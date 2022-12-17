Read full article on original website
whatcom-news.com
City of Bellingham sues property owner over encampment of unhoused people
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The City of Bellingham filed a civil suit in Whatcom County Superior Court on November 22nd against a property owner claiming he is maintaining a public nuisance due to an encampment of unhoused people. In the City’s complaint filed with the court, Erwin Rommel’s property in...
We took a ride on a Bellingham snow plow. This is what operators want you to know
Crews began plowing neighborhoods and making service requests early Wednesday morning.
This is what’s holding up Arroyo Bridge repairs in Bellingham
The bridge has been declared “unstable” for two years.
Two men held for allegedly assaulting occupant, burglarizing Whatcom County home
The victim later showed deputies security footage of the men entering the house, Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deb Slater said.
KGMI
Treacherous roads, whiteout conditions across Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – There is a winter storm warning in effect for Whatcom and Skagit counties until 7 p.m. this evening, Tuesday, December 20th. The National Weather Service says total snow accumulation from this storm should be between 3 to 6 inches, but parts of our area could see up to 9 more inches before the snow stops.
Icy roads in Bellingham? Here’s how to turn out of a skid
Even with plowing and salting, Bellingham still has some icy spots on the roads.
MyNorthwest.com
Snow, ice causing spinouts, road closures and dangerous driving conditions
Snow across parts of Western Washington is causing road closures and difficulties in some areas where drivers are unable to navigate slick roads. It has been heavier in the North Sound on Tuesday, and Washington State Patrol troopers are reminding drivers to take it slow after responding to a number of spinouts and cars that have gone off the highway.
Energy efficiency benefits are now available to these Washington residents
The Community Energy Challenge has made changes to let more homeowners qualify for benefits.
These places are closed Wednesday due to snow remaining in Whatcom County
Local schools remain closed for winter break but other agencies have announced closures due to the snow.
KGMI
Frigid temperatures causing dangerous conditions in Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for western Whatcom County including Bellingham. Point Roberts and the San Juan Islands can also expect extremely cold winds causing dangerous conditions until 10 a.m. Thursday, December 22nd. Wind combined with lows in the single digits...
whatcom-news.com
Cold and snow bring Wednesday school & business closures & delayed openings
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Continued snowfall, extreme windchill temperatures and resulting transportation challenges are being cited as the reason many Whatcom County area agencies, organizations and business announce they are canceling or delaying opening today, Wednesday, December 21st. Note: Public schools are already on winter vacation break. Bellingham Technical...
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day events in Whatcom County to put you in the holiday spirit
From Christmas karaoke, a Christmas light show, holiday market and candlelight services, here’s your holiday event guide for Dec. 24 and 25.
‘A brief stop in heaven.’ Poll finds the best steak dinner in Whatcom County
The local restaurant you voted as having the best steak dinner is known for its “outstanding” and “spectacular” dishes.
Here’s what FBI report shows on Whatcom hate crime numbers
Numbers from 2021 include reports from Bellingham Police, Whatcom County and Western Washington University.
Bellingham woman mourned after going missing in apparent Hawaii shark attack
Friends left messages of grief on her public social media pages in the week following her disappearance.
q13fox.com
Silver Alert issued for man reported missing in Sequim
SEQUIM, Wash. - Washington State Patrol have issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered man in Sequim. Authorities say 78-year-old Manley Harner left his home on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., and left a note saying he was going to Rochester, Washington. Harner has not been seen since, and left...
Hate crime alleged after man arrested on suspicion of terrorizing Bellingham store clerk
Police issued trespass notice but the suspect returned.
Tenants are moving into this affordable Bellingham housing development
It will house people making 30% to 50% of Whatcom County’s area median income.
KOMO News
Clallam County infant dies after suspected exposure to fentanyl smoke
CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff's Office said a 1-year-old died Monday after they were reportedly exposed to fentanyl smoke. According to the sheriff's office, medics responded to a home in Sequim Monday afternoon for reports of a baby who was not breathing. The reporting party said fentanyl had been smoked around the infant and that someone had administered Narcan.
whatcom-news.com
Winter storm watch warns of more snow followed by layer of ice
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch today, Wednesday, December 21st, for the lowlands of western Whatcom County including Point Roberts and Lummi Island. The watch will be in effect between 10pm on Thursday through 4am on...
