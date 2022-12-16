Read full article on original website
ucasports.com
Women's Basketball Falls to Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. – The Central Arkansas women's basketball team didn't have quite enough in the tank against Pine Bluff, falling in overtime 61-57 on Monday. Despite leading for almost the entirety of regulation, the Sugar Bears went cold at the end. Randrea Wright had 18 points on the...
salineriverchronicle.com
Beverly Ann Parrott, 1961-2022
Beverly Ann Parrott, age 61 of Banks, AR passed away on December 19, 2022 at home. She was born on May 24, 1961 in Dewitt, AR to the late Eli and Sadie Lane Chaneyworth. Other than her parents she is preceded in death by Travis and Emogne Tibbett Simpson who raised her, her husband, Doug Norrell, brother, Larry Simpson and sisters, Cathey Waller and Joann Chaneyworth.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jordon Harris, 6-foot-6 TE/DE recruit out of Arkansas, announces SEC commitment
Jordon Harris, a 6-foot-6 and 234-pound recruit out of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Harris, who has 8 known offers, committed to Missouri for the 2023 class. Harris is listed as a tight end by 247Sports, but he’s also referred to as a defensive end by some, including his Hudl profile.
salineriverchronicle.com
Third annual Mrs. Beverly Reep Memorial 5K Run/Walk coming up December 26, $100 prize drawing donated by Union Bank
The third annual Mrs. Beverly Reep Memorial Virtual 5K walk/run is now accepting entries for the event December 26, 2022. The virtual 5K was established in December of 2020 by Warren High School student India Young. Although Young has since moved on to her collegiate chapter of life at the University of Arkansas, the event has continued, this year under the direction of Warren High School senior Raven Harris.
salineriverchronicle.com
Four Warren Lions Club members honored for combined 95 years of service
The Warren Lions Club recently met and presented several years-of-service letters in recognition of members who have been with the civic club over the last decade and beyond. Four members were honored for a combined 95 years of service to Lions International. The following were recognized and are pictured above:
salineriverchronicle.com
Pastime: Past Christmas memories of Warren, Bradley County
As the week of Christmas approaches, I often find myself transported back in both memory and times of now, long ago. I imagine my 10-year-old self, sprinting down the south side of Main Street to the Sears & Roebuck Co., Catalog Store, hoping that the long awaited “mystery” order form the Chicago mail-order house was there.
salineriverchronicle.com
Warren arrest report for December 12-19, 2022
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Brandon Swearengin / 220 Bradley 70 Rd., Monticello, AR / DOB 2-23-94 / disorderly conduct on 12-14-22 Hector Torres / #7 Jay Street,...
salineriverchronicle.com
On this day: December 16, 1983 snow storm surprises meteorologists and hits south Arkansas
Today, we’re taking a look back at a severe weather event from nearly four decades ago. On December 16, 1983, southern Arkansas was hit with a snow storm like few others in our history. Mainly effecting the southern half of the State, Bradley County was blasted with between six and eight inches of snow. According to the National Weather Service, a massive cold front somewhat unexpectedly moved through the region, plunging temperatures far below freezing and leaving snow accumulation on the ground for some two weeks in many locations.
salineriverchronicle.com
Clock tower top successfully lifted into place
Sunday was an historic day for Bradley County. A small crowd of people began gathering during the early daylight hours as construction crews started the process of lifting the Courthouse’s cupola and dome to the top of the history-filled building. This phase of the project to help renovate the...
Stuttgart neighbor recalls tragic overnight shooting that left an officer dead
Two Arkansas families' lives are forever changed after an overnight shooting that killed a Stuttgart police officer and left the suspect dead.
talkbusiness.net
Simmons First announces executive management changes, including new CEO
Simmons First National Bank Corp., the Pine Bluff-based parent company of Simmons Bank, announced its CEO George Makris would move to a new role in the financial institution. That move set off other moves in the executive management team. The changes will be effective on Jan. 1, 2023. George Makris,...
KATV
'Wasn't an accident:' family and friends of Jesse Burk speak out on his murder
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the murder of 31-year-old Jesse Burk. (PINE BLUFF) KATV — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the murder of 31-year-old Jesse Burk. Officials with the department said on November 1 they found a dead body near Old Warren Rd and Gibbins Rd. JCSO said it wasn't until earlier this month that Jesse was identified and his death ruled a homicide.
magnoliareporter.com
L3Harris buying Aerojet Rocketdyne in $4.7 billion deal
L3Harris Technologies is acquiring Camden defense contractor Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc for $58 per share, in an all-cash transaction valued at $4.7 billion. This marks L3Harris’ second acquisition announcement of 2022. “We’ve heard the (Department of Defense) leadership loud and clear: they want high-quality, innovative and cost-effective solutions to...
ASP: Stuttgart police officer dead in overnight shooting, suspect dead
Officials with the Arkansas State Police confirmed Thursday morning that a Stuttgart police officer was killed in an overnight shooting.
Kait 8
Man accused of killing police officer had run-ins with Jonesboro police
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police documents reveal a man accused of shooting and killing a Southern Arkansas police officer was no stranger to Northeast Arkansas law enforcement. In newly obtained body camera video, Jonesboro police officers could be seen responding to a call involving Jacob Cole Barnes in Aug. 2021.
magnoliareporter.com
Camden site will participate in new Tomahawk missile contract
Raytheon’s Camden site will share 15.44 percent of a modified missile production contract. The Department of Defense on Friday awarded Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Arizona, a $171,187,894 fixed-price incentive modification to a previously awarded contract. The modification exercises an option to buy 111 full rate production Block V...
cenlanow.com
El Dorado woman fatally stabs boyfriend after being ordered to not have contact with him, authorities say
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 12, 2022, 52-year-old Bridgett J. Thomas appeared in the 35th Judicial District Court after fatally stabbing her boyfriend, 43-year-old George Moore Jr. According to reports, Thomas allegedly stabbed Moore during an argument, causing a fatality. Less than two weeks prior to...
