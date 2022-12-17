Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay County’s homeless can stay warm at area’s cold weather sheltersLauren FoxClay County, FL
Jacksonville man charged with illegal purchase of firearmDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Duval County beach hotel cited for violationsDon JohnsonJacksonville Beach, FL
Florida driver videotapes four silent triangle-shaped objects overhead at tree top levelRoger MarshOrlando, FL
Clay County District Schools upcoming closures, meetingsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
First Coast News
Police: Murder charge for man involved in Longbranch double stabbing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a double stabbing that happened in Jacksonville Wednesday. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office charged Tonie Lavon Bryant, 29, with murder and attempted murder. On Dec. 21, police responded to a reported stabbing in the 3100 block of Plateau Street....
13-year-old victim in Jacksonville drive-by shooting shouldn't have been in the car, family says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Prince Holland, the 13-year-old killed in a Jacksonville driveby shooting on Dec. 3, should not have been in the car that night, his mother said at a press conference Wednesday. Prince was on his way home from football tryouts at the Legends Center and Gymnasium in...
Murder charge for Jacksonville man who police say fatally shot 50-year-old in September
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting of a 50-year-old man in The Phoenix neighborhood of Jacksonville back in September. On Sept. 3, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 1000 block of East 13th Street following the report of an individual having been shot.
Police: One dead after Longbranch area double stabbing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a double stabbing late Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police responded to a call for help in the Longbranch area just before midnight. When officers arrived to the 3100 block of Plateau Street, they found a man in his 40s with multiple stab wounds. The victim told law enforcement that the stabbing happened in the 3100 block of Bridier Street before he was rushed to the hospital for surgery.
Attorney for family of 13-year-old killed in drive-by looks into football organization
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of Prince Holland, the teen killed in a drive-by shooting near the Legends Center in Northwest Jacksonville, hired an attorney to get answers about their son’s death. Marwan Porter, with Porter Law Firm, is looking into the football organization Holland was trying out...
At least one dead in stabbing in Jacksonville’s Longbranch neighborhood
Jacksonville, Fl — At least one man is dead in a stabbing, and a second man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Jacksonville police were called to the Longbranch area, northeast of Downtown, just before midnight, by a man who needed help. When they arrived off E. 21st and MLK...
Kingsland police make arrest in shooting death of Jacksonville woman
KINGSLAND, Ga. — On Monday, Kingsland Police Investigations detectives and patrol officers arrested 28-year-old Nathaniel Lamad Wesley for the shooting that occurred on the morning of Dec. 6. STORY: Why it’s important to check your tires before you take that road trip. On the morning of the shooting,...
First Coast News
Police investigating death of 20-month-old girl in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 20-month-old child. The infant was pronounced dead at a local hospital after a parent drove her there early Tuesday morning, police said. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful. The cause of death has not been determined and police...
News4Jax.com
Man shot in the head & hospitalized in life-threatening condition, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was hospitalized in life-threatening condition after a shooting Tuesday morning in the Hogan’s Creek area near UF Health Jacksonville, police said. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police responded around 7:40 a.m. to Doctor Roy Baker Street, near West 11st Street, and found...
One arrested after house fire on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has charged a person with arson following a fire Wednesday morning on the Northside. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department initially tweeted around 2:20 p.m. that crews were working a residential structure fire in the 14500 block of Denton Road. No further...
First Coast News
Jacksonville woman was killed by her son-in-law, police say
KINGSLAND, Ga. — A Kingsland man was arrested Monday and charged with shooting his mother-in-law, police said. The victim in the shooting is Christina Lynette Burroughs of Jacksonville, according to the Kingsland Police Department. Burroughs was shot in Georgia and taken to a Jacksonville hospital, where she died of...
News4Jax.com
Police investigating after toddler brought to hospital by parent dies
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 20-month-old girl brought to a hospital just after midnight Tuesday died despite efforts from hospital personnel to save her, Jacksonville police said. Because the toddler’s cause of death cannot be determined, the Sheriff’s Office is investigating as if a crime occurred “so we don’t miss...
First Coast News
Investigation following 20-month old child’s death
Police are investigating a 20-month-old child's death in Jacksonville. Credit: Renata Di Gregorio.
Man in his 20s gunned down in westside community
Jacksonville, Fl — A young man in his early 20s was killed in a Sunday night shooting in Jacksonville’s Cedar Hills community on the westside. Jacksonville police were called around 10:30 pm to Jammes Road, just north of Wilson Blvd. regarding a shooting. The man was found with at least one fatal gunshot wound.
Watchful neighbors catch Putnam County burglary
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three were arrested for burglary after some watchful neighbors reported the crime to law enforcement on Saturday evening. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office received calls from neighbors after they noticed three people on properties in the area of Tree Farm Road and County Road 21. Knowing the property owner was out of town, neighbors called 911 and gave a description of the strangers.
Five teenagers shot in Lake City
Lake City, Fla. — Investigators in Lake City are trying to figure out who shot five teenagers Monday. Police were called to the intersection of NW Dixie Avenue and NE Wright Lane and found three teens, under the age of 18, with gunshot wounds. The victims weren’t able to...
Kingsland police officer recovering after crash near Laurel Island Parkway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An officer with the Kingsland Police Department is recovering after being involved in a crash Wednesday evening. Police say around 6:36 p.m, a Kingsland Police Patrol Officer was involved in a vehicle crash at the Interstate 95 ramp to Laurel Island Parkway. The officer was transported...
Putnam deputy arrested for DUI in St. Johns County, PCSO says
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of its deputies was arrested for a DUI last weekend in St. Johns County. STORY: Clay County land sold by master developer of Nocatee and eTown. According to a news release, on Sunday, Dec. 18, Deputy...
Deadly shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside
Jacksonville, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting on the 2500 block of Jammes Road. The shooting happened Sunday at around 10:30 p.m. Police say the victim was in his 20s. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as...
First Coast News
Lake City police set up task force after 3 shootings within a week
LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is asking for help after a string of shootings within the last week that left one dead and multiple teenagers shot. The shootings all happened within a mile of each other on the city’s Northside. Lake City Police Chief...
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 7