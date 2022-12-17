Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop levelRoger MarshCalifornia State
Big Lots! Permanently Closes - Longstanding California Store ShuttersTy D.Citrus Heights, CA
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Another Discount Store is Closing Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCitrus Heights, CA
California witness describes low-flying oval object in night skyRoger MarshRocklin, CA
Related
Bakersfield Californian
VILLANOVA 78, ST. JOHN'S 63
Percentages: FG .360, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Storr 3-5, Mathis 2-5, Jones 1-5, Curbelo 0-1, Stanley 0-1, Addae-Wusu 0-4, Alexander 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Soriano 4, Addae-Wusu). Turnovers: 12 (Addae-Wusu 3, Soriano 3, Alexander 2, Jones 2, Curbelo, Storr). Steals: 7 (Alexander...
Bakersfield Californian
RICHMOND 81, BUCKNELL 71
Percentages: FG .490, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Rice 4-5, Edmonds 3-5, Forrest 2-4, Motta 1-3, van der Heijden 1-5, Fulton 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Screen, Timmerman). Turnovers: 12 (Timmerman 4, Screen 3, Rice 2, Adoh, Edmonds, Forrest). Steals: 3 (Edmonds, Fulton, Rice).
Bakersfield Californian
CLEVELAND STATE 78, MOUNT ST. JOSEPH 48
Percentages: FG .340, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Turner 4-6, Wiehe 3-6, Collinsworth 2-4, Dunn 1-1, Totton 1-4, Kolar 1-6, Kratzer 0-1, Austing 0-2, Cluxton 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Collinsworth 4, Dunn 3, Wiehe 2, Austing, Gardner, Kolar, Turner). Steals: 2...
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Reigning 4A state champ Curtis handles O’Dea in early-season basketball clash
“I feel like it was a Seattle vs. Tacoma match and Tacoma pulled it out on this one,” said Curtis guard Zoom Diallo.
Bakersfield Californian
BOSTON COLLEGE 70, NO. 21 VIRGINIA TECH 65, OT
Percentages: FG .409, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Maddox 2-6, Cattoor 1-3, Basile 1-4, Pedulla 1-5, Collins 0-1, Mutts 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Mutts 2, Kidd). Turnovers: 15 (Mutts 5, Pedulla 4, Cattoor 2, Basile, Collins, Kidd, Maddox). Steals: 4 (Mutts 2, Basile,...
Bakersfield Californian
Cincinnati 72, Detroit 54
DETROIT (5-8) Anderson 4-8 0-0 11, Liddell 6-18 5-5 18, Davis 6-20 3-4 17, Moss 1-6 1-2 3, Phillips 1-3 0-0 3, LeGreair 0-0 0-0 0, Koka 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Parks 0-0 0-1 0, Tankersley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 9-12 54. CINCINNATI (9-4) Lakhin 8-10...
Bakersfield Californian
North Carolina 80, Michigan 76
MICHIGAN (7-3) Williams 2-9 2-2 8, Dickinson 3-9 3-4 9, Bufkin 7-10 6-7 22, Je.Howard 6-12 2-3 17, McDaniel 3-10 1-2 7, Baker 3-5 1-2 9, Reed 2-6 0-1 4, Ja.Howard 0-1 0-0 0, Tschetter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 15-21 76. NORTH CAROLINA (8-4) Black 4-7 0-2 9, Nance...
Bakersfield Californian
OHIO 95, DELAWARE 76
Percentages: FG .524, FT .952. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (M.Brown 3-4, A.Brown 2-2, Clayton 2-6, James 1-1, Hunter 1-5, Baker 0-1, Roderick 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Hunter 2, A.Brown, Adelodun, Clayton, James, Roderick, Wilson, Wiznitzer). Steals: 6 (Hunter 3, A.Brown 2, M.Brown).
Bakersfield Californian
EAST CAROLINA 60, HIGH POINT 49
Percentages: FG .266, FT .591. 3-Point Goals: 2-25, .080 (Austin 1-6, Thiam 1-8, Izunabor 0-1, Perez 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Childress 0-2, House 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Austin, Holt). Turnovers: 15 (Flowers 2, Harvey 2, Holt 2, House 2, Randleman 2, Childress, Koverman, Taylor, Thiam,...
