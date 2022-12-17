Read full article on original website
Police investigating alleged fatal poisoning of two dogs in Big Sandy
BIG SANDY, Texas — The Big Sandy Police Department is investigating after a pet owner said she believes two of her dogs were poisoned to death last week. A woman called the police department to her home on Dec. 13 after finding her dogs dead in the yard. She...
These Walmart Employees Earned Praise from Tyler, TX Woman–Here’s Why
These South Broadway Walmart Employees earned some serious praise from one Tyler, Texas woman--and for good reason. This is why. It has become somewhat disconcerting, really. It seems like every other week at least we hear about another story of someone dealing with a stalker and/or a potential thief at one of our East Texas stores. We've heard stories about these kinds of things happening at our Target stores, grocery stores, and Walmart.
Overnight shooting in Tyler
The building is a part of Freedom Fellowship Church located off Loop 323. Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening. Our weather team has declared Thursday evening through Saturday morning as a First Alert weather event. We spoke to some East Texas hardware store owners about ways to winterize our homes in advance of the extremely cold temps.
Pets Fur People offers advice for keeping dogs safe in colder temperatures
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Safe Outdoor Dogs Act has been in effect for almost a year. The law outlines how dogs can be kept outside, from adequate shelter to restraints they’re kept on. Gayle Helms, the Executive Director of Pets fur People in Tyler, said they use Igloo...
Dog dies in Whitehouse mobile home fire
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — A mobile house fire is engulfed by flames in Whitehouse Wednesday afternoon. Interim Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said local fire departments responded to a call of a doublewide mobile home in the 16500 block of Lakeview Circle was on fire. Although no one was home at the time, one dog died in the fire.
65+ Photos of Abandoned School in Rusk County, Texas
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It’s amazing how simply looking at a photo can take you back to memories when you were just a kid going to school. That was exactly how I felt as I scrolled through the photos below of this abandoned school in Rusk County, Texas.
Homestyle diner, ramen restaurant to move into former Chili's, Whataburger locations in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A diner serving homestyle and comfort foods from California and a local ramen business will soon fill the spots left by the relocations of Chili's and Whataburger in Tyler. Black Bear Diner, based out of Redding, California, will occupy the building, located at 531 W Southwest...
Local business hours for the holiday weekend
TYLER, Texas — CBS19 has compiled a list of local businesses that will be open during the holiday weekend. Dec 24: 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Dec 24: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Dec 25: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Chili's:. Dec 24: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Dec...
How to get your mobile home winter ready
TYLER, Texas — We've talked about how to best prepare your home ahead of this cold front, but what if you live inside a mobile home?. The first and most important step is to be prepared. That starts with making sure you drain your water hoses. If you are...
Chimney believed to be start of Longview house fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A house fire in Longview resulted in about $150,000 of damages and is believed to have started in the chimney, according to Longview Fire. Officials said Longview Fire responded to the scene on Lakeshore Drive around 2 a.m. on Sunday night and when found “fire in the walls surrounding the fireplace […]
Local non-profits and shelters are in need of community help
TYLER, Texas — As local shelters and non-profits invite people in to stay warm and safe, they are in need of donations and help from volunteers. "We see usually about a 15% uptick in people that need our services, whether they're on the street, or occasionally we'll have people come in that have homes and they just don't have heat," said Director of Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, Chase Rodgers.
City of Tyler holiday schedule
TYLER, Texas — The city of Tyler provided a list of their holiday schedule. Closed Dec. 23, Dec. 26, and Jan. 2. Closed Dec. 23, Dec. 24, Dec. 26, and Jan. 2. Only household garbage will be picked up. Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Administrative offices will be closed Dec....
East Texas energy providers prepare for winter weather
TEXAS, USA — As temperatures continue to dip down the demand for energy continues to increase. According to the Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation the Southwest Power Pool, a power grid which covers parts of East Texas and the panhandle area, has issued a winter advisory to local energy providers.
National egg shortage impacting local businesses
TYLER, Texas — A local favorite, Bryan’s Cheesecakes and Café is struggling to find one major ingredient for their popular cheesecake- eggs. Bryan says his shop uses 15 to 20 boxes of eggs a week. Each box has 5 dozen eggs. All that adds up. "I was...
Local horse rescue prepares for upcoming cold weather
GILMER, Texas — Temperatures continue to drop outside as we near the incoming Arctic blast of cold air. If you own animals you might want to bring them inside your home, or if you’re a rancher get them comfortable in a barn. President of Spirit Run Equine Rescue...
Tyler man still missing after almost one year
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday will mark one year since the disappearance of 21-year-old Marcus Rodriguez. He was last seen Dec. 23, 2021, and to this day, Tyler police say he is still considered missing with no new leads. The Rodriguez family continues to look for him after almost a year without answers.
No one injured in fire at Tyler church building
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a Tyler church building on Monday morning. The building is part of the Freedom Fellowship Church located off Loop 323. According to Brandon Davis with the Tyler Fire Department, the fire is currently under control and crews are now cleaning...
1 dead after Panola County house fire
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person has died after a house fire in Panola County on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials said deputies, Fire Marshal Bryan Murff and the Gary and Clayton Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene, and have not identified the deceased. Murff has requested assistance from the State […]
Texas woman switched Versace perfume price tags to $2.98 at Walmart, police say
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police in Texas arrested a woman accused of switching the price tags of Versace perfumes to $2.98, documents show. Melissa Lomas, of San Juan, was arrested on a charge of fraud destroy removal concealment writing, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. An offense report obtained by ValleyCentral states that at 4:15 […]
What to do if you hit a deer while driving?
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The roads in East Texas are no stranger to deer. Drivers often try to avoid them at all costs, but what should you do if you hit one? Experts say that you should not stop and try to move it out of the road, especially if it is dark outside. Texas […]
