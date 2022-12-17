ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moment ex-NFL player Willie McGinest punches man and smashes bottle over his head at Los Angeles nightclub attack: New England Patriots legend is arrested for assault

Shocking footage has been revealed that appears to show former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest Jr. smashing a wine bottle over the head of a man at a Southern California nightclub. The New England Patriots legend was arrested on Monday in connection with the assault at a Los Angeles nightspot, authorities...
LOS ANGELES, CA
