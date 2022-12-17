ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Rumors: Former Sixers Trade Target Remains Available

The Philadelphia 76ers were once heavily linked to current Houston Rockets veteran Eric Gordon. As the 2022 NBA Draft took place, the Sixers were one of a handful of teams that reportedly discussed a potential Gordon deal. According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Sixers were “presumed to be the landing spot before talks ultimately fell apart.”
Lakers News: Finding The Easy Money In Today’s Lakers-King Gambling Odds

Starting at 7 p.m. PT this evening at Golden 1 Center, your Los Angeles Lakers will square off against De'Aaron Fox and the available Sacramento Kings in what promises to be an injury-plagued affair, at least in terms of the clubs' big-time contributors. For L.A., Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook have been ruled out, while Austin Reaves is doubtful. On the Kings side of the equation, the team's starting frontcourt, Domantas Sabonis and Harrison Barnes, is questionable.
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed

Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams Remain on NBA Rookie Ladder

Thunder rookie Jalen Williams has continued to include himself within the best bunch of 2022 rookies, this week coming in at No. 7 on the NBA’s official rookie ladder. Williams hasn’t seen a spike in production like past weeks, but he has remained consistent: averaging 10.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game to go along with his season averages of 10.8, 3.3 and 2.8.
Why Rams’ Playoff-Less Season Was Doomed Before It Started

It's been just over 10 months since the Los Angeles Rams stood atop the NFL mountain as Super Bowl champions inside their stomping grounds at SoFi Stadium ... but it might as well have been the 2,000-mile gap between warm and sunny Los Angeles and cold and snowy Green Bay on Monday night.
The Top 5 Plays from Wednesday’s Celtics-Pacers Game

Jayson Tatum's welcome back gift for Aaron Nesmith and multiple three-shot possessions to help keep Boston's comeback hopes alive headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Pacers game. Jayson Tatum's Welcome Back Gift for Aaron Nesmith. In Wednesday night's loss to the Pacers, the Celtics struggled mightily...
76ers vs. Pistons: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers fired up their weekly slate on a roll. With the Toronto Raptors in town on Monday night, the Sixers hosted their Atlantic Division rival for the first time this season after facing the Raptors twice on the road earlier this year. With one win and one loss...
