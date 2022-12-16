Read full article on original website
Jacks give Russellville a fight, but tail off late(67 photos included)
DUMAS, Ark. – While they didn’t come away with the win, the Warren Lumberjacks gave a very talented Russellville team a hard-fought battle Saturday as the orange and black fell by the final of 52-38 in their final appearance at the 2022 Dumas Holiday Classic Tournament December 17.
UAM releases 2023 Softball schedule
MONTICELLO, Ark. – UAM on Friday released its 49-game 2023 softball schedule, which begins on Friday, February 3, when the Blossoms travel to Hot Springs, Arkansas to take on Northeastern State University in Game 1 of the annual Mike McGhee/Ronnie Hawkins Classic Tournament. Arkansas-Monticello opens its 2023 season on...
On this day: December 16, 1983 snow storm surprises meteorologists and hits south Arkansas
Today, we’re taking a look back at a severe weather event from nearly four decades ago. On December 16, 1983, southern Arkansas was hit with a snow storm like few others in our history. Mainly effecting the southern half of the State, Bradley County was blasted with between six and eight inches of snow. According to the National Weather Service, a massive cold front somewhat unexpectedly moved through the region, plunging temperatures far below freezing and leaving snow accumulation on the ground for some two weeks in many locations.
Sears closings hit home
A local appliance store that is part of a nationwide chain will soon cease operations, as the franchise recently announced plans to shut stores across the U.S. The Sears Hometown Store in Arkadelphia, located at 2919 W. Pine St., will remain open at least through January, according to owner and operator Harold Ledford.
Clock tower top successfully lifted into place
Sunday was an historic day for Bradley County. A small crowd of people began gathering during the early daylight hours as construction crews started the process of lifting the Courthouse’s cupola and dome to the top of the history-filled building. This phase of the project to help renovate the...
Third annual Mrs. Beverly Reep Memorial 5K Run/Walk coming up December 26, $100 prize drawing donated by Union Bank
The third annual Mrs. Beverly Reep Memorial Virtual 5K walk/run is now accepting entries for the event December 26, 2022. The virtual 5K was established in December of 2020 by Warren High School student India Young. Although Young has since moved on to her collegiate chapter of life at the University of Arkansas, the event has continued, this year under the direction of Warren High School senior Raven Harris.
Warren arrest report for December 12-19, 2022
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Brandon Swearengin / 220 Bradley 70 Rd., Monticello, AR / DOB 2-23-94 / disorderly conduct on 12-14-22 Hector Torres / #7 Jay Street,...
Community paying tribute to fallen Stuttgart police officer during procession
A community comes together to honor a public servant whose life was cut short. The streets of Stuttgart filled with people just wanting to show they care after the death of Sergeant Donald Scoby as his body was returned home with officers leading his procession to his final trip home.
Camden site will participate in new Tomahawk missile contract
Raytheon’s Camden site will share 15.44 percent of a modified missile production contract. The Department of Defense on Friday awarded Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Arizona, a $171,187,894 fixed-price incentive modification to a previously awarded contract. The modification exercises an option to buy 111 full rate production Block V...
Man accused of killing police officer had run-ins with Jonesboro police
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police documents reveal a man accused of shooting and killing a Southern Arkansas police officer was no stranger to Northeast Arkansas law enforcement. In newly obtained body camera video, Jonesboro police officers could be seen responding to a call involving Jacob Cole Barnes in Aug. 2021.
Attempted murder trial delayed in Washington County courthouse stabbing case
The trial for a Lincoln County man charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a probation officer at the Washington County courthouse has been delayed again.
Simmons First announces executive management changes, including new CEO
Simmons First National Bank Corp., the Pine Bluff-based parent company of Simmons Bank, announced its CEO George Makris would move to a new role in the financial institution. That move set off other moves in the executive management team. The changes will be effective on Jan. 1, 2023. George Makris,...
L3Harris buying Aerojet Rocketdyne in $4.7 billion deal
L3Harris Technologies is acquiring Camden defense contractor Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc for $58 per share, in an all-cash transaction valued at $4.7 billion. This marks L3Harris’ second acquisition announcement of 2022. “We’ve heard the (Department of Defense) leadership loud and clear: they want high-quality, innovative and cost-effective solutions to...
'Wasn't an accident:' family and friends of Jesse Burk speak out on his murder
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the murder of 31-year-old Jesse Burk. (PINE BLUFF) KATV — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the murder of 31-year-old Jesse Burk. Officials with the department said on November 1 they found a dead body near Old Warren Rd and Gibbins Rd. JCSO said it wasn't until earlier this month that Jesse was identified and his death ruled a homicide.
Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: December 20, 2022
500 block of N. Spring St., first-degree terroristic threatening. Walmart, 406 E. 22nd St., theft of property valued at $1,000 or less. A customer reported that her wallet was stolen from the front of a shopping cart while shopping at Walmart. Security footage was inconclusive in determining who stole the wallet, which was discovered under a rack of t-shirts. The woman’s debit card was the only thing missing from the wallet.
