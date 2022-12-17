ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Where to buy tickets for PA Farm Show Rodeo 2023 events

By James Wesser
 5 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the most popular events is coming back to Harrisburg for the 2023 Farm Show.

The First Frontier Circut finals are coming to the Farm Show between Jan. 12 and Jan 14.

What’s new at this year’s Pennsylvania Farm Show?

The First Frontier Circuit is part of the circuit system devised by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). The First Frontier Circuit consists of 13 states, including Pennsylvania.

Tickets for the event can be found here .

The top 12 cowboys and cowgirls of this circuit come together for three days to battle for the championship, according to the First Frontier Circut website.

Rodeo events include:

  • Bareback riding
  • Barrel racing
  • Bull riding
  • Tie-down roping
  • Saddle bronc riding
  • Steer wrestling
  • Breakaway roping
  • Team roping

All tickets to the event are final and non-refundable.

