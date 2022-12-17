MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A pair of pedestrians were struck by a car in Gaithersburg Wednesday afternoon, and one of the victims has died, according to police. Montgomery County police said one man is dead and one woman has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a car hit both victims near Muddy Branch Road and King James Way on Wednesday afternoon. MCPD said they responded to a call regarding the crash just after 2 p.m.

