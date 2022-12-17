ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

What gives with the ‘Buscar’ graffiti?

By Grace Reader
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KVo1W_0jle4WGc00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s all over Austin: on light poles, stop signs, overpasses, underpasses and buildings. “Buscar,” the Spanish word for “to search.”

So what gives?

The first clue might be right in front of us. The author of a book on the subculture of graffiti in Los Angeles — who studies gangs, graffiti and neighborhood changes — says the style of the tag itself tells a big part of this story.

“The letters adhere to the basic styles that were popular in Los Angeles and New York during the 1990s and into the early 2000s, and it’s legible, but at the same time fits the stylistic conventions of non-gang graffiti,” said Stefano Bloch, author of Going All City .

Though some have speculated online that the tag might indicate some kind of collective, Blonch said that’s very unlikely.

“Most people erroneously believe that just about all of the graffiti that they see that they’re unable to decipher is gang related, it’s actually the completely the opposite,” he explained. “Overwhelmingly the motivation for a graffiti writer is to get recognition by their peers, to act out a little bit in a way that is non-violent and to have a little bit of fun in the process.”

So who is this person? Some on Reddit speculate they live near House Park skate park, which sees high numbers of the tags. So we went.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UlAns_0jle4WGc00
BUSCAR tag on South Lamar (Grace Reader/KXAN News)

“I’ve seen it everywhere pretty much,” said Kenyon Phillips, who was skating at the park Friday. “You can see it, I mean even 10 miles like north of here up to 183, you can see a very wide range of it, but I think it’s the most heavily concentrated in the vicinity of House Skate Park.”

We talked to a number of skaters, some who said they knew the person behind the graffiti. We offered our contact information up. Everyone at the park had heard the legend: the perpetrator is at the park.

“We all agree that it must be over here, if it’s not right here they come here often,” Phillips said.

It’s not just the teens at the skate park that are talking about “Buscar” though. The chair of the American Studies Department at the University of Texas at Austin, Randolph Lewis, is talking about it too.

“It’s pretty interesting because it is a moment where somebody unknown is trying to make themselves known, it’s kind of a way of ordinary people who feel invisible making themselves temporarily visible,” Lewis said.

Visible only through graffiti for now, the mystery of who’s behind the graffiti remains intact.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

A Taste of Koko & Cookie Rich Debut Koko Curated Box

Studio 512 friend and Austin influencer, Jane Ko of A Taste of Koko and Chef Lorin Peters (formerly of The French Laundry), founder of Cookie Rich, have partnered for a gold-dusted collaboration. Cookie Rich is known for their signature curvy cookie sandwiches, available in a variety of classic and seasonal flavors. This time around and just in time for the holidays, they’ve created a custom, limited time flavor just for A Taste of Koko. Introducing the Hot Koko: a gold-dusted, white chocolate chip cookie with dark fudge filling and a dollop of marshmallow fluff. The Cookie Rich Koko’s Curated Box is available to ship in 4-pack or 12-pack options, and include the following flavors: Hot Koko, Birthday + Sprinkle Cream Cheese, Cookies + Cream, and Red Velvet + Cream Cheese – all gold dusted. Order the Koko Curated Box here.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Austin schools are a ‘buzz’ after city awards 2022 Bright Green Future grants

East Austin has a new unusual sight: miniature bee keepers. At Govalle Elementary, 5th graders are suiting up and learning how to raise bees. "Nobody does more with less than teachers," said Mark K. Priddy, manger of the grant program for the City of Austin's office of sustainability. Each year, the Bright Green Future grant is issued to schools in the Austin area. The school has to use a city service, like Austin Energy or Resource Recovery, to qualify.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

New rooftop restaurant in Austin offers delicious meals with an amazing view

AUSTIN, Texas - A new rooftop restaurant called Nido opened to the public in late October, offering internationally-inspired cuisine with incredible city views. Nido offers breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner at its location at The Loren at Lady Bird Lake on Riverside Dr. The seasonal menu includes dishes such as...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Neighbors in southwest Austin opposed to proposed concert venue off Fitzhugh Road

A California-based developer has plans to bring a concert venue to rural southwest Austin, but not all the people living out there are on board with the plans. A group of them are pushing back saying they’re concerned with how they’ll be impacted by the development. Hundreds of neighbors are concerned about their quality of life.
AUSTIN, TX
US105

Confusion All Around: What Is This Petition Issue In Austin, Texas?

A petition in Austin has recently brought of attention, both wanted and unwanted by certain members of the city. The petition, first started by Equity Action Texas, has one goal in mind. The Petition Explained. Back in August, Equity Action Texas put together the Austin Police Police Oversight Act. Totaling...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

'I’ll be home for Christmas': Military dad surprises kids at Austin airport

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hosted a special reunion Saturday night. Stephanie Park’s husband, Scott, serves as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force. He has been deployed overseas since May. "They were anticipating 365 days," Scott said. "We told my kids R&R didn’t exist this time...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

69K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy