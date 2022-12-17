ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, WA

KGMI

Treacherous roads, whiteout conditions across Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – There is a winter storm warning in effect for Whatcom and Skagit counties until 7 p.m. this evening, Tuesday, December 20th. The National Weather Service says total snow accumulation from this storm should be between 3 to 6 inches, but parts of our area could see up to 9 more inches before the snow stops.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Snow, ice causing spinouts, road closures and dangerous driving conditions

Snow across parts of Western Washington is causing road closures and difficulties in some areas where drivers are unable to navigate slick roads. It has been heavier in the North Sound on Tuesday, and Washington State Patrol troopers are reminding drivers to take it slow after responding to a number of spinouts and cars that have gone off the highway.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Frigid temperatures causing dangerous conditions in Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for western Whatcom County including Bellingham. Point Roberts and the San Juan Islands can also expect extremely cold winds causing dangerous conditions until 10 a.m. Thursday, December 22nd. Wind combined with lows in the single digits...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Cold and snow bring Wednesday school & business closures & delayed openings

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Continued snowfall, extreme windchill temperatures and resulting transportation challenges are being cited as the reason many Whatcom County area agencies, organizations and business announce they are canceling or delaying opening today, Wednesday, December 21st. Note: Public schools are already on winter vacation break. Bellingham Technical...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Silver Alert issued for man reported missing in Sequim

SEQUIM, Wash. - Washington State Patrol have issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered man in Sequim. Authorities say 78-year-old Manley Harner left his home on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., and left a note saying he was going to Rochester, Washington. Harner has not been seen since, and left...
SEQUIM, WA
KOMO News

Clallam County infant dies after suspected exposure to fentanyl smoke

CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff's Office said a 1-year-old died Monday after they were reportedly exposed to fentanyl smoke. According to the sheriff's office, medics responded to a home in Sequim Monday afternoon for reports of a baby who was not breathing. The reporting party said fentanyl had been smoked around the infant and that someone had administered Narcan.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Winter storm watch warns of more snow followed by layer of ice

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch today, Wednesday, December 21st, for the lowlands of western Whatcom County including Point Roberts and Lummi Island. The watch will be in effect between 10pm on Thursday through 4am on...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

