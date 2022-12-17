ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

101.5 KNUE

These Walmart Employees Earned Praise from Tyler, TX Woman–Here’s Why

These South Broadway Walmart Employees earned some serious praise from one Tyler, Texas woman--and for good reason. This is why. It has become somewhat disconcerting, really. It seems like every other week at least we hear about another story of someone dealing with a stalker and/or a potential thief at one of our East Texas stores. We've heard stories about these kinds of things happening at our Target stores, grocery stores, and Walmart.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Overnight shooting in Tyler

The building is a part of Freedom Fellowship Church located off Loop 323. Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening. Our weather team has declared Thursday evening through Saturday morning as a First Alert weather event. We spoke to some East Texas hardware store owners about ways to winterize our homes in advance of the extremely cold temps.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Dog dies in Whitehouse mobile home fire

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — A mobile house fire is engulfed by flames in Whitehouse Wednesday afternoon. Interim Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said local fire departments responded to a call of a doublewide mobile home in the 16500 block of Lakeview Circle was on fire. Although no one was home at the time, one dog died in the fire.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
101.5 KNUE

65+ Photos of Abandoned School in Rusk County, Texas

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It’s amazing how simply looking at a photo can take you back to memories when you were just a kid going to school. That was exactly how I felt as I scrolled through the photos below of this abandoned school in Rusk County, Texas.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Local business hours for the holiday weekend

TYLER, Texas — CBS19 has compiled a list of local businesses that will be open during the holiday weekend. Dec 24: 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Dec 24: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Dec 25: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Chili's:. Dec 24: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Dec...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

How to get your mobile home winter ready

TYLER, Texas — We've talked about how to best prepare your home ahead of this cold front, but what if you live inside a mobile home?. The first and most important step is to be prepared. That starts with making sure you drain your water hoses. If you are...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Chimney believed to be start of Longview house fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A house fire in Longview resulted in about $150,000 of damages and is believed to have started in the chimney, according to Longview Fire. Officials said Longview Fire responded to the scene on Lakeshore Drive around 2 a.m. on Sunday night and when found “fire in the walls surrounding the fireplace […]
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Local non-profits and shelters are in need of community help

TYLER, Texas — As local shelters and non-profits invite people in to stay warm and safe, they are in need of donations and help from volunteers. "We see usually about a 15% uptick in people that need our services, whether they're on the street, or occasionally we'll have people come in that have homes and they just don't have heat," said Director of Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, Chase Rodgers.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

City of Tyler holiday schedule

TYLER, Texas — The city of Tyler provided a list of their holiday schedule. Closed Dec. 23, Dec. 26, and Jan. 2. Closed Dec. 23, Dec. 24, Dec. 26, and Jan. 2. Only household garbage will be picked up. Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Administrative offices will be closed Dec....
TYLER, TX
CBS19

East Texas energy providers prepare for winter weather

TEXAS, USA — As temperatures continue to dip down the demand for energy continues to increase. According to the Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation the Southwest Power Pool, a power grid which covers parts of East Texas and the panhandle area, has issued a winter advisory to local energy providers.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
CBS19

National egg shortage impacting local businesses

TYLER, Texas — A local favorite, Bryan’s Cheesecakes and Café is struggling to find one major ingredient for their popular cheesecake- eggs. Bryan says his shop uses 15 to 20 boxes of eggs a week. Each box has 5 dozen eggs. All that adds up. "I was...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Local horse rescue prepares for upcoming cold weather

GILMER, Texas — Temperatures continue to drop outside as we near the incoming Arctic blast of cold air. If you own animals you might want to bring them inside your home, or if you’re a rancher get them comfortable in a barn. President of Spirit Run Equine Rescue...
GILMER, TX
KLTV

Tyler man still missing after almost one year

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday will mark one year since the disappearance of 21-year-old Marcus Rodriguez. He was last seen Dec. 23, 2021, and to this day, Tyler police say he is still considered missing with no new leads. The Rodriguez family continues to look for him after almost a year without answers.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

No one injured in fire at Tyler church building

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a Tyler church building on Monday morning. The building is part of the Freedom Fellowship Church located off Loop 323. According to Brandon Davis with the Tyler Fire Department, the fire is currently under control and crews are now cleaning...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead after Panola County house fire

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person has died after a house fire in Panola County on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials said deputies, Fire Marshal Bryan Murff and the Gary and Clayton Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene, and have not identified the deceased. Murff has requested assistance from the State […]
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

What to do if you hit a deer while driving?

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The roads in East Texas are no stranger to deer. Drivers often try to avoid them at all costs, but what should you do if you hit one? Experts say that you should not stop and try to move it out of the road, especially if it is dark outside. Texas […]
TYLER, TX