Bakersfield Californian
No. 19 Kentucky 88, Florida A&M 68
FLORIDA A&M (2-8) Barrs 1-2 0-0 2, Bates 7-10 5-6 21, Chatman 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 3-6 0-0 7, Tillmon 4-10 0-0 10, Louis-Jeune 2-4 1-1 5, Williams 3-7 0-0 8, Stevens 5-8 1-1 13, Mathews 0-0 0-0 0, Eisa 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 7-8 68. KENTUCKY (8-3) Livingston...
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 18 INDIANA 96, ELON 72
Percentages: FG .472, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Ervin 3-8, Halloran 2-4, Mackinnon 2-4, Sherry 1-1, Noord 1-2, Pratt 1-5). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 18 (Mackinnon 4, Noord 4, Michael 3, Bowen 2, Halloran 2, Pratt 2, Sherry). Steals: 9 (Halloran 3, Noord 3, Mackinnon, Michael,...
Bakersfield Californian
COLORADO 86, SOUTHERN UTAH 78
Percentages: FG .409, FT .923. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Fausett 3-4, Healy 3-5, Butler 3-7, Jones 2-6, D.Allen 1-4, Barnes 0-1, Spurgin 0-1, Williams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Spurgin 5). Turnovers: 15 (Spurgin 6, Butler 2, D.Allen 2, Jones 2, Barnes, Fausett, Healy). Steals:...
USC pulls away from Colorado State in second half
Boogie Ellis scored 19 points, Drew Peterson added 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Southern California used a second-half-opening run
Bakersfield Californian
NORTHERN IOWA 62, ST. BONAVENTURE 52
Percentages: FG .368, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 7-30, .233 (Farell 3-8, Banks 2-8, Luc 2-8, Flowers 0-1, Hill 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 12 (Luc 3, Venning 3, Amadasun 2, Banks 2, Farell, Flowers). Steals: 5 (Hill 2, Evans, Flowers, Luc). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. N. IOWAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Bakersfield Californian
Burton leads Richmond against Bucknell after 21-point outing
Bucknell Bison (7-4) at Richmond Spiders (5-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Richmond -11; over/under is 134. BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts the Bucknell Bison after Tyler Burton scored 21 points in Richmond's 85-57 loss to the Clemson Tigers. The Spiders have gone 4-1 at home. Richmond ranks seventh in the A-10 in...
Bakersfield Californian
WAKE FOREST 81, NO. 14 DUKE 70
Percentages: FG .441, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Blakes 3-4, Mitchell 2-3, Roach 1-4, Grandison 1-5, Proctor 1-5, Filipowski 0-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Blakes, Filipowski). Turnovers: 13 (Filipowski 5, Roach 5, Blakes, Mitchell, Proctor). Steals: 9 (Blakes 3, Proctor 2, Roach 2, Mitchell,...
Bakersfield Californian
UMASS 68, DARTMOUTH 57
Percentages: FG .315, FT .593. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Christensen 2-4, Williams 2-6, Ogbu 1-1, Robinson 1-2, McRae 1-3, Munro 0-1, Johnson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hudson, Myrthil). Turnovers: 16 (Munro 5, Johnson 3, McRae 2, Myrthil 2, Christensen, Ogbu, Robinson, Williams). Steals: 7...
Bakersfield Californian
NEBRASKA 75, QUEENS 65
QUEENS (NC)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .338, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Ashby 3-6, McCluney 2-7, McKee 1-5, Mathews 1-6, McLaurin 0-1, Turner 0-1, Dye 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Mathews, McCluney). Turnovers: 8 (Dye 2, McKee 2, Turner 2, Ashby, Mathews). Steals: 9 (Mathews 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 86, TEMPLE 78
Percentages: FG .475, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Davis 3-4, Fofana 2-2, Nugent 2-4, Phillip 2-5, Voyles 1-2, Styles 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Thompson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Pollard, Thompson). Turnovers: 15 (Fofana 3, Pollard 3, Hupstead 2, Nugent 2, Phillip 2, Styles, Thompson,...
Comments / 0