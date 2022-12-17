ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

25newsnow.com

25 Sports High School Wednesday - December 21, 2022

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Football recruits across the country celebrated early National Signing Day on Wednesday and that included a number of standouts here in Central Illinois. El Paso-Gridley punter/kicker Declan Duley made his Big Ten dreams come true as he officially committed to the University of Illinois. Meanwhile, Normal Community kicker/punter Ryan Millmore signed with Iowa State while NCHS teammate Chris Taylor signed with Illinois State. Also heading to ISU is Metamora offensive lineman Ben Wallace. Olympia offensive lineman Blaine Halley signed with Southern Illinois.
PEORIA, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Something’s wrong with the Illini. It needs to change ASAP

In a matter of two weeks, the vibe around the Illinois basketball program has completely shifted. We’ve gone from a statement victory over No. 2 Texas and postgame quotes about being one of the top teams in the country to back-to-back sluggish performances and postgame fart noises. The Illini...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

World Championship Ice Racing Series returning to Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The World Championship Ice Racing Series is perfect for those who love motorsports with a chilling twist. “So they have motorcycles, four wheelers and kind of a kids or toy division they call it where some smaller vehicles go on the ice,” said Bloomington’s Director of Arts & Entertainment Anthony Nelson.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Jyaire Hill, 4-star B1G target out of Illinois, sets top 5 and commitment date

Jyaire Hill is one of the top players out of Illinois for the class of 2023. On Monday, he cut down his potential list of programs to a top 5 group. Out of the B1G, Hill kept Bret Bielema’s Illinois program and Purdue under new head coach Ryan Walters in his top 5. Kentucky, Missouri and Florida rounded out the rest of the group.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

ISU to close Thursday ahead of winter storm

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University students will get an extra day of winter break, as the university announced it will close Thursday morning due to the anticipated winter storm. According to a press release, ISU will close on Thursday, Dec. 22 due to forecasted extreme weather conditions....
NORMAL, IL
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL

The city of Peoria was incorporated as a village in 1835 and is the oldest European settlement in Illinois. Cultural interests and the performing arts, as well as many registered historical places of interest, make Peoria a wonderful city to visit. After enjoying the Peoria Riverfront Museum or the Central...
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Local farmer in need of kidney

MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Prepping for winter’s wrath as snow, wind loom

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois is preparing for snow as winter storm watches are in effect for the area. While the snowfall itself won’t be anything historic; 2-5 inches in Peoria and 3-6 inches in Bloomington-Normal, high winds will blow fallen snow making it impossible at times to travel.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington family reaches $2 million settlement following drowning

A Bloomington family has agreed to a $2 million settlement with the state of Iowa over their son's drowning. Derek Nanni, 19, was a freshman on Iowa State's rowing team when he and a teammate, 20-year-old Yaakov Ben-David of Washington, D.C., drowned in Little Wall Lake in March 2021. Nanni's...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria delays trash pickup in anticipation of storm

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria announced Wednesday that trash hauler GFL will not collect trash or recycling on Friday in anticipation of the coming winter storm. No pickups will occur on Friday, Dec. 23. Those scheduled for pickup on Friday should instead plan to set their trash and recycling carts out on Saturday, Dec. 24.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Jewish Community is celebrating Hanukkah with all the usual traditions centered around time with family, from enjoying fried foods to lighting the eight candles commemorating religious freedom. But, there’s another unwelcome guest that’s been rearing its ugly head for “thousands” of years, according...
PEORIA, IL
wmay.com

Funeral Services Monday For Sen. Bennett

Funeral services are set for Monday for Illinois State Senator Scott Bennett, who died earlier this month of complications from an undiagnosed brain tumor. Governor JB Pritzker is among those expected to attend the services for the Champaign Democrat, who had served in the state legislature since 2015. The services will be held at 10am Monday at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
25newsnow.com

South Side Missions preps 2,300 Christmas meals

PEORIA (25 News Now) - This year 2,300 people in the community will not have to worry about where their Christmas meal is coming from. It’s thanks to South Side Mission. The non-profit prepped Wednesday, for its 51st Annual Christmas Meal handout. South Side Mission says volunteers have been...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Collins: Dangerous winter storm to impact Peoria area before Christmas

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – If you wanted a White Christmas, you’re probably going to get it. But it’s going to be a lot more than just some Christmastime snow, according to 25 News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins. “This is a three-pronged storm,” said Collins. “First...
PEORIA, IL

