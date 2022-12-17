Read full article on original website
Llama on the loose in Fairfax County, VA reunited with owner
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A llama found loose in Fairfax County on Tuesday has been reunited with its owner, according to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter. The Fairfax County Animal Shelter tweeted a photo on Tuesday of a llama, saying it was spotted in the county. The...
Karon Hylton-Brown death: 2 Former D.C. police officers found guilty
WASHINGTON - The verdict is in. The two former Metropolitan Police Department officers charged in connection to the death of Karon Hylton-Brown have been found guilty. Officer Terrance Sutton, 38, and lieutenant Andrew Zabavsky,54, chased Hylton-Brown in October 2020 while driving a moped on a sidewalk in the Brightwood Park area of Northwest D.C.
Murder at Hangar Club in Upper Marlboro under investigation
Prince George's County police are looking for the person who killed a man at a Temple Hills nightclub early Wednesday morning. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu spoke to a witness about the chaos that occurred inside the Hangar Club.
Man dead after possible carjacking at Largo gas station: police
WASHINGTON - A Maryland man is dead after a reported fatal carjacking at a Largo gas station Monday night. Police say they responded to a call reporting a shooting at an Exxon gas station on Campus Way South. When police arrived around 11 p.m. Monday night, they say 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police search for suspect in deadly Adams Morgan shooting
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for a suspect accused in a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend in the Adams Morgan area of D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the shooting around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest. Once...
2 arrested for shooting at Takoma Park sports bar: police
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - Authorities have arrested two men in connection with a shooting at a sports bar in Montgomery County. Police say 35-year-old Luis Samuel Rios Rodriguez and 39-year-old Abed Jonathan Midence-Lopez were involved in an argument with another person at Barriles Restaurant & Sports Bar on New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park just after 2:45 p.m. on December 18.
Fatal collision in Gaithersburg leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - The investigation into a fatal collision involving two pedestrians is underway in Gaithersburg. Montgomery County police said one man is dead and one woman has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a vehicle hit both victims near Muddy Branch Road and King James Way on Wednesday afternoon. MCPD said they responded to a call regarding the crash just after 2 p.m.
Massive fire engulfs Fairfax County home
LORTON, Va. - A massive fire engulfed a home in Fairfax County early Tuesday sending smoke and flames shooting out of all sides of the structure. The blaze was reported around 4 a.m. in the 11300 block of River Road in the Lorton area. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue...
Deputies shoot suspect in St. Mary's County stolen vehicle investigation: officials
CALIFORNIA, Md. - Deputies shot a person they say was involved in a stolen vehicle investigation Monday night in St. Mary's County. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 23400 block of Three Notch Road in California in the area of the Wildewood Shopping Center. Officials say they responded...
Boyfriend of woman killed by car in Northeast asks witnesses to come forward
WASHINGTON - A Northeast D.C. woman died in a traffic incident Saturday night, and now her family is desperately asking for any witnesses to come forward. According to D.C. police, 25-year-old Sheda’sa Thompson was fatally struck by an SUV driver after she reportedly hopped onto the SUV as it was pulling away, and fell off.
Gaithersburg crash leaves 1 pedestrian dead, another injured
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A pair of pedestrians were struck by a car in Gaithersburg Wednesday afternoon, and one of the victims has died, according to police. Montgomery County police said one man is dead and one woman has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a car hit both victims near Muddy Branch Road and King James Way on Wednesday afternoon. MCPD said they responded to a call regarding the crash just after 2 p.m.
Fire damages Laurel home; 2 residents displaced
LAUREL, Md. - Fire officials say two residents were displaced from their home after an early morning house fire in Howard County. The fire was reported just before 1:45 a.m. in the 9300 block in of Madison Avenue in the Laurel area. The two residents made it out safely and...
1 dead in early morning shooting in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in Prince George's County. Officers were called to the 6400 block of Old Branch Avenue in Temple Hills around 2:20 a.m. for a report of gunshots outside the Hangar Club. When they arrived, they found...
Armed teen arrested at Tysons Corner Center Mall
A 16-year-old from Centreville, Virginia has been charged after police say he brought a gun to Tysons Corner Center Mall Sunday night. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Tysons with the latest updates.
Man found dead in Downtown Silver Spring parking garage near Ellsworth Place
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A man was found dead in a Downtown Silver Spring parking garage Wednesday night, according to Montgomery County police. Investigators are still trying to determine whether the victim was stabbed, shot, or both. Police said they found the man in the stairwell of a garage located off Fenton Street and Wayne Avenue. The victim, believed to be in his 60s, had noticeable trauma to his body.
2 dead in weekend crashes in Howard County
COLUMBIA, Md. - Two people were killed in two separate crashes over the weekend in Howard County. Police say just after 10 p.m. Saturday a minivan carrying eight people left the roadway and struck a tree along southbound Snowden River Parkway just prior to Carved Stone. Ram Luitel, 61, of...
Rescue caught on video when ambulance crew, police officer come across fiery crash in Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A dramatic rescue was caught on camera Monday when an ambulance crew and a police officer came across a fiery crash on an Annapolis highway. The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. along eastbound Route 50 near Interstate 97. The ambulance crew was transporting a patient when they drove onto the scene of the fiery multi-vehicle collision.
2 juveniles shot early Monday in southwest DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a shooting in the District that left two juveniles hospitalized with injuries. Police say the shooting was reported just before 12:45 a.m. near First Street and P Street in the southwest. Investigators say a girl and a boy were outside when they were shot. Both were transported with non-life threatening injuries.
VIDEO: Shots fired at elderly couple's home in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Multiple shots were fired at an elderly couple's home in Prince George's County on Monday night, and it was captured on their neighbor's Ring doorbell camera. The daughter of the elderly couple, two 83-year-old residents living in the 800 block of Heron...
2 hurt after car crashes into building in northwest DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities say two people were hurt after a car crashed into a building in northwest D.C. The crash happened just after 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of 14th Street and Florida Avenue. Two people were evaluated for minor injuries. D.C. fire officials say the damage to the...
