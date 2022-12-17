ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

VILLANOVA 78, ST. JOHN'S 63

Percentages: FG .360, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Storr 3-5, Mathis 2-5, Jones 1-5, Curbelo 0-1, Stanley 0-1, Addae-Wusu 0-4, Alexander 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Soriano 4, Addae-Wusu). Turnovers: 12 (Addae-Wusu 3, Soriano 3, Alexander 2, Jones 2, Curbelo, Storr). Steals: 7 (Alexander...
VILLANOVA, PA
Bakersfield Californian

RICHMOND 81, BUCKNELL 71

Percentages: FG .490, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Rice 4-5, Edmonds 3-5, Forrest 2-4, Motta 1-3, van der Heijden 1-5, Fulton 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Screen, Timmerman). Turnovers: 12 (Timmerman 4, Screen 3, Rice 2, Adoh, Edmonds, Forrest). Steals: 3 (Edmonds, Fulton, Rice).
RICHMOND, CA
Bakersfield Californian

CLEVELAND STATE 78, MOUNT ST. JOSEPH 48

Percentages: FG .340, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Turner 4-6, Wiehe 3-6, Collinsworth 2-4, Dunn 1-1, Totton 1-4, Kolar 1-6, Kratzer 0-1, Austing 0-2, Cluxton 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Collinsworth 4, Dunn 3, Wiehe 2, Austing, Gardner, Kolar, Turner). Steals: 2...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bakersfield Californian

BOSTON COLLEGE 70, NO. 21 VIRGINIA TECH 65, OT

Percentages: FG .409, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Maddox 2-6, Cattoor 1-3, Basile 1-4, Pedulla 1-5, Collins 0-1, Mutts 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Mutts 2, Kidd). Turnovers: 15 (Mutts 5, Pedulla 4, Cattoor 2, Basile, Collins, Kidd, Maddox). Steals: 4 (Mutts 2, Basile,...
BOSTON, MA
Bakersfield Californian

Cincinnati 72, Detroit 54

DETROIT (5-8) Anderson 4-8 0-0 11, Liddell 6-18 5-5 18, Davis 6-20 3-4 17, Moss 1-6 1-2 3, Phillips 1-3 0-0 3, LeGreair 0-0 0-0 0, Koka 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Parks 0-0 0-1 0, Tankersley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 9-12 54. CINCINNATI (9-4) Lakhin 8-10...
DETROIT, MI
Bakersfield Californian

North Carolina 80, Michigan 76

MICHIGAN (7-3) Williams 2-9 2-2 8, Dickinson 3-9 3-4 9, Bufkin 7-10 6-7 22, Je.Howard 6-12 2-3 17, McDaniel 3-10 1-2 7, Baker 3-5 1-2 9, Reed 2-6 0-1 4, Ja.Howard 0-1 0-0 0, Tschetter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 15-21 76. NORTH CAROLINA (8-4) Black 4-7 0-2 9, Nance...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Bakersfield Californian

OHIO 95, DELAWARE 76

Percentages: FG .524, FT .952. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (M.Brown 3-4, A.Brown 2-2, Clayton 2-6, James 1-1, Hunter 1-5, Baker 0-1, Roderick 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Hunter 2, A.Brown, Adelodun, Clayton, James, Roderick, Wilson, Wiznitzer). Steals: 6 (Hunter 3, A.Brown 2, M.Brown).
COLUMBUS, OH
Bakersfield Californian

EAST CAROLINA 60, HIGH POINT 49

Percentages: FG .266, FT .591. 3-Point Goals: 2-25, .080 (Austin 1-6, Thiam 1-8, Izunabor 0-1, Perez 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Childress 0-2, House 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Austin, Holt). Turnovers: 15 (Flowers 2, Harvey 2, Holt 2, House 2, Randleman 2, Childress, Koverman, Taylor, Thiam,...
GREENVILLE, NC
Bakersfield Californian

