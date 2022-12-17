Bozeman’s Museum of the Rockies is once again offering its educational and visually stunning Season of Light in the Taylor Planetarium as 2022 draws to a close. Yule logs, Christmas trees, the Hanukkah Menorah, luminaries, and Santa Claus were all taken from different cultures to fill the dark months of the year with more light. Learn about the many holiday customs that make the winter more festive!

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO