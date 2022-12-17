Read full article on original website
ATP Challenger Tour: Five Moments To Remember From 2022
Shang became the youngest Chinese champion in Challenger Tour history. The ATP Challenger Tour held no shortage of historic moments this season. From crowning champions who went on to showcase their talent at the season’s most prestigious events, to Argentina’s record-setting 23 titles, or Li Tu’s emotional victory in Seoul.
Best Of 2022: Felix, Rune, Musetti Among First-Time ATP Tour Titlists
Twelve ATP stars lifted their maiden tour-level trophy in 2022. ATPTour.com’s annual season-in-review series looks back at 2022’s best matches, biggest upsets, most dramatic comebacks and more. Today, we feature the first-time ATP Tour title winners of the season. Securing a match win on the ATP Tour is...
Best Of: From Challengers To Grand Slam Breakthroughs In 2022
The margins are razor thin between the ATP Challenger Tour and Tour-level players. While every tennis player dreams of competing under the bright lights and on big stages, they must first pave their pathway on the Challenger Tour. Tennis legends like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic all started on the Challenger circuit before embarking on illustrious careers.
Coaches' Corner: Swinnen Says Stricker Should Take 'One Step At A Time'
Sven Swinnen still remembers the first time he watched Dominic Stricker play. The lefty, who was 14 at the time, visited the Swiss Tennis Academy in Biel, Switzerland. Not to put any pressure on the juniors training there with big dreams, the facility is located on Roger-Federer-Allee. “He was hitting...