No. 19 Kentucky 88, Florida A&M 68

FLORIDA A&M (2-8) Barrs 1-2 0-0 2, Bates 7-10 5-6 21, Chatman 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 3-6 0-0 7, Tillmon 4-10 0-0 10, Louis-Jeune 2-4 1-1 5, Williams 3-7 0-0 8, Stevens 5-8 1-1 13, Mathews 0-0 0-0 0, Eisa 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 7-8 68. KENTUCKY (8-3) Livingston...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Bakersfield Californian

NO. 18 INDIANA 96, ELON 72

Percentages: FG .472, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Ervin 3-8, Halloran 2-4, Mackinnon 2-4, Sherry 1-1, Noord 1-2, Pratt 1-5). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 18 (Mackinnon 4, Noord 4, Michael 3, Bowen 2, Halloran 2, Pratt 2, Sherry). Steals: 9 (Halloran 3, Noord 3, Mackinnon, Michael,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Bakersfield Californian

COLORADO 86, SOUTHERN UTAH 78

Percentages: FG .409, FT .923. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Fausett 3-4, Healy 3-5, Butler 3-7, Jones 2-6, D.Allen 1-4, Barnes 0-1, Spurgin 0-1, Williams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Spurgin 5). Turnovers: 15 (Spurgin 6, Butler 2, D.Allen 2, Jones 2, Barnes, Fausett, Healy). Steals:...
CEDAR CITY, UT
Bakersfield Californian

NORTHERN IOWA 62, ST. BONAVENTURE 52

Percentages: FG .368, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 7-30, .233 (Farell 3-8, Banks 2-8, Luc 2-8, Flowers 0-1, Hill 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 12 (Luc 3, Venning 3, Amadasun 2, Banks 2, Farell, Flowers). Steals: 5 (Hill 2, Evans, Flowers, Luc). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. N. IOWAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Bakersfield Californian

Burton leads Richmond against Bucknell after 21-point outing

Bucknell Bison (7-4) at Richmond Spiders (5-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Richmond -11; over/under is 134. BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts the Bucknell Bison after Tyler Burton scored 21 points in Richmond's 85-57 loss to the Clemson Tigers. The Spiders have gone 4-1 at home. Richmond ranks seventh in the A-10 in...
RICHMOND, VA
Bakersfield Californian

WAKE FOREST 81, NO. 14 DUKE 70

Percentages: FG .441, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Blakes 3-4, Mitchell 2-3, Roach 1-4, Grandison 1-5, Proctor 1-5, Filipowski 0-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Blakes, Filipowski). Turnovers: 13 (Filipowski 5, Roach 5, Blakes, Mitchell, Proctor). Steals: 9 (Blakes 3, Proctor 2, Roach 2, Mitchell,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Bakersfield Californian

UMASS 68, DARTMOUTH 57

Percentages: FG .315, FT .593. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Christensen 2-4, Williams 2-6, Ogbu 1-1, Robinson 1-2, McRae 1-3, Munro 0-1, Johnson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hudson, Myrthil). Turnovers: 16 (Munro 5, Johnson 3, McRae 2, Myrthil 2, Christensen, Ogbu, Robinson, Williams). Steals: 7...
AMHERST, MA
Bakersfield Californian

NEBRASKA 75, QUEENS 65

QUEENS (NC)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .338, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Ashby 3-6, McCluney 2-7, McKee 1-5, Mathews 1-6, McLaurin 0-1, Turner 0-1, Dye 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Mathews, McCluney). Turnovers: 8 (Dye 2, McKee 2, Turner 2, Ashby, Mathews). Steals: 9 (Mathews 2,...
QUEENS, NY
Bakersfield Californian

MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 86, TEMPLE 78

Percentages: FG .475, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Davis 3-4, Fofana 2-2, Nugent 2-4, Phillip 2-5, Voyles 1-2, Styles 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Thompson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Pollard, Thompson). Turnovers: 15 (Fofana 3, Pollard 3, Hupstead 2, Nugent 2, Phillip 2, Styles, Thompson,...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy