Charities bring presents, holiday cheer to hospitalized kids
South Bend. Ind. — Beacon Children's Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana are teaming up and bringing the North Pole to South Bend. Children at Beacon Hospital received the holiday experience they deserve. They got presents and even a visit from Santa. For parents with children...
Food Bank of Northern Indiana, Four Winds Casinos donate holiday meals
1,000 local families in need received a free holiday meal Tuesday, thanks to the Pokagon Band and Four Winds Casinos. Employees at Four Winds South Bend gave away 200 boxes with ham, stuffing, pineapples, mashed potatoes, and an apple pie in partnership with the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. The...
Hogs die in LaPorte barn fire
LaPorte County, Ind. — About a dozen hogs died in a fully engulfed barn fire Tuesday night in LaPorte County. Firefighters after 11 p.m. responded to a small farm belonging to Kenneth Hunt in the 6800 block of E. 300 North. “It was a total loss,” said Kankakee Township...
Notre Dame football players shop with more than 100 kids for Christmas gifts
Notre Dame's Fighting Irish made Christmas extra special for 107 children. The kids had the chance to hang out with their favorite football players Sunday and pick out some Christmas gifts. The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi, Boys & Girls Club of St. Joseph County, Royal Excursion and Meijer all teamed...
Elkhart road crews ready for the incoming winter storm
Elkhart is preparing for the major winter storm hitting the region starting tomorrow. Mayor Rod Roberson says plans are in place to make sure drivers can stay safe. That includes the city's first responders. Elkhart officials met this afternoon at the street department. Elkhart's Street Commissioner said their salt barn...
Police arrest man caught on video snatching purse of 80-year-old woman
Niles, Mich. — Police say they have arrested a man after DNA evidence identified him as the suspect in the robbery and injury of an 80-year-old woman from last April in Niles. During the robbery, the suspect’s shoe fell off and remained on the scene. The shoe was...
Operation Education: High schools and Universities helping students afford college
Indiana leaders are trying to get more students and adult learners to pursue some form of higher education or training after high school. US Labor data shows, the more education a person has, the more money they make. In Indiana, fewer high school graduates are choosing college after graduation. It...
Officials: Explosives were inside Elkhart County barn that caught fire
Five fire departments responded to a large structure fire in Elkhart County on Monday night. The building was located on County Road 36, next to County Road 7, north of Wakarusa. Officials said the call came in around 8:30 p.m. They said there were explosives inside the 40-by-50-foot building, and...
Mental Health Crisis Center taken off commissioners' agenda
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — A decision to not vote on a mental health facility created plenty of tension at today's St. Joseph County Commissioners meeting. Public comment lasted more than an hour, with supporters making their frustration known. While the county's mental health crisis response center has...
Police searching for man accused of killing woman in Benton Harbor apartment
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — Police in Benton Township are looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing a woman, then dragging her through an apartment building. The name of the victim is not being released at this point, with investigators only saying the woman was 30-years-old and...
UPDATE: Two people found dead in vehicle near North Liberty
UPDATE: Two people were found dead early Monday morning in southern St. Joseph County in Indiana, likely due to a drug overdose. Police received a call about a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Stanton and Oak Roads just before 3 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle running...
South Bend man sentenced to 21 years for fentanyl possession
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A South Bend man has been sentenced after pleading to possession of fentanyl. According to officials, Kendrick Johnson sold the drugs back in the spring of 2021. Later that year, investigators executed search warrants at his home and storage unit. There they found roughly...
Elkhart man arrested after police pursuit in Goshen
An Elkhart man has been arrested after leading police on a chase in Goshen today. It happened around 2 p.m. on the 1700 block of Lincolnway East. Police say Donnie Kaomixay was allegedly passing cars in the turn lane and running red lights. When they tried to pull him over,...
Notre Dame athletes give pep-talks to children battling cancer
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (CBS) — Student athletes at Notre Dame are working to make an impact on the lives of children with serious illnesses. The athletes are typically the ones being cheered on, but a handful of athletes have formed an initiative to do some cheering of their own by providing pep-talks to children battling cancer.
Notre Dame signs 24 players to national letters of intent
NOTRE DAME — The Notre Dame football recruiting class was signed on Wednesday, but not without a hiccup. Peyton Bowen, the highly sought after safety from Texas, flipped his commitment from Notre Dame at the last minute, and decided instead, to sign with Oregon. Nevertheless, it's still a class...
Two women found dead near North Liberty identified
Police say the two women found on Monday near the St. Joseph/Marshal County line died from a suspected drug overdose. St. Joseph County Police identified them as Jennifer Ann Kelley, 30 of Walkerton and Tracy May Burns, 26, of Walkerton. Police received a call about a suspicious vehicle near the...
A major winter storm will bring heavy snow, strong winds, and an arctic blast to Michiana
Wednesday will be the last good day to travel across the Midwest before the Christmas holiday weekend. A major winter storm will impact Michiana and much of the Midwest Thursday through Friday. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the entire WSBT22 viewing area. The watch will be in...
Versatile Miles paces Irish to 9-1 start
NOTRE DAME — Maybe its her trademark goggles, but Olivia Miles makes the game of basketball look easy. "I just stick to what I’m good at," Miles says. "I come into every game knowing that I’m going to do 'X,Y,Z' for the program. I’m going to get my points, get my rebounds, get my assists."
