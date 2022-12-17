Read full article on original website
WMPAC unveils winter season of stage performance
Every fall, the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center announces the eight shows that make up its signature Winter Season. This year is different for two reasons: first, it’s the Center’s tenth anniversary, which is a milestone worth celebrating. Second, WMPAC is putting on nine shows this winter. “There...
Livingston Film Series presents annual ‘Polar Express’ screening
The Livingston Film Series is delighted to present a free screening of The Polar Express on Friday, December 23rd in the Dulcie Theatre at the Shane Lalani Center for the Arts in Livingston. The Polar Express follows Billy (Hayden McFarland), who longs to believe in Santa Claus but finds it...
MOR’s luminous planetarium show ignites season, showing daily
Bozeman’s Museum of the Rockies is once again offering its educational and visually stunning Season of Light in the Taylor Planetarium as 2022 draws to a close. Yule logs, Christmas trees, the Hanukkah Menorah, luminaries, and Santa Claus were all taken from different cultures to fill the dark months of the year with more light. Learn about the many holiday customs that make the winter more festive!
