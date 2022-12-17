ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Police: Murder charge for man involved in Longbranch double stabbing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a double stabbing that happened in Jacksonville Wednesday. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office charged Tonie Lavon Bryant, 29, with murder and attempted murder. On Dec. 21, police responded to a reported stabbing in the 3100 block of Plateau Street....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: One dead after Longbranch area double stabbing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a double stabbing late Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police responded to a call for help in the Longbranch area just before midnight. When officers arrived to the 3100 block of Plateau Street, they found a man in his 40s with multiple stab wounds. The victim told law enforcement that the stabbing happened in the 3100 block of Bridier Street before he was rushed to the hospital for surgery.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police investigating death of 20-month-old girl in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 20-month-old child. The infant was pronounced dead at a local hospital after a parent drove her there early Tuesday morning, police said. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful. The cause of death has not been determined and police...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville woman was killed by her son-in-law, police say

KINGSLAND, Ga. — A Kingsland man was arrested Monday and charged with shooting his mother-in-law, police said. The victim in the shooting is Christina Lynette Burroughs of Jacksonville, according to the Kingsland Police Department. Burroughs was shot in Georgia and taken to a Jacksonville hospital, where she died of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Police investigating after toddler brought to hospital by parent dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 20-month-old girl brought to a hospital just after midnight Tuesday died despite efforts from hospital personnel to save her, Jacksonville police said. Because the toddler’s cause of death cannot be determined, the Sheriff’s Office is investigating as if a crime occurred “so we don’t miss...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Man in his 20s gunned down in westside community

Jacksonville, Fl — A young man in his early 20s was killed in a Sunday night shooting in Jacksonville’s Cedar Hills community on the westside. Jacksonville police were called around 10:30 pm to Jammes Road, just north of Wilson Blvd. regarding a shooting. The man was found with at least one fatal gunshot wound.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Watchful neighbors catch Putnam County burglary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three were arrested for burglary after some watchful neighbors reported the crime to law enforcement on Saturday evening. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office received calls from neighbors after they noticed three people on properties in the area of Tree Farm Road and County Road 21. Knowing the property owner was out of town, neighbors called 911 and gave a description of the strangers.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Five teenagers shot in Lake City

Lake City, Fla. — Investigators in Lake City are trying to figure out who shot five teenagers Monday. Police were called to the intersection of NW Dixie Avenue and NE Wright Lane and found three teens, under the age of 18, with gunshot wounds. The victims weren’t able to...
LAKE CITY, FL
First Coast News

Lake City police set up task force after 3 shootings within a week

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is asking for help after a string of shootings within the last week that left one dead and multiple teenagers shot. The shootings all happened within a mile of each other on the city’s Northside. Lake City Police Chief...
LAKE CITY, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville local news

