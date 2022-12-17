ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
22 WSBT

Charities bring presents, holiday cheer to hospitalized kids

South Bend. Ind. — Beacon Children's Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana are teaming up and bringing the North Pole to South Bend. Children at Beacon Hospital received the holiday experience they deserve. They got presents and even a visit from Santa. For parents with children...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Hogs die in LaPorte barn fire

LaPorte County, Ind. — About a dozen hogs died in a fully engulfed barn fire Tuesday night in LaPorte County. Firefighters after 11 p.m. responded to a small farm belonging to Kenneth Hunt in the 6800 block of E. 300 North. “It was a total loss,” said Kankakee Township...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Elkhart road crews ready for the incoming winter storm

Elkhart is preparing for the major winter storm hitting the region starting tomorrow. Mayor Rod Roberson says plans are in place to make sure drivers can stay safe. That includes the city's first responders. Elkhart officials met this afternoon at the street department. Elkhart's Street Commissioner said their salt barn...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Mental Health Crisis Center taken off commissioners' agenda

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — A decision to not vote on a mental health facility created plenty of tension at today's St. Joseph County Commissioners meeting. Public comment lasted more than an hour, with supporters making their frustration known. While the county's mental health crisis response center has...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

UPDATE: Two people found dead in vehicle near North Liberty

UPDATE: Two people were found dead early Monday morning in southern St. Joseph County in Indiana, likely due to a drug overdose. Police received a call about a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Stanton and Oak Roads just before 3 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle running...
NORTH LIBERTY, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend man sentenced to 21 years for fentanyl possession

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A South Bend man has been sentenced after pleading to possession of fentanyl. According to officials, Kendrick Johnson sold the drugs back in the spring of 2021. Later that year, investigators executed search warrants at his home and storage unit. There they found roughly...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Elkhart man arrested after police pursuit in Goshen

An Elkhart man has been arrested after leading police on a chase in Goshen today. It happened around 2 p.m. on the 1700 block of Lincolnway East. Police say Donnie Kaomixay was allegedly passing cars in the turn lane and running red lights. When they tried to pull him over,...
GOSHEN, IN
22 WSBT

Notre Dame athletes give pep-talks to children battling cancer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (CBS) — Student athletes at Notre Dame are working to make an impact on the lives of children with serious illnesses. The athletes are typically the ones being cheered on, but a handful of athletes have formed an initiative to do some cheering of their own by providing pep-talks to children battling cancer.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Notre Dame signs 24 players to national letters of intent

NOTRE DAME — The Notre Dame football recruiting class was signed on Wednesday, but not without a hiccup. Peyton Bowen, the highly sought after safety from Texas, flipped his commitment from Notre Dame at the last minute, and decided instead, to sign with Oregon. Nevertheless, it's still a class...
NOTRE DAME, IN
22 WSBT

Two women found dead near North Liberty identified

Police say the two women found on Monday near the St. Joseph/Marshal County line died from a suspected drug overdose. St. Joseph County Police identified them as Jennifer Ann Kelley, 30 of Walkerton and Tracy May Burns, 26, of Walkerton. Police received a call about a suspicious vehicle near the...
WALKERTON, IN
22 WSBT

Versatile Miles paces Irish to 9-1 start

NOTRE DAME — Maybe its her trademark goggles, but Olivia Miles makes the game of basketball look easy. "I just stick to what I’m good at," Miles says. "I come into every game knowing that I’m going to do 'X,Y,Z' for the program. I’m going to get my points, get my rebounds, get my assists."
NOTRE DAME, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy