Healthy, Get Active with the Senior Center
SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County is partnering with Wilson Health to start a new program called Live Healthy, Get Active for senior center members and patients from Wilson Health in Sidney. The exercise program begins in the new year, Jan. 3, 2023, and is a continuing...
VEVS breaks ground on Project Opportunity
VERSAILLES — A large crowd braved the cold to gather outside Versailles Exempted Village Schools (VEVS) at 280 Marker Road in celebration of Project Opportunity’s groundbreaking on Thursday, Dec. 15. Aaron Moran, VEVS Superintendent, thanked board members, teachers, students, and construction teams from Level MB and Garmann Miller...
Sidney man shot in Lima; police seek information
LIMA — A shooting on North Jameson Avenue left a Sidney man with non-life-threatening injuries on Monday evening. According to a press release, Lima police officers responded to the 400 block of North Jameson at 6:48 p.m., where they learned Willie Petty, 20, had left a home on the block when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots. Petty was hit and transported to a local hospital.
