Albany, NY

Bakersfield Californian

No. 3 Ohio St. 84, No. 16 Oregon 67

OREGON (10-2) VanSlooten 11-16 7-9 29, Kyei 0-1 0-0 0, Gray 2-9 0-0 4, Paopao 8-17 0-0 17, Rogers 3-10 1-2 9, Hosendove 0-0 0-0 0, Hanson 1-7 0-0 3, Hurst 2-6 0-0 5, Totals 27-66 8-11 67. OHIO ST. (13-0) McMahon 3-8 0-0 6, Mikulasikova 10-23 2-2 27, Harris...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio 95, Delaware 76

OHIO (7-5) Clayton 6-11 9-9 23, Wilson 7-13 2-2 16, M.Brown 4-6 0-0 11, A.Brown 5-9 2-3 14, Hunter 4-9 2-2 11, Wiznitzer 2-3 1-1 5, Baker 2-5 0-0 4, Roderick 2-5 2-2 6, Sheldon 0-1 0-0 0, James 1-1 2-2 5, Adelodun 0-0 0-0 0, Corna 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-63 20-21 95.
DOVER, DE

