Garrett’s Kelham signs with Huntington women’s basketball

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Bailey Kelham, Garrett’s all-time scorer in girls basketball history, is officially heading to Huntington University. The senior standout signed her letter of intent on Thursday evening to continue her basketball career with the Foresters.

Kelham played a key role in Garrett’s run to the Class 3A semi-state round last season. She also surpassed her school’s all-time scoring record this week at Churubusco. The senior has over 1,400 career points during her time at Garrett.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.