SACRAMENTO COUNTY – The man who was initially going to face charges after a deadly house fire in Sacramento County has now had those charges dropped. Tyrone Gregory was arrested on Sunday and booked for voluntary manslaughter. Investigators have said two roommates who lived in the Roseburg Court home had gotten into an altercation just before the fire.Four people were inside the home when it caught fire. Two people got out on their own and crews rescued a third, but Metro Fire officials say a fourth person suffered fatal injuries.That victim has been identified as 55-year-old Terry Andre Williams. On Tuesday, the district attorney's office announced they had decided against charging Gregory. "We have declined to file charges at this time due to insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt," said Chief Deputy District Attorney Rod Norgaard in a statement. A sheriff's spokesperson said on Monday that Williams had "some culpability" in starting the fire.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO