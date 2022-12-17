Daughter's Viral TikTok Video Saves Her Dad's Dying Ornament Business

Makayla Burns, 24, and her dad run a business called Horrororments , which makes creepy-themed ornaments such as evil pickles and violent clowns—sort of a Halloween meets Christmas combo deal.

Earlier this month, sales were dead on the branch, and MaKayla filmed a TikTok video of her dad pacing aimlessly around their warehouse, clearly stressed out.

"It's the middle of December, and my dad is currently walking around the warehouse wondering why we aren't busy with orders," Burns wrote in the video. "I've been trying so hard to promote his ornaments, but I don't know what to do anymore. And honestly it makes me so sad. Like...this is his livelihood.

The video went viral with over 1.1 million likes, and sales have lit up like a Christmas Tree.

Burns told CNN that they received more orders in the last two days than they have in the previous 11 months.

In another video, MaKayla's dad gets choked up talking about it. "You just saved this business," he tells her with tears in his eyes. "You have no idea how tickled I am."

To date, the Burns team has 5,000 orders of ornaments, causing them many sleepless nights just trying to keep up.

But MaKayla isn't complaining. She said her dad was worried he might not even be able to pay his rent before the windfall. "Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. I don't know what else to say other than thank you."