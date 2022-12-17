Read full article on original website
Pending Mexican central bank post to be decided soon, president says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico will in the next few days resolve the pending designation of a board member for the Mexican central bank, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday, as deputy governor Gerardo Esquivel’s mandate is set to expire at the end of the year.
Elon Musk expects Twitter to be ‘cash flow break-even’ next year
(Reuters) – Elon Musk said Twitter Inc is now on track to be “roughly cash flow break-even” next year, as the billionaire owner defended his deep cost-cutting measures at the social media platform. Twitter was previously tracking toward a “negative cash flow situation of $3 billion per...
U.S. announces $1.85 billion in additional military assistance for Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States will provide $1.85 billion in additional military assistance for Ukraine, including a transfer of the Patriot Air Defense System, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday. The announcement comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was headed to Washington on...
Oil rallies on tight U.S. stocks as winter blast hits
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices rose for a fourth straight day on Thursday with U.S. crude, heating oil and jet fuel stocks seen tight just as a chilly blast hits the United States and travel is set to soar for the holiday season. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude...
Marketing CEO explains how some news, tech corporations are committing 'business suicide'
Win BIG Media CEO Phillip Stutts said that the media industry is not serving its audience and is pushing policies and content that readers are not interested in.
Biden to travel to Mexico City to meet with leaders of Mexico, Canada on Jan 9-10
(Reuters) – President Joe Biden will to travel to Mexico City on January 9 for a two-day trip where he will meet with the leaders of Mexico and Canada, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in a call with reporters on Tuesday. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw)
U.S. to impose new controls on Iranian-supplied drones to Russia – Bloomberg news
(Reuters) – The Biden administration is set to announce new export controls on Wednesday targeting Iranian drones and drone parts Russia has used in Ukraine since its invasion, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The export controls announcement would coincide with Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
Aircraft lessor SMBC completes $6.7 billion purchase of rival Goshawk
DUBLIN (Reuters) – SMBC Aviation Capital has completed its purchase of smaller rival Goshawk Aviation in a deal that creates the world’s second largest aircraft lessor by number of aircraft, SMBC said on Wednesday. The purchase of Goshawk for an enterprise value of $6.7 billion was announced in...
Iran calls on Western Powers to adopt “constructive” approach for revival of 2015 nuclear pact
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s top diplomat Hossein Amirabdollahian called on Western Powers on Tuesday to adopt a “constructive” approach for the revival of the 2015 nuclear pact. Amirabdollahian also added that other parties to the deal should take the “necessary political decision” to salvage the pact...
Exclusive-China to unveil new rules to rein in fund ‘greenwashing’ -sources
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China plans to tighten rules to regulate environmentally friendly, or so-called green funds, as part of its efforts to rein in ‘greenwashing’ in the world’s second-largest climate fund market, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. The new rules, which could...
Exclusive-Biden to hammer Russia’s Wagner group with tougher export curbs -sources
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration on Wednesday plans to unveil new measures aimed at further choking off technology supplies to Russia’s Wagner military group, two people familiar with the matter said. The Wagner group, which was added to a trade blacklist in 2017 after Russia annexed Ukraine’s...
UK’s ADVFN extends closing date of open offer, AGM amid postal strikes
(Reuters) – Global stocks and crypto information website ADVFN Plc said on Tuesday it extended the closing date of an open offer and postponed its annual general meeting (AGM) amid ongoing strikes in the UK, including by postal firms. British workers across various key sectors including transportation, health and...
Boeing commercial airplane unit names new supply chain, sales execs
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Boeing Commercial Airplanes told employees on Tuesday it was tapping its sales chief to oversee supply chain issues as part of a number of executive moves. Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal said in an email to employees seen by Reuters that Ihssane Mounir, senior vice...
FedEx profit drops as demand swoon outpaces cost cuts
(Reuters) – FedEx Corp reported a sharp drop in adjusted income on Tuesday, as soft holiday season delivery demand outpaced the company’s efforts to shelter profits with cost cuts. Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx said adjusted profit fell to $815 million, or $3.18 per share, from $1.3 billion, or $4.83...
Investor in Musk’s Twitter buyout expects to make up to five times its money
(Reuters) – Aliya Capital Partners LLC, one of the biggest investors that joined Elon Musk’s $44-billion acquisition of Twitter Inc, said on Tuesday it expects to make up to five times its money despite the social media company’s problems. Twitter has been hemorrhaging advertisers after Musk let...
Kirin seeks more North American craft beer factories after strong growth
TOKYO (Reuters) – Kirin Holdings, Japan’s second-largest brewer, is looking to buy factory facilities in North America to maintain strong growth in the region’s craft beer market, its chief executive said. Kirin has seen sales volumes in the North American craft beer market climb by double-digit percentage...
U.S. Congress to advance $1.7 trillion govt funding bill
(Reuters) – A $1.7 trillion government-wide funding bill for the fiscal year ending on Sept. 30, 2023, was unveiled on Monday, as Congress races against a midnight Friday deadline when current stop-gap money expires. The bill includes $44.9 billion in new emergency aid for Ukraine and NATO allies. (Reporting...
Japan warns of China’s COVID situation, cuts view on factory output
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will pay close attention to the COVID-19 situation in China, in addition to risks from a global economic slowdown, price hikes and supply constraints, according to its monthly report for December. The economic report from the Cabinet Office comes as Japan, the world’s third-largest economy,...
Japan, U.S. discussing Biden visit to Nagasaki in 2023 – Kyodo News
(Reuters) – Japan and the United States are discussing a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden to Nagasaki in 2023, Kyodo News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Jon Boyle)
World Bank releases $100 million for Zambia amid delays in debt restructuring
LUSAKA (Reuters) -The World Bank is releasing $100 million for Zambia amid substantial delays in its debt restructuring efforts as its creditors drag their feet, it said on Wednesday. The World Bank approved in October a $275 million grant to Zambia to help the southern African nation recover from the...
