Read full article on original website
Lotus
4d ago
They knew they were going to be out drinking, every one of them should have thought in advance to hire a limo, or an Uber, or one of them to be a DD. DUI crashes can all be prevented with preplanning. I know a fella that drove drunk almost on a daily basis that finally rolled his vehicle, it was so violent he was ejected even with a seatbelt, he died instantly , thankfully he was alone, although all his buddies were following behind in 3 other vehicles and watched the entire crash. Hopefully they learned his lesson that he couldn’t.
Reply(4)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Multiple collisions on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova hospitalizes 2
RANCHO CORDOVA — Two people were hospitalized after a series of crashes on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova Tuesday night, authorities said.The California Highway Patrol's East Sacramento division said six vehicles were involved in three separate crashes in the same area that happened shortly before 10 p.m. in the eastbound lanes just west of Mather Field Road.All lanes have reopened as of 11:20 p.m.The two people hospitalized suffered injuries described as moderate. A third person was injured but was treated and released at the scene.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Early morning car chase ends with crash into Woodland school's gates
WOODLAND – Officers are investigating after a car chase and shooting that ended with one of the vehicles crashing into the gates of a Woodland school.Woodland police say they got several reports of shots fired early Wednesday morning. Investigators believe the incident started as a car chase near E. Gibson Road and County Road 102. One of the cars involved then crashed into a Woodland Christian School gate. A 29-year-old Woodland resident was found injured at the scene by officers. Police believe the person was hurt by jumping on a fence at the school. No other people were found at the scene; a thorough search of the campus came up empty.Police stress that the incident was not related to Woodland Christian School and that the campus remains open on Wednesday.
Stockton Police: Woman assaulted, robbed after being followed to neighborhood mailbox
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two men accused of following a woman to her neighborhood mailbox in Stockton where they allegedly assaulted and robbed her. The robbery happened on Aug. 6 in the area of Angelina Lane. When the...
Woman charged with DUI, vehicular manslaughter after El Dorado County wreck
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — A woman was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter after a fatal accident in El Dorado County last month. According to California Highway Patrol, the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Erica Chambers and CHP Placerville arrested her Tuesday.
Driver killed after rolling down embankment off Highway 12 near Fairfield
FAIRFIELD -- A man died when his vehicle went off state Highway 12 east of Fairfield and rolled down an embankment on Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly before 8:45 p.m. on Highway 12 in the area of the Western Railway Museum. A preliminary investigation by the CHP determined a man in his 50s from Isleton was driving east on the highway in a 2006 Toyota Sienna van when it went off the shoulder and rolled down a dirt embankment, coming to rest on its roof. The driver was not wearing his seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver's name was not immediately available Tuesday from the Solano County coroner's office. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the CHP.
Sheriff: No foul play suspected after woman, 89, found dead in Carmichael home
CARMICHAEL — An investigation is underway after an elderly woman was found dead in her Carmichael home Tuesday night. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the scene was along Lambeth Way, just northeast of the Fair Oaks Boulevard and Arden Way intersection.Deputies say an 89-year-old woman died. Her son, who lives at the home, was detained initially and was reportedly uncooperative with deputies. However, the sheriff's office says, their investigation has found no reason to suspect foul play in the woman's death. The man has since been released from custody.The name of the woman who died has not been released.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Motorcycle Crash Injures Rider
Multiple-Vehicle Collision at Watt Avenue Intersection Injures Motorcyclist. A motorcycle crash with two other vehicles resulted in a major injury to the rider in Sacramento on December 19. The accident happened around 12:00 noon at the intersection of Watt Avenue and Longview Drive. The collision involved a Toyota RAV4 and a van in addition to the motorcycle rider and blocked the intersection, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
2 arrested, 2 more wanted after fire at Woodland grocery store
WOODLAND, Calif. — Two people were arrested in connection with an arson at a Bel Air store in Woodland, and investigators are looking for two more. According to the Woodland Police Department, the fire happened on Oct. 27. Investigators say four people entered the store to steal items, so they set a fire in the paper goods aisle to create a distraction and run to their truck.
KCRA.com
Family files wrongful death claim against Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The family of a man who says their loved one was killed while being taken into custody by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has now filed a wrongful death claim against the county. The family of Sherrano Stingley, who was taken off life support on Sunday,...
Suspected DUI driver arrested after crash kills man
VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Vallejo are warning motorists not to drink and drive after the city reported its 24th traffic death of the year on Sunday night, the highest number of roadway fatalities the North Bay city has recorded in a single year. A Fairfield man died in the wreck after his disabled […]
Man, 32, hurt in Vacaville shooting; investigation underway
VACAVILLE – Officers say there is no active threat to the community after an early morning shooting in Vacaville left one man hurt.The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday along the 1100 block of Farmington Drive. Vacaville police say officers responded to the scene and found a 32-year-old who had been shot. That man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Detectives have now taken over the investigation. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. Police are urging residents to avoid the area for the time being due the investigation.
abc10.com
Fairfield man killed after crash involving alleged DUI driver
VALLEJO, Calif. — A man died from his injuries after a collision involving an alleged DUI driver in Vallejo Sunday. The man hasn't been identified, but Vallejo Police Department said he was a 44-year-old man from Fairfield. Vallejo police responded to the accident Sunday evening, just before 8 p.m.,...
Sheriff: Man killed in Foresthill, 69-year-old arrested
FORESTHILL, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff's Office said Monday they are investigating a man's death in Foresthill as a homicide. Late Sunday night deputies responded to a report of a homicide in the 5000 block of Polaris Way. They found a man dead inside the home. "I have...
DA declines to file charges against person arrested after deadly Sacramento County house fire
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – The man who was initially going to face charges after a deadly house fire in Sacramento County has now had those charges dropped. Tyrone Gregory was arrested on Sunday and booked for voluntary manslaughter. Investigators have said two roommates who lived in the Roseburg Court home had gotten into an altercation just before the fire.Four people were inside the home when it caught fire. Two people got out on their own and crews rescued a third, but Metro Fire officials say a fourth person suffered fatal injuries.That victim has been identified as 55-year-old Terry Andre Williams. On Tuesday, the district attorney's office announced they had decided against charging Gregory. "We have declined to file charges at this time due to insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt," said Chief Deputy District Attorney Rod Norgaard in a statement. A sheriff's spokesperson said on Monday that Williams had "some culpability" in starting the fire.
Man dies after being arrested by Sacramento County deputies
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The man on life support after being arrested by Sacramento County deputies earlier this month has died, according to the man’s family and a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Coroner. Deputies arrested 48-year-old Sherrano Stingley around 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 outside a...
KCRA.com
Sherrano Stingley’s family to file wrongful death claim after Sacramento County arrest
Family members of a man who became unresponsive while being detained by Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies and who later died said they are filing a wrongful death claim for civil rights violations, according to a statement from Black Lives Matter Sacramento. Sherrano Stingley, 48, was on life support since...
KTVU FOX 2
Police: 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested
MERCED, Calif. - An Antioch man has been arrested on felony child endangerment charges, after his 2-year-old child overdosed on fentanyl, police said. On Sunday, police in Merced were called to Mercy Medical Center on a report that a toddler tested positive for fentanyl. : San Francisco boy ingests fentanyl...
Deputies investigating suspicious death in Carmichael
CARMICHAEL, Calif — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they're calling a suspicious death in Carmichael Tuesday night. Investigators say it happened on the 1000 block of Lambeth Way and the deceased was an 89-year-old woman. The sheriff's office says her son was detained at first after...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Killed in Elk Grove Car Accident Identified
Woman Identified Who Was Walking Along Sheldon Road and Killed. A pedestrian who was killed in a car accident in Elk Grove recently has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office. The deceased person, 60-year-old Insuk Lancaster, died in a traffic collision along Sheldon Road between Bradshaw and Waterman roads, where she was walking around 9:20 p.m. The Elk Grove Police Department said the vehicle involved was a Lexus, which was moving no faster than the speed limit.
Man hit, killed by pickup truck on Highway 16 near Sloughhouse
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A man was struck and killed on the Jackson Highway west of Sloughhouse early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just before 5:30 a.m., a white pickup truck was heading eastbound along Highway 16 near Sunrise Boulevard when a pedestrian reportedly walked right in front of the vehicle. The pedestrian was struck and was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. His name has not been released.Investigators say there were no signs of speeding or DUI. Highway 16 was closed for some time Monday morning but is now back open.
Comments / 9