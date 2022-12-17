Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Peoria Manual coach Marvin Jordan thrilled to be back leading his alma mater
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Marvin Jordan bleeds Peoria Manual Orange & Black. A member of the Rams’ 2010 state runner-up team, Jordan is now back at Manual in his first year as the head coach at his alma mater and is thrilled to be leading the young men at his former school.
25newsnow.com
Bradley’s Ja’Shon Henry excited to be back with Braves team after fourth concussion
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bradley fifth-year senior Ja’Shon Henry is back with the Braves after missing six games due to his fourth concussion. Henry made his return to the lineup Saturday in Little Rock against Arkansas. Monday was his first home game since returning where he had 10...
25newsnow.com
25 Sports High School Wednesday - December 21, 2022
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Football recruits across the country celebrated early National Signing Day on Wednesday and that included a number of standouts here in Central Illinois. El Paso-Gridley punter/kicker Declan Duley made his Big Ten dreams come true as he officially committed to the University of Illinois. Meanwhile, Normal Community kicker/punter Ryan Millmore signed with Iowa State while NCHS teammate Chris Taylor signed with Illinois State. Also heading to ISU is Metamora offensive lineman Ben Wallace. Olympia offensive lineman Blaine Halley signed with Southern Illinois.
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois announces midseason addition, immediate eligibility for key hoops prospect
Illinois basketball received some good news on Tuesday regarding class of 2023 PF Zacharie Perrin. It looks like Perrin is now immediately eligible to play for the Fighting Illini. The news was announced on the team’s account on Twitter. Perrin is a 3-star prospect out of France who enrolled at...
thechampaignroom.com
Something’s wrong with the Illini. It needs to change ASAP
In a matter of two weeks, the vibe around the Illinois basketball program has completely shifted. We’ve gone from a statement victory over No. 2 Texas and postgame quotes about being one of the top teams in the country to back-to-back sluggish performances and postgame fart noises. The Illini...
Central Illinois Proud
World Championship Ice Racing Series returning to Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The World Championship Ice Racing Series is perfect for those who love motorsports with a chilling twist. “So they have motorcycles, four wheelers and kind of a kids or toy division they call it where some smaller vehicles go on the ice,” said Bloomington’s Director of Arts & Entertainment Anthony Nelson.
saturdaytradition.com
Jyaire Hill, 4-star B1G target out of Illinois, sets top 5 and commitment date
Jyaire Hill is one of the top players out of Illinois for the class of 2023. On Monday, he cut down his potential list of programs to a top 5 group. Out of the B1G, Hill kept Bret Bielema’s Illinois program and Purdue under new head coach Ryan Walters in his top 5. Kentucky, Missouri and Florida rounded out the rest of the group.
Central Illinois Proud
ISU to close Thursday ahead of winter storm
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University students will get an extra day of winter break, as the university announced it will close Thursday morning due to the anticipated winter storm. According to a press release, ISU will close on Thursday, Dec. 22 due to forecasted extreme weather conditions....
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Saturday Night @: Agatucci’s - A Three Course Dinner And A Holiday Tom & Jerry Drink!
Danny Agatucci was working behind the bar and Tony Agatucci came out from the kitchen to say hi. Tony recently lost both of his arms in a bizarre gardening accident, but it hasn’t fazed him at all. He told me he’s learned to make pizza with his feet.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL
The city of Peoria was incorporated as a village in 1835 and is the oldest European settlement in Illinois. Cultural interests and the performing arts, as well as many registered historical places of interest, make Peoria a wonderful city to visit. After enjoying the Peoria Riverfront Museum or the Central...
WAND TV
Local farmer in need of kidney
MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
Central Illinois Proud
Prepping for winter’s wrath as snow, wind loom
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois is preparing for snow as winter storm watches are in effect for the area. While the snowfall itself won’t be anything historic; 2-5 inches in Peoria and 3-6 inches in Bloomington-Normal, high winds will blow fallen snow making it impossible at times to travel.
wglt.org
Bloomington family reaches $2 million settlement following drowning
A Bloomington family has agreed to a $2 million settlement with the state of Iowa over their son's drowning. Derek Nanni, 19, was a freshman on Iowa State's rowing team when he and a teammate, 20-year-old Yaakov Ben-David of Washington, D.C., drowned in Little Wall Lake in March 2021. Nanni's...
25newsnow.com
Family keeps daughter’s memory alive with annual toy drive for OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois
PEORIA (25 News Now) - In 2015, five-year-old Lily Rosploch died from cancer. Seven years later, her family is keeping her memory alive making sure kids fighting the same battles receive some happiness for the holidays. The Rosploch family hosts an annual toy drive each year to benefit the OSF...
illinois.edu
217 Today: Champaign County Sheriff predicts changes when cash bail ends next month
A memorial service for State Senator Scott Bennett will be held Monday morning at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana. Illinois U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth wants airlines to do more when it comes to evacuating an airplane in an emergency. The Fighting Illini basketball team defeated the Alabama...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria delays trash pickup in anticipation of storm
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria announced Wednesday that trash hauler GFL will not collect trash or recycling on Friday in anticipation of the coming winter storm. No pickups will occur on Friday, Dec. 23. Those scheduled for pickup on Friday should instead plan to set their trash and recycling carts out on Saturday, Dec. 24.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Jewish Community is celebrating Hanukkah with all the usual traditions centered around time with family, from enjoying fried foods to lighting the eight candles commemorating religious freedom. But, there’s another unwelcome guest that’s been rearing its ugly head for “thousands” of years, according...
wmay.com
Funeral Services Monday For Sen. Bennett
Funeral services are set for Monday for Illinois State Senator Scott Bennett, who died earlier this month of complications from an undiagnosed brain tumor. Governor JB Pritzker is among those expected to attend the services for the Champaign Democrat, who had served in the state legislature since 2015. The services will be held at 10am Monday at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana.
25newsnow.com
South Side Missions preps 2,300 Christmas meals
PEORIA (25 News Now) - This year 2,300 people in the community will not have to worry about where their Christmas meal is coming from. It’s thanks to South Side Mission. The non-profit prepped Wednesday, for its 51st Annual Christmas Meal handout. South Side Mission says volunteers have been...
1470 WMBD
Collins: Dangerous winter storm to impact Peoria area before Christmas
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – If you wanted a White Christmas, you’re probably going to get it. But it’s going to be a lot more than just some Christmastime snow, according to 25 News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins. “This is a three-pronged storm,” said Collins. “First...
