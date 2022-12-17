Where to buy tickets for PA Farm Show Rodeo 2023 events

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the most popular events is coming back to Harrisburg for the 2023 Farm Show.

The First Frontier Circut finals are coming to the Farm Show between Jan. 12 and Jan 14.

The First Frontier Circuit is part of the circuit system devised by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). The First Frontier Circuit consists of 13 states, including Pennsylvania.

Tickets for the event can be found here .

The top 12 cowboys and cowgirls of this circuit come together for three days to battle for the championship, according to the First Frontier Circut website.

Rodeo events include:

Bareback riding

Barrel racing

Bull riding

Tie-down roping

Saddle bronc riding

Steer wrestling

Breakaway roping

Team roping

All tickets to the event are final and non-refundable.

