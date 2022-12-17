ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Frigid temps, plenty of sunshine through the weekend

By Caroline Silva - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 5 days ago

Metro Atlanta is expected to continue getting colder, with the weekend bringing below average temperatures.

It will be a cloudy start to the day Saturday with temperatures in the high 30s. The average morning low for this time of year is 38 degrees, but we’ll see a low of 37 degrees, with parts of northern Georgia reaching below freezing temperatures, Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

Heading into the afternoon, some of the clouds will have cleared and temperatures will start to rise. A high of 47 degrees is expected in Atlanta, nearly 10 degrees lower than the average.

“Parts of the metro kind of flirting with the freeze, but most of us staying just above the freezing mark,” Nitz said.

https://twitter.com/NWSAtlanta/status/1603565937306869761

By the end of next week, North Georgia could be in for the coldest weather seen in five years. Highs in the 30s over Christmas as a blast of Arctic air makes its way south from Canada will make for a chilly end of the year.

A low of 29 degrees Sunday will set up metro Atlanta residents for what is yet to come. Sunny skies and few clouds will be a nice change of scenery after so much fog and rain.

“Beyond Wednesday, looks like it is going to get much colder across our area,” Nitz said.

The next chance for showers in the metro is Tuesday, according to the latest forecast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WWy5M_0jle2BlL00

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

