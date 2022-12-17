Read full article on original website
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
104.1 WIKY
NBA-Billionaire Ishbia to buy Suns for $4 billion – ESPN
(Reuters) – Billionaire Mat Ishbia will buy the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) Phoenix Suns and women’s team the Phoenix Mercury for $4 billion, ESPN reported on Tuesday. The deal would set a record in the league after Joe Tsai bought the remaining stake in the Brooklyn Nets...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Football Australia bans eight more fans over pitch invasion
(Reuters) – Football Australia has handed lengthy stadium bans to eight more fans in the wake of Saturday’s violent pitch invasion during the abandoned Melbourne derby. The governing body hit two fans with lifetime bans earlier in the week and on Thursday dished out suspensions ranging from five to 20 years to the eight fans over the incident during the A-League game between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory.
