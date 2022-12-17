Read full article on original website
County Provides Clarification On Biennial Community Survey
Los Alamos County, in partnership with its contractor National Research Center (NRC), mailed in early December its biennial Community Survey to 2,500 randomly selected households throughout Los Alamos and White Rock. The survey aims to provide a comprehensive picture of citizen perspectives on community livability. County officials offer the following clarification regarding the survey.
DPU Remains Vigilant Of Winter Storm Elliott Impact
As Winter Storm Elliott promises to drive temperatures down across the western United States, combined with already increasing gas pricing, officials with the Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) would like to remind natural gas customers to be cognizant of their gas usage this holiday season. “Dropping temperatures mean...
Blue Bus Schedule Changes For Christmas And New Year Holidays
The North Central Regional Transit District (NCRTD) RTD Blue Buses and administrative offices will not be in operation on Dec. 23, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays respectively. Exceptions will include the following:. 255 Mountain Trail to Ski Santa Fe will...
Sondra Wyman Submits Only Letter Of Interest Received For Vacant School Board Seat
Longtime Los Alamos resident Sondra Wyman submitted her letter of interest to fill the Los Alamos Public Schools board vacancy in District 5 caused by the recent resignation of School Board member Erin Green. District 5 which includes Mountain Elementary School. Mrs. Wyman’s three children attended Los Alamos Public Schools,...
Doing Business For Good
Since the Industrial Revolution, corporations have been responsible for some of the greatest injustices – from pollution to wage slavery to war – in the name of profit. In 1970, American economist and Nobel laureate Milton Friedman famously said, “The Social Responsibility of Business is to increase its Profits.” That statement has been widely criticized as justifying these extractive and exploitative business practices. In 1994, British entrepreneur John Elkington redefined corporate responsibility with the Triple Bottom Line: businesses are not only responsible to shareholders but also for their economic, social, and environmental impact on society. A growing number of entrepreneurs and CEOs are rethinking what kind of legacy they will leave as they shift their priorities from shareholders to stakeholders. Thirty-five states including New Mexico have adopted benefit corporation legislation to protect business operators who value their impact as much as their profits. Over 4000 Certified B Corps have been recognized for their commitment to the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility.
LAPS: Planning To Imbibe? Know The Trends, Have The Talk, Secure Substances
According to the 2019 New Mexico Youth Risk and Resiliency Survey, nearly 30% of Los Alamos High School students reported being current alcohol users and answered that the most common place to drink alcohol was in private homes. Nearly 47% had vaped and 30% had used marijuana. All of these products are readily available and the alcohol, vape, and cannabis industries have had great success using colorful designs, fruity flavors, high alcohol or THC (the main psychoactive compound in cannabis products) content, sleek packaging, and targeted advertising to attract young consumers.
Kiwanis Hears Presentation From Los Alamos Family Council Director Jordan Redmond
Los Alamos Family Council executive director Jordan Redmond speaks at December 14 Kiwanis meeting. Photo by Brooke Davis. Photo by Brooke Davis. Jordan Redmond, executive director of the Los Alamos Family Council, spoke at the December 13 Kiwanis meeting, bringing the club up to date on their work. Redmond said...
UNM-LA’s Community Internship Collaboration Wraps Up 8th Year With Graduation Event At SALA
CIC intern, Christal Valdez giving her presentation about her intern experience with Mind & Melody. Photo by Sarah Jimenez/UNM/LA. CIC intern, Sayra Villalobos, celebrating at the graduation event with one of her mentors from SALA Los Alamos Event Center, Allan Saenz. Photo by Sara Jimenez/UNM-LA CIC intern Jose Ortega having...
Fuller Lodge Art Center’s Affordable Arts 2022 Is A Great Place To Shop For Those Last Minute Gifts
The Fuller Lodge Art Center is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for all your holiday shopping needs! The center will be CLOSED Christmas Eve so don’t wait until the last minute to stop by. If you need tips or advice on an easy last minute gift, FLAC staff will be pleased to help you find something. Affordable Arts 2022 includes a variety of ornaments, cards, and many more items that are one of a kind. Photo Courtesy FLAC.
Key Club Raises $1,000 To Provide Clean Water For Life For Life Through The Thirst Project
LAHS Key Club President Ming-Yuan Lo presents a check for $1,000 recently to Lt. Gov. Adeline Feng of the Southwest District’s Sangre de Cristo Division. Courtesy photo. Millions of people worldwide are without clean, fresh drinking water. The Thirst Project is a nonprofit organization that works with the support of young people to end the global water crisis by building freshwater wells in developing communities that need safe, clean drinking water.
LAPS Acting Superintendent Jennifer Guy Announces District Leadership Changes For The New Year
Los Alamos Public Schools Acting Supt. Jennifer Guy on Tuesday announced several personnel changes in an email to parents and staff. Los Alamos High School Principal will move to the district office in January as Assistant Superintendent. LAHS Asst. Principal Renee Dunwoody will take the LAHS Principal position. Dean of Students Suzanne Montoya will take the Asst. Principal’s position. Mike Johnson will continue in his role as Topper Freshman Academy Principal.
Bull Moose Spotted Near Ski Santa Fe
A moose on the loose near Ski Santa Fe. Photo by Theresa Ronan. New Mexico Department of Game & Fish (NMG&F) has announced that a bull moose was spotted recently near Ski Santa Fe. This is one of the southernmost sightings of a moose in New Mexico. There have been...
Celebrate Christmas Eve At Ashley Pond
Scene from previous Christmas Eve candlelight service at Ashley Pond. Courtesy photo. Start a new holiday tradition this year with a memorable candlelight service on Christmas Eve night. Families, friends, and co-workers from Los Alamos gather together at Ashley Pond for a festive time of singing traditional Christmas carols, drink...
