Wichita Eagle

Five Thoughts: Steelers Took Last Week Personally

After a soul-crushing loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers came back with a one-score victory over the Carolina Panthers, 24-16. Quarterback Kenny Pickett missed the game as he is still in concussion protocol. Mitch Trubisky got the chance to avenge his three-interception game last week and did so by not turning the ball over this week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Why Rams’ Playoff-Less Season Was Doomed Before It Started

It's been just over 10 months since the Los Angeles Rams stood atop the NFL mountain as Super Bowl champions inside their stomping grounds at SoFi Stadium ... but it might as well have been the 2,000-mile gap between warm and sunny Los Angeles and cold and snowy Green Bay on Monday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Star Left Tackle Could Become Available for Steelers Soon

PITTSBURGH -- Listening to a number of podcasts, you usually run across something good. But this time, what was discovered was an opportunity for the Pittsburgh Steelers to fill a major hole on their offensive line. The podcast that provided the insight was Barstool Sports' 'Bussin With the Boys,' featuring...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

‘Chance’ Jalen Hurts Plays Feels Like a Fleeting One

PHILADELPHIA - For one day in December second-year quarterback Ian Book was running the 13-1 Eagles through a walkthrough practice at the NovaCare Complex. Starter and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts was nursing the sprained shoulder he suffered in Sunday’s 25-20 win over the Chicago Bears at frigid Soldier Field, and backup Gardner Minshew was excused to attend and speak at Mike Leach’s memorial service.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks Select Potential Geno Smith Replacement in Latest NFL Mock

As the season comes to an end, and the playoff race heats up, the Seattle Seahawks still find themselves battling for a wild card spot. However, whenever their season does end, there will be plenty of questions to answer. Perhaps no question will be more important, though, than their decision...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Clarifies ‘Emotional’ Retirement Rumors

There’s been increasing speculation surrounding the potential retirement of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford this season. Due to the combination of a concerning spinal cord contusion that has essentially ended his season along with being in concussion protocol twice, the 34-year-old has had increasing reasons to call it quits, especially after securing his first Super Bowl ring last year. The Rams were also officially eliminated from postseason contention after Monday’s 24-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers, as the franchise shifts its focus to 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Seven Chiefs Get Selected to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the NFL's best teams this season, largely thanks to the production of their standout players. Seven members of the team were selected as 2023 Pro Bowlers for early next year, with the Kansas City class being led by the duo of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make the Playoffs?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't scored 20 or more points in consecutive games since October 9th. Even then, the Bucs still lost one of those games, a 41-31 shootout against the Kansas City Chiefs. Coming out of its Week 15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a 34-23 final stemming...
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Get 7 Pro Bowlers, Including 2 First-Timers

FRISCO - The NFL has a new structure for the Pro Bowl ... and the Dallas Cowboys just earned some new Pro Bowlers. The league announced today that seven members of the Cowboys are named to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl - three guys from the Dallas offense, three from the defense and one from special teams.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Where Bears Have the Edge Matching Up with Bills

Bears coach Matt Eberflus saw progress on Sunday in a defense too often scorched since the midseason trades of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn. Staying close to the Philadelphia Eagles required more than the struggles and cave-ins their entire defense had been experiencing throughout the season's second half. They even put an exclamation point behind their efforts with big hits on QB Jalen Hurts by Joe Thomas and by Trevis Gipson.
