‘Blue Bloods’: Tom Selleck and Bridget Moynahan Hope to Stay With the Show for 15 Seasons

By India McCarty
 5 days ago

Blue Bloods has been running for 13 seasons. And if stars Tom Selleck and Bridget Moynahan had their way, the show would continue for a couple more years. The two actors recently shared their hopes for the long-running CBS drama .

‘Blue Bloods’ has been going strong for over a decade

The police procedural drama has been popular since it premiered in 2010. Blue Bloods follows the Reagans, an Irish-American Catholic family with a long history of serving in law enforcement.

Each member works in a different area of the law. Selleck’s character, patriarch Frank Reagan , serves as police commissioner, sons Danny and Jamie work as a detective and a beat cop, and daughter Erin (Moynahan) is an assistant district attorney.

Tom Selleck and Bridget Moynahan say 15 seasons of ‘Blue Bloods’ would be ‘lovely’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFxsb_0jle4mRM00
‘Blue Bloods’ actors Bridget Moynahan and Tom Selleck in 2018 | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Blue Bloods has run for 13 seasons, and it looks like CBS has no plans to cancel the series anytime soon. However, the stars have their ideas about how much longer they want to continue working on the show.

TV Insider recently asked Selleck: “Bridget [Moynahan] says making it to 15 seasons would be lovely. You in?”

He quickly agreed with his co-star, saying, “I’ve got a mortgage. I’m game!”

Though 15 seasons seems like a long time for any show to be on the air, that deadline is fast approaching for the Blue Bloods cast. The 13th season is airing, and the network will likely renew the series. Though CBS hasn’t confirmed that yet, it didn’t reveal season 13 until April 2022, so it makes sense an announcement hasn’t dropped yet.

With just two seasons left for Selleck and Moynahan’s self-imposed number of 15, some fans are worried the end of Blue Bloods might be soon. However, Selleck, Moynahan, and the rest of the cast might be ready to move on to other projects.

Blue Bloods has been on the air for over a decade, and though the actors appreciate the steady paycheck, a TV show’s rigorous production schedule leaves little time for other endeavors.

Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg say the show is still ‘fresh’

However, the Blue Bloods castmates still appear as enthusiastic about the show as they were at the beginning. Selleck and co-star Donnie Wahlberg say the series has remained “fresh” all these years.

Selleck tells Entertainment Tonight that the show has always had “enormous potential,” and they’re “not out of ideas yet.”

Wahlberg echoes his co-star’s sentiments, saying it took “a lot of luck” to get to 13 seasons.

“There are so many elements that go into [a show,] but when we started, I would say I thought it would be around for a little while,” Wahlberg says. “I couldn’t imagine 13 years. But I definitely thought five, maybe six or seven. But it’s like a train now. It just won’t stop rolling. It’s a miracle. It’s amazing, and we’re blessed and grateful.”

Comments / 9

Stephanie Holloran
3d ago

I really hope this show continues. Lots of storyline are possible and it's just a great show. Great characters that the viewers have come to love and respect and many lessons about life and how to live it are seen every week.

Reply
7
Sharon Lane
3d ago

love blue bloods and the cast!!! hope it continues for as long as it can!!!

Reply
7
Freedom Girl
4d ago

Good show I hope it to continue on for a long time!!

Reply
12
