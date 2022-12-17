Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Bloom Township High School Holds Thirteen Year Graduation CeremonySouth Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Collin Powell Middle School Girls Are State ChampsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Related
Wichita Eagle
Three Bengals Make 2023 Pro Bowl, Multiple Players Named Alternate Selections
CINCINNATI — A trio of Bengals made the 2023 Pro Bowl. Quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, and defensive end Trey Hendrickson were all named to the event. For Burrow, it's his first time making the team, while Trey Hendrickson and Ja'Marr Chase both made the game last year.
Wichita Eagle
Five Thoughts: Steelers Took Last Week Personally
After a soul-crushing loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers came back with a one-score victory over the Carolina Panthers, 24-16. Quarterback Kenny Pickett missed the game as he is still in concussion protocol. Mitch Trubisky got the chance to avenge his three-interception game last week and did so by not turning the ball over this week.
Wichita Eagle
Why Rams’ Playoff-Less Season Was Doomed Before It Started
It's been just over 10 months since the Los Angeles Rams stood atop the NFL mountain as Super Bowl champions inside their stomping grounds at SoFi Stadium ... but it might as well have been the 2,000-mile gap between warm and sunny Los Angeles and cold and snowy Green Bay on Monday night.
Wichita Eagle
Star Left Tackle Could Become Available for Steelers Soon
PITTSBURGH -- Listening to a number of podcasts, you usually run across something good. But this time, what was discovered was an opportunity for the Pittsburgh Steelers to fill a major hole on their offensive line. The podcast that provided the insight was Barstool Sports' 'Bussin With the Boys,' featuring...
Wichita Eagle
‘Chance’ Jalen Hurts Plays Feels Like a Fleeting One
PHILADELPHIA - For one day in December second-year quarterback Ian Book was running the 13-1 Eagles through a walkthrough practice at the NovaCare Complex. Starter and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts was nursing the sprained shoulder he suffered in Sunday’s 25-20 win over the Chicago Bears at frigid Soldier Field, and backup Gardner Minshew was excused to attend and speak at Mike Leach’s memorial service.
Wichita Eagle
Mike Tomlin Discussed ‘Beauty’ of Franco Harris’s Legacy Day Before His Death
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers legendary running back Franco Harris has reportedly passed away at the age of 72, just days before he was set to have his number retired during halftime of the team's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Steelers had a lot planned this weekend as they...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Select Potential Geno Smith Replacement in Latest NFL Mock
As the season comes to an end, and the playoff race heats up, the Seattle Seahawks still find themselves battling for a wild card spot. However, whenever their season does end, there will be plenty of questions to answer. Perhaps no question will be more important, though, than their decision...
Wichita Eagle
Rams QB Matthew Stafford Clarifies ‘Emotional’ Retirement Rumors
There’s been increasing speculation surrounding the potential retirement of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford this season. Due to the combination of a concerning spinal cord contusion that has essentially ended his season along with being in concussion protocol twice, the 34-year-old has had increasing reasons to call it quits, especially after securing his first Super Bowl ring last year. The Rams were also officially eliminated from postseason contention after Monday’s 24-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers, as the franchise shifts its focus to 2023.
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce among seven Chiefs players selected for 2023 Pro Bowl
Seven players, including three offensive linemen, were named to the Pro Bowl Wednesday evening. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., center Creed Humphrey, left guard Joe Thuney, defensive tackle Chris Jones and punter Tommy Townsend were selected to represent the AFC, the NFL announced.
Wichita Eagle
Seven Chiefs Get Selected to 2023 Pro Bowl Games
The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the NFL's best teams this season, largely thanks to the production of their standout players. Seven members of the team were selected as 2023 Pro Bowlers for early next year, with the Kansas City class being led by the duo of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
Wichita Eagle
Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make the Playoffs?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't scored 20 or more points in consecutive games since October 9th. Even then, the Bucs still lost one of those games, a 41-31 shootout against the Kansas City Chiefs. Coming out of its Week 15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a 34-23 final stemming...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Get 7 Pro Bowlers, Including 2 First-Timers
FRISCO - The NFL has a new structure for the Pro Bowl ... and the Dallas Cowboys just earned some new Pro Bowlers. The league announced today that seven members of the Cowboys are named to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl - three guys from the Dallas offense, three from the defense and one from special teams.
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars vs. Jets: Walker Little, Reshuffled OL Set to Face ‘Wave of Defensive Linemen’
When Walker Little makes his fourth career start at left tackle for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, it will come against one of the NFL's fiercest pass rushes. Luckily for Little, that is exactly what his Jaguars career has prepared him for so far. In Little's two signature performances as...
Wichita Eagle
Where Bears Have the Edge Matching Up with Bills
Bears coach Matt Eberflus saw progress on Sunday in a defense too often scorched since the midseason trades of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn. Staying close to the Philadelphia Eagles required more than the struggles and cave-ins their entire defense had been experiencing throughout the season's second half. They even put an exclamation point behind their efforts with big hits on QB Jalen Hurts by Joe Thomas and by Trevis Gipson.
Wichita Eagle
SportsBeat KC podcast: Congrats, Chiefs, on making the playoffs. But problems remain...
The Chiefs outgained the Houston Texans 502 yards to 219, held an overwhelming advantage in first downs (33-18) and controlled the ball for 10 minutes longer than their hosts. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes completed 20 straight passes in Sunday’s game at NRG Stadium. So why did the Chiefs need...
Wichita Eagle
Rams, Baker Mayfield Show Fight Amid Freeze, Trail Packers, Aaron Rodgers at Halftime
The Los Angeles Rams had seemingly used up all of their Christmas wishes in a miraculous win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14. The sudden addition of quarterback Baker Mayfield was the best present LA coach Sean McVay could ask for in a season full of disappointment. But...
Comments / 0