ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

Llama on the loose in Fairfax County, VA reunited with owner

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A llama found loose in Fairfax County on Tuesday has been reunited with its owner, according to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter. The Fairfax County Animal Shelter tweeted a photo on Tuesday of a llama, saying it was spotted in the county. The...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Karon Hylton-Brown death: 2 Former D.C. police officers found guilty

WASHINGTON - The verdict is in. The two former Metropolitan Police Department officers charged in connection to the death of Karon Hylton-Brown have been found guilty. Officer Terrance Sutton, 38, and lieutenant Andrew Zabavsky,54, chased Hylton-Brown in October 2020 while driving a moped on a sidewalk in the Brightwood Park area of Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Man dead after possible carjacking at Largo gas station: police

WASHINGTON - A Maryland man is dead after a reported fatal carjacking at a Largo gas station Monday night. Police say they responded to a call reporting a shooting at an Exxon gas station on Campus Way South. When police arrived around 11 p.m. Monday night, they say 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas was suffering from a gunshot wound.
LARGO, MD
fox5dc.com

Police search for suspect in deadly Adams Morgan shooting

WASHINGTON - Police are searching for a suspect accused in a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend in the Adams Morgan area of D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the shooting around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest. Once...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

2 arrested for shooting at Takoma Park sports bar: police

TAKOMA PARK, Md. - Authorities have arrested two men in connection with a shooting at a sports bar in Montgomery County. Police say 35-year-old Luis Samuel Rios Rodriguez and 39-year-old Abed Jonathan Midence-Lopez were involved in an argument with another person at Barriles Restaurant & Sports Bar on New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park just after 2:45 p.m. on December 18.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
fox5dc.com

Fatal collision in Gaithersburg leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - The investigation into a fatal collision involving two pedestrians is underway in Gaithersburg. Montgomery County police said one man is dead and one woman has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a vehicle hit both victims near Muddy Branch Road and King James Way on Wednesday afternoon. MCPD said they responded to a call regarding the crash just after 2 p.m.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

Massive fire engulfs Fairfax County home

LORTON, Va. - A massive fire engulfed a home in Fairfax County early Tuesday sending smoke and flames shooting out of all sides of the structure. The blaze was reported around 4 a.m. in the 11300 block of River Road in the Lorton area. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Gaithersburg crash leaves 1 pedestrian dead, another injured

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A pair of pedestrians were struck by a car in Gaithersburg Wednesday afternoon, and one of the victims has died, according to police. Montgomery County police said one man is dead and one woman has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a car hit both victims near Muddy Branch Road and King James Way on Wednesday afternoon. MCPD said they responded to a call regarding the crash just after 2 p.m.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

Fire damages Laurel home; 2 residents displaced

LAUREL, Md. - Fire officials say two residents were displaced from their home after an early morning house fire in Howard County. The fire was reported just before 1:45 a.m. in the 9300 block in of Madison Avenue in the Laurel area. The two residents made it out safely and...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

1 dead in early morning shooting in Temple Hills

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in Prince George's County. Officers were called to the 6400 block of Old Branch Avenue in Temple Hills around 2:20 a.m. for a report of gunshots outside the Hangar Club. When they arrived, they found...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Man found dead in Downtown Silver Spring parking garage near Ellsworth Place

SILVER SPRING, Md. - A man was found dead in a Downtown Silver Spring parking garage Wednesday night, according to Montgomery County police. Investigators are still trying to determine whether the victim was stabbed, shot, or both. Police said they found the man in the stairwell of a garage located off Fenton Street and Wayne Avenue. The victim, believed to be in his 60s, had noticeable trauma to his body.
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

2 dead in weekend crashes in Howard County

COLUMBIA, Md. - Two people were killed in two separate crashes over the weekend in Howard County. Police say just after 10 p.m. Saturday a minivan carrying eight people left the roadway and struck a tree along southbound Snowden River Parkway just prior to Carved Stone. Ram Luitel, 61, of...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

2 juveniles shot early Monday in southwest DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a shooting in the District that left two juveniles hospitalized with injuries. Police say the shooting was reported just before 12:45 a.m. near First Street and P Street in the southwest. Investigators say a girl and a boy were outside when they were shot. Both were transported with non-life threatening injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

2 hurt after car crashes into building in northwest DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities say two people were hurt after a car crashed into a building in northwest D.C. The crash happened just after 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of 14th Street and Florida Avenue. Two people were evaluated for minor injuries. D.C. fire officials say the damage to the...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy